Post-Workout Stretch Collection: Recover, Reset, And Move Better
Feel the difference right away with a sequence that settles your breath, opens hips and back, then flows into gentle lunges and twists before finishing with longer holds of about two minutes to deepen relief. You can scale the effort by choosing seated formats when you want low impact, or by using a block or chair to shorten range. For form cues that support smooth transitions, explore our yoga classes. To build a simple weekly recovery plan, add sessions from the Mobility playlist, and if hamstrings or lower back feel tight, layer in targeted work with foam roller mobility. Tip: if a pose pinches, ease out and take five slow breaths before re-entering the stretch.
Subscribe to stream on your phone or connected TV, choose a session by duration, level, or format, and press start. You can pair compatible devices for real-time metrics, and clear on-screen cues keep the pace easy to follow. Want more tools for gentle core support and joint-friendly work? Try exercise ball mobility. Start free trial.
FAQs: Post Workout Stretching Questions
I'm new to recovery-focused classes — how should I choose a stretch session from this on-demand collection to match my fitness level and how I feel after a workout? Pick sessions labeled beginner or seated when you want gentler mobility, choose full-body flows when you want broader recovery, and let your soreness and available time guide your selection.
Can these post-class stretch sessions serve as a cool-down after any Fitscope workout, like rides, runs, or strength classes? Yes. The collection complements any workout style. Go with gentler sessions after high-intensity efforts and select fuller flows after moderate days to support mobility and recovery.
If I stream a stretching session on my phone or smart TV, will Fitscope still display heart-rate or equipment metrics during the recovery session? If you pair a compatible heart-rate monitor or connect an FTMS-compatible machine, Fitscope will display available real-time stats. Equipment-specific metrics require an active connection to that machine.
I have limited mobility and prefer low-impact options — does the library include seated or beginner-friendly recovery sessions that avoid advanced poses? Yes. You will find seated and beginner-friendly sessions with gentle modifications so you can follow along at a lower intensity without advanced poses.
How can I fit these recovery videos into my regular training routine without spending a lot of extra time or interrupting my class schedule? Use shorter flows right after classes when time is tight, and choose fuller recovery sessions on rest days. Everything is on-demand, so you can replay or mix them into your week whenever it fits. Press Play.
START TRAINING WITH FITSCOPE
Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes