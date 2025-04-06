Foam Roller Mobility

Routines designed to increase range of motion and flexibility of joints utilizing an a foam roller. These routines address the whole body and have options for all levels.
Join Meghan for this mobility workout using a foam roller to reduce tension and expand flexibility addressing the whole body.
Join Dalia for a mobility workout with a foam roller to roll out tension and increase flexibility, targeting back, chest and legs.
Join Meghan for this mobility workout using a foam roller to alleviate tension throughout the body.
Foam roller workout to stretch out the hips, lower back and glutes
