30 Min Walks

30 Min Pyramid Walk #183

31:38

30 Min Pyramid Walk #183

Low impact power walking class that follows a pyramid structure, going from 1% incline all the way up to the max of 9%, and then back down again.
30 Min Slow Climb Power Walk #176

30:31

30 Min Slow Climb Power Walk #176

Low impact power walk class focused on speed and inclines. Progressive inclines up to 6%. Set to an 80's contemporary playlist.
30 Min Hi & Lo Power Walk #159

31:34

30 Min Hi & Lo Power Walk #159

Power walk class focused on inclines. Progressive inclines up to 6% while maintaining constant speed.
30 Min Ain't No Mountain High Enough #146

30:03

30 Min Ain't No Mountain High Enough #146

Power walking class based on 3 long intervals, starting at a 12% incline and working your way down from there while speeds stay at a moderate pace.
30 Min Power Incline Walk #129

32:08

30 Min Power Incline Walk #129

Low impact power walking with incline going up and down starting at 10% then down to 5% then up again to 9%. This is repeated for 8% and 4%.
30 Min Power Walk #121

29:44

30 Min Power Walk #121

Low impact power walking with speed and incline intervals. Inclines up to 10%
30 Min Fuel & Elevate Disco Power Walk #120

29:59

30 Min Fuel & Elevate Disco Power Walk #120

Low impact power walk designed to improve your hamstrings, posture, stride length & breadth. Inclines up to 10% with fun disco playlist
30 Min Peaks & Valleys 70s Power Walk #114

30:15

30 Min Peaks & Valleys 70s Power Walk #114

A low impact power walking treadmill workout, going through two enduring hill climbs and descents, with a 70s hits playlist.
30 Min 80s Power Walk & Climb #116

30:00

30 Min 80s Power Walk & Climb #116

Low impact power walking with speed and incline intervals. Inclines up to 8% to a fun 80s playlist
30 Min Country Power Walk #110

31:18

30 Min Country Power Walk #110

A low impact power walk workout, featuring several speed ups and long steep hills, set to a country playlist.
30 Min Progressive Interval Walk #105

30:05

30 Min Progressive Interval Walk #105

Low impact power walk with speed walking intervals. Very modest incline to simulate outdoor walking.
30 Min Inter Power Walk #99

30:00

30 Min Inter Power Walk #99

Low impact but not easy! Power walking with speed and incline intervals
30 Min Rolling Hills Power Walk #89

33:50

30 Min Rolling Hills Power Walk #89

A low impact hills focused power walk, including mostly climbs up to 10% incline but not without a couple of speed ups, with an 80-s hits.
30 Min Rolling Hills 70s Power Walk #72

31:42

30 Min Rolling Hills 70s Power Walk #72

Beginner level power walk with a variety of speed and incline intervals with a fun 70s R&B playlist.
30 Min Adv Power Walk #50

28:26

30 Min Adv Power Walk #50

Adv level power walking class with progressive inclines
30 Min Adv Power Walking #44

30:12

30 Min Adv Power Walking #44

Power walking class mixing speed with inclines. Indie playlist

30-minute power walks for efficient, low-impact cardio

Set yourself up right before you hit start: display grade on your console, clip the safety key, and choose your handrail strategy, light fingertips or no hold for balance practice. Expect a simple flow, warm up, focused main set, then cool down, with formats like pyramid climbs that rise from a gentle grade up to a challenging peak before stepping back down, and constant-speed hill holds around a moderate incline. Use the talk test or a heart rate monitor to stay mostly in zones 2 to 3 on steady segments, then push briefly higher during climbs or interval surges.


 

Rotate your harder hill days with easier walks or mobility so your legs absorb the work and come back stronger. If you are building consistency, try the beginner treadmill plan for a clear week-to-week ramp. Already comfortable with steeper grades and longer holds, check the experienced treadmill plan. Add a short cooldown stretch after each session with our post-walk stretch and recovery. For variety on non-hill days, browse the power walking library. Press Play.

 


Who benefits most from these classes?
Busy adults who want efficient cardio with low joint impact, plus walkers who like to scale difficulty with pace and incline.

How do I pick the right class for my goal?
Choose hill-focused sessions to build leg strength, interval formats for conditioning, and beginner or moderate options to grow consistency.

How hard should I be working?
Keep a steady, talkable effort on the main cardio sets and push to a clearly harder but controlled effort on climbs or intervals, using zones 2 to 3 for steady work and short pops higher on the climbs.

Are these safe for beginners or people with joint concerns?
Yes, start with lower grades and comfortable speeds, extend the warm up and cool down, and use a light hand on the rails for balance when needed.

How should I recover after a hard session?
Do a brief stretch, hydrate, and take an easy walk or mobility day so you can progress your pace or incline next time without lingering soreness.

What form cues should I follow on inclines?
Keep a neutral spine, brace your core, shorten your stride a touch on steeper sections, drive from the hips and glutes, and keep a purposeful arm swing without leaning on the rails.

