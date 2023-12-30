Collection

15 Min Prenatal Bodyweight #80

15:24

Shorter prenatal full body strength training class utilizing bodyweight movements that have been modified for expectant moms.
15 Min Prenatal Upper Body Loop Band #79

14:45

Shorter prenatal strength training class utilizing a loop band to target the upper body and the core.
15 Min Prenatal Lower Body Loop Band #78

14:46

Shorter prenatal strength training class utilizing a loop band to target the lowe body and the core.
20 Min Prenatal Stability Ball & Dumbbells #77

19:42

Shorter prenatal strength training class utilizing a stability ball and some dumbbells for a full body workout.
30 Min Prenatal Full Body Dumbbells #76

28:20

Full body prenatal workout utilizing dumbbells to target every major muscle group in the body.
15 Min Prenatal Upper Body Dumbbell #75

15:20

Upper body prenatal workout utilizing dumbbells to target every major muscle group in the upper body.
15 Min Prenatal Lower Body Dumbbell #74

15:24

Lower body prenatal workout utilizing dumbbells to target every major muscle group in the lower body.
20 Min Prenatal Full Body Resistance Band #73

20:18

Full body prenatal workout using a resistance band for the upper body while doing body weight lower body exercises.
15 Min Prenatal Lower Body Resistance Band #72

16:13

Lower body prenatal workout utilizing a resistance band to target every major muscle group in the lower body.
15 Min Prenatal Upper Body Resistance Band #71

16:02

Upper body prenatal workout utilizing a resistance band to target every major msucle group in the upper body.
20 Min Prenatal Full Body Dumbbell #70

20:37

Full body prenatal workout utilizing heavier dumbbells for the lower body, and lighter dumbbells for the upper body.

Prenatal Strength Collection: Safe Form, Smart Progression

Stack ribs over hips, keep a light 360 degree belly brace, and exhale on the effort to support your pelvic floor. Expect focused sets that alternate lower body and upper body, often in short tempo blocks like 45 seconds of controlled work followed by 15 seconds to reset, so you stay steady without overreaching. Work at a talk-test pace around heart rate zone 2 to 3 or RPE 4 to 6; if full sentences feel hard, shorten the range or lighten the load.


Subscribe to unlock the collection, open the app, and filter by Prenatal Strength to browse by duration, muscle focus, and equipment. Stream on mobile or cast to your TV, and pair compatible trackers if you want live metrics. Quick tip: set loop bands just above the knees to cue glutes while keeping a neutral pelvis; no stability ball at home, use a wall or chair for supported squats and presses. To see everything in one place, explore the Prenatal Strength collection. For simple setup and safety cues you can apply right away, read our at-home prenatal strength guide. On recovery or low-energy days, pair a shorter strength session with an easy walk from the Prenatal Walking playlist. Content here is informational; for individual guidance, check with your healthcare professional. Press Play.


FAQs: Prenatal Questions

How should I begin using this prenatal-focused class collection if I have never done pregnancy-safe strength workouts before?
Start by browsing classes labeled for prenatal and choose lower-impact, full-body options with clear modifications. Watch once to learn pacing and coach language before you participate, and pick sessions that emphasize stability and core support as you build confidence.


What basic equipment is commonly used across these prenatal strength classes and what can I skip?
You will see light dumbbells, loop or long resistance bands, and a stability ball. Many sessions are bodyweight friendly, so you can follow along at home without specialty machines.


Will my cardio machine or heart rate monitor show live stats when I pair it during these prenatal strength sessions?
Yes. Fitscope connects to many popular machines and Bluetooth sensors to display real-time metrics when available. If your device is not listed, check the app’s device settings for compatible external sensors.


How visible and easy to follow are prenatal modifications if I need gentler options during a class?
Coaches consistently offer supported and lower-impact variations with a focus on balance and core stability, so you can choose the right option without losing the flow of the workout.


How can I create a manageable routine from this collection while balancing appointments, rest, and changing energy levels?
Use filters to match time and equipment, alternate full-body and targeted sessions through the week, and schedule recovery or lower-intensity days as needed. Adjust frequency per your practitioner’s advice.


