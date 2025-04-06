Collection

Exercise Ball Mobility

Routines designed to increase range of motion and flexibility of joints utilizing an exercise ball. These routines address the whole body and have options for all levels.

videos (5)

20:15

Join Meghan for a full body mobility routine using an exercise ball. Meghan uses the ball for stability to get deeper into movements and stretches.

06:10

In this short mobility workout, Meghan uses an exercise ball for deeper movements and stability in the legs, hips and shoulders.

10:34

In this mobility workout with an exercise ball, Dalia guides you through a series of drills to increase hip and spinal flexibility.

15:16

In this mobility workout with an exercise ball, Meghan focuses on increasing the range of motion for both upper and lower body joints and the spinal twists.

25:05

Mobility workout with an exercise ball focused on lower back, hips and rotators.

