Collection

Foam Roller Core

Workouts to strengthen core muscles utilizing the foam roller. Muscle groups targeted include upper and lower abs, obliques and lower back and have options for all levels.

videos (5)

15 Min Plank, Roll & Crunch #36

15:16

15 Min Plank, Roll & Crunch #36

Join Jazmin for this core workout using a foam roller with traditional ab exercises as well as some basic yoga poses.

25 Min Crunch, Roll & Twist #35

25:12

25 Min Crunch, Roll & Twist #35

In this core workout with a foam roller, Jazmin uses the roller to increase the insensity level.

10 Min Five on the Roll #30

10:16

10 Min Five on the Roll #30

Core workout utilizing a foam roller based on a 5 exercise circuit, performed 2 times.

5 Min Core Roller Blast #26

05:18

5 Min Core Roller Blast #26

Join Meghan for this quick core workout using a foam roller as she guides you through leg lowering taps, crunches and more.

20 Min Core Stability #18

20:02

20 Min Core Stability #18

Core workout using a foam roller through a variety of crunches, planks, sit ups and more.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster