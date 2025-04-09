Foam Roller Core

Workouts to strengthen core muscles utilizing the foam roller. Muscle groups targeted include upper and lower abs, obliques and lower back and have options for all levels.
Join Jazmin for this core workout using a foam roller with traditional ab exercises as well as some basic yoga poses.
In this core workout with a foam roller, Jazmin uses the roller to increase the insensity level.
Core workout utilizing a foam roller based on a 5 exercise circuit, performed 2 times.
Join Meghan for this quick core workout using a foam roller as she guides you through leg lowering taps, crunches and more.
