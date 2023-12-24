Collection

20 Min 80s Rhythm Recumbent™ #31

20:50

20 Min 80s Rhythm Recumbent™ #31

Beg rhythm ride w/ transition, speed and resistance intervals, that gradually gets harder towards the finish line. Set to an 80s playlist.
20 Min HIIT Pyramid #30

20:38

20 Min HIIT Pyramid #30

Advanced HIIT Pyramid ride with intervals that start off slow, but they quickly become very difficult as the workout progresses.
20 Min Beg Rhythm Recumbent™ #29

20:31

20 Min Beg Rhythm Recumbent™ #29

Beg rhythm ride with speed, resistance, and transition intervals that gets more intense with the energy of the music, set to a pop playlist.
20 Min Recumbent & Resistance Band #26

20:31

20 Min Recumbent & Resistance Band #26

A beginner recumbent and resistance band cross-training workout, with 10 minutes on the bike, and 10 minutes with the resistance bands.
20 Min Double Up #24

20:33

20 Min Double Up #24

Beginner ride with a double up workout, featuring some long and intense intervals with plenty of recovery in between.
20 Min 3-2-1 Go #23

21:08

20 Min 3-2-1 Go #23

Beginner ride with a 3-2-1 structure, starting at an easy level for 3 min, then moderate for 2 min, and then hard for 1 min.
20 Min Rolling Ride #21

20:43

20 Min Rolling Ride #21

Beginner ride with rolling sets of intervals in which the speed and resistance levels increases with each interval, going from easy to hard.
20 Min Beg 70s Ride #17

20:05

20 Min Beg 70s Ride #17

Beg level ride with rolling sets of intervals featuring a max speed of 70 RPM and resistance of 4. Set to a pop playlist from the 70s.
20 Min Beg Express Ride #15

22:07

20 Min Beg Express Ride #15

Beg level ride featuring some light speed and resistance intervals. Set to a pop playlist.
20 Min Power It Up #12

20:04

20 Min Power It Up #12

Beginner level recumbent ride focused on bringing balance and building strength in the lower body.
20 Min Ascending Ladder #11

20:12

20 Min Ascending Ladder #11

Ascend the ladder with Lee in this beg level ride where the resistance first increases to the max, and then decreases. Great for endurance.
20 Min Inter Rhythm Recumbent™ #9

20:09

20 Min Inter Rhythm Recumbent™ #9

Intermediate level rhythm ride focused on staying on the beat of the music. Set to a playlist from the 70s.
20 Min Steady State #6

20:23

20 Min Steady State #6

Beginner level steady state ride with a resistance that increases every 5 minutes, set to a 60s pop playlist.
20 Min Inter Express Ride #5

20:36

20 Min Inter Express Ride #5

Intermediate level recumbent bike ride that gradually gets harder as the workout progresses. Set to an indie playlist.
20 Min Beg Express Ride #3

20:02

20 Min Beg Express Ride #3

Beginner level recumbent bike ride featuring low resistance levels, but speeds that systematically increases throughout the workout.

20-minute recumbent rides made simple: setup, interval cues, and next steps

Equipment setup, interval peek, recovery, and where to go next

Equipment setup tip: Set the seat so your knee keeps a slight bend at the far end of the pedal stroke, then strap the midfoot snugly. Sit tall against the backrest with ribs down and shoulders relaxed. Pair your console for live RPM so you can follow cadence cues and adjust resistance smoothly.

Interval peek: This collection blends clear formats with music pacing. Try the 3-2-1 Go ride for a simple build of 3 minutes easy, 2 minutes moderate, 1 minute hard. Cap your effort in the Beg 70s Ride at 70 RPM with resistance level 4 to practice smooth control. Want a challenge later in the week? The HIIT Pyramid ride stacks short, hard spikes as the set climbs, and the Recumbent + Resistance Band class splits 10 minutes on the bike and 10 minutes of controlled band work for strength endurance.

Recovery note: Cool down with 1 to 3 minutes of easy pedaling, then add a short stretch to keep hips and knees happy. For guided recovery, see post-ride stretch and recovery classes. If you are new or returning, build confidence with a simple plan like the 10-day beginner programs. Ready to progress the intensity on the bike? Explore more challenging options in experienced recumbent rides. Press Play.

What is a recumbent bike ride best for?
Low impact aerobic conditioning that builds leg endurance and strength while lowering stress on the back and knees, a smart choice for beginners, older adults, and rehab-friendly training.

How intense are these 20-minute classes?
Beginner rides stay low to moderate, intermediate rides add longer moderate to hard efforts, and HIIT or pyramid formats use short high-intensity spikes. Follow cadence and resistance cues and scale to your current fitness.

How do I scale intensity without power data?
Use RPM and RPE. Keep 60 to 75 RPM at low resistance for easy, ride 70 to 90 RPM at moderate resistance for working sets, and use brief bursts at 90 plus RPM with higher resistance for HIIT. Aim for RPE 5 to 6 for moderate and 7 to 9 for hard efforts.

Are these classes safe for back or knee issues?
Recumbent positioning reduces lumbar and knee load compared with upright cycling. Start light on resistance, focus on a smooth pedal stroke, and stop if you feel sharp pain. Consult a clinician for rehab-specific guidance.

How should I warm up and cool down for 20 minutes?
Warm up 3 to 4 minutes easy, gradually increasing cadence, then follow the interval structure. Cool down 1 to 3 minutes with gentle pedaling and a short seated stretch for quads, hamstrings, and hip flexors.

