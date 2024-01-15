Collection

Prenatal Walking

videos (6)

20 Min Prenatal Power Walk #186

20:46

20 Min Prenatal Power Walk #186

Prenatal power walk focused on improving stability in the core during your pregnancy through challenging speed and incline based intervals.

30 Min Prenatal Power Walk #185

29:41

30 Min Prenatal Power Walk #185

Low impact prenatal power walking class featuring both short and long speed and incline challenges for core and lower body strengthening.

40 Min Prenatal Power Walk #184

39:38

40 Min Prenatal Power Walk #184

Longer prenatal walking class with lengthy intervals in the form of speed and incline challenges. Great workout for strenghtening the core.

20 Min Prenatal Power Walk #180

20:46

20 Min Prenatal Power Walk #180

Short prenatal low impact power walk with climbing and speed up intervals, with a max speed of 4 MPH and a max incline of 12%. Set to a pop playlist.

30 Min Prenatal Power Walk #179

30:07

30 Min Prenatal Power Walk #179

Low impact prenatal power walk featuring a set of hills, with a max speed of 4.5 MPH, and max incline of 12%. Set to a pop playlist.

40 Min Prenatal Power Walk #178

34:48

40 Min Prenatal Power Walk #178

Low impact prenatal power walking class focused on climbing intervals with inclines that reach a max of 12%, but moderate speeds throughout. Set to a pop playlist.

Prenatal Walking: Stream Low Impact Treadmill Power Walks

Walk-only power sessions you can trust for pregnancy. Expect interval themes you can scale, like gentle speed-ups capped around 4 to 4.5 mph and climb sets that top out near 12 percent, paired with upbeat pop playlists. Keep your torso tall, shorten your stride as grades rise, and use a light fingertip on the rail for balance. New to this style? Start with low impact prenatal walking classes to find your best fit by duration, interval style, and music vibe.

 

Open the Fitscope app, connect your Bluetooth FTMS treadmill and compatible heart rate strap to see pace, incline, and HR on screen, then filter by time and intensity feel. When time is tight, grab a quick session from the 20 min walks playlist. Ready for a longer groove and steadier climbs? Explore 30 min walks. For form reminders before adding elevation, review our prenatal treadmill incline safety tips. Press Play or Start free trial.

 

FAQs: Prenatal Walking Questions

 

How do I pick the right pregnancy-safe power-walk class from this collection when I'm just getting started?
Choose sessions labeled low impact or beginner-friendly, preview coach tone and class length in the app, and pick options that focus on steady walking, gentle inclines, and core-support cues to match your current comfort.

 

Do I need a specific treadmill brand or extra hardware to stream these prenatal walk classes and see my stats?
No specific brand is required. Fitscope pairs via Bluetooth FTMS with many machines and can show pace, incline, and calories, and it will also work with compatible heart-rate monitors or external sensors like RUNN or SmartRow if needed.

 

How should I use the on-screen pace, incline, and heart-rate data when trying these pregnancy-focused walking sessions?
Treat those metrics as feedback to guide how the session feels rather than hard targets. If any metric or bodily sensation is concerning, stop and check with your healthcare provider before continuing.

 

What's the easiest way to try these prenatal walking classes on Fitscope before committing to a subscription?
Use the app's free trial to stream on phone, tablet, or smart TV, sample different coach styles and class intensities, and verify treadmill or sensor connectivity before choosing a paid plan.

 

Can I make a class easier mid-session if I need a gentler option on some days?
Yes. You can pause, switch classes, or lower speed and incline for a lighter day. The collection includes gentler and climb-focused options; always follow your provider's guidance for medical questions.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster