20 Min Walks

20 Min Double Up Walk #181

21:31

20 Min Double Up Walk #181

Low impact power walking workout featuring a ton of hill work and an incline that doubles with every minute. Set to a fun pop playlist.
20 Min Pyramid Walk #173

22:08

20 Min Pyramid Walk #173

Low impact power walk with inclines up to 9%. Two gradually increasing hill segments followed by speed walking.
20 Min Power Climb #165

20:19

20 Min Power Climb #165

Power walk class focused on inclines. Progressive inclines up to 5% while maintaining constant speed. Set to a soft-rock playlist.
20 Min Disco Power Walk #148

20:05

20 Min Disco Power Walk #148

Low impact power walk w/ 90 sec intervals focused on incline & speed, max incline of 10% & max speed of 4 MPH, set to a 70's disco playlist.
20 Min Stairway Walk #143

22:01

20 Min Stairway Walk #143

Power walking class focused on inclines, starting at 3% incline and progressively going up to 10%. Matched with an upbeat pop playlist.
20 Min 70s Power Walk #139

22:00

20 Min 70s Power Walk #139

Great for beginners or anybody needing a recovery workout or something easy on the knees. Includes speedwalking and inclines
20 Min HIIT Power Walk #125

20:04

20 Min HIIT Power Walk #125

Low impact power walking with speed and incline intervals. Inclines up to 8%
20 Min Steep Incline Power Walk #106

21:59

20 Min Steep Incline Power Walk #106

Power walking class focused on incline work, starting at 4% moving all the way up to 10% incline. Great for the glutes!
20 Min Power Walk Ladder #88

21:49

20 Min Power Walk Ladder #88

A short low impact power walk, following a "ladder" drill, with incline rising all the way to 12%, set to a dancing mix playlist.
15 Min Power Walk Climb #87

18:17

15 Min Power Walk Climb #87

A short low impact power walk following a steep hill climb throughout, reaching 12% incline, set to a pop playlist.
20 Min Speed Walking (No inclines) #82

20:06

20 Min Speed Walking (No inclines) #82

A power walking class focused on speed intervals. No inclines
20 Min Speed Walk #78

21:14

20 Min Speed Walk #78

An intermediate power walk, filled with speed intervals and a rising hill, with a playlist of some indie hits.
20 Min Country Power Walk #63

21:35

20 Min Country Power Walk #63

Steep inclines and fast walking make this a great low impact cardio workout. Fun country hits playlist.
20 Min Classic Rock Power Walk #57

21:45

20 Min Classic Rock Power Walk #57

Low impact power walk utilizing speed and incline intervals all to classic rock hits
20 Min Country Power Walk #45

20:48

20 Min Country Power Walk #45

Intermediate level power walking class with speed walks up to a 7% incline to country music

Efficient 20 minute power walks for low impact cardio and stronger legs

Set up for success: lace supportive walking shoes, stand tall with relaxed shoulders, and set your treadmill safety key. If you are outdoors, pick a route with a few rolling hills or mimic hills by increasing cadence during flat segments. Optional light hand weights add challenge without changing your stride.

 

What you will feel: some sessions climb in a ladder style where the incline rises step by step to steep grades, while others flip the script with a minute-to-minute incline that doubles to spike glute and hamstring engagement. On knee-friendly days, choose the no-incline speed intervals to focus on quick turnover and posture. Use the talk test to dial effort: short phrases during work, full sentences during recovery. Finish each class with the guided cooldown, then keep joints happy with an easy stretch from stretch and recovery. New to power walking? Build confidence with our beginner treadmill plan. Ready for a bigger push next week? Map your upgrades with the experienced treadmill plan. Press Play.


Which walk type should I pick for weight loss versus strength?
Choose incline-focused sessions to boost lower-body muscle recruitment and strength. Choose speed or interval-focused sessions for a higher cardiovascular stimulus and energy expenditure. Mixing both across the week is a balanced approach.

Are these walks safe for people with knee or joint sensitivities?
Yes. Reduce incline, shorten higher-intensity segments, keep a comfortable shorter stride, and aim for soft landings. If pain persists, pause and speak with a health professional.

Do I need a treadmill to follow these classes?
No. Use a treadmill for precise inclines or take it outside and use hills or flat paths while matching the effort with cadence changes.

What simple modifications help beginners or return-to-exercise clients?
Dial down speed and incline, cut the work intervals, and extend recoveries. Focus on tall posture, soft knees, and consistent breathing. Increase one variable at a time as sessions feel easier.

How can I tell if I am working at the right intensity?
During harder segments you should be breathy but able to speak in short phrases. During recovery you should be comfortably conversational. Track how this feels over weeks to see fitness improve.

 

