Prenatal power walk focused on improving stability in the core during your pregnancy through challenging speed and incline based intervals.
Low impact prenatal power walking class featuring both short and long speed and incline challenges for core and lower body strengthening.
Longer prenatal walking class with lengthy intervals in the form of speed and incline challenges. Great workout for strenghtening the core.
Short prenatal low impact power walk with climbing and speed up intervals, with a max speed of 4 MPH and a max incline of 12%. Set to a pop playlist.
Low impact prenatal power walk featuring a set of hills, with a max speed of 4.5 MPH, and max incline of 12%. Set to a pop playlist.
Low impact prenatal power walking class focused on climbing intervals with inclines that reach a max of 12%, but moderate speeds throughout. Set to a pop playlist.
