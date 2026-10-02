PIlates Core

Seated roll-downs warm up the spine before Kiana's intermediate 20-minute core sequence: twisting leg extensions, toe taps, teaser, rolling like a ball, forearm plank hip dips, side-lying oblique lifts, pike knee-to-nose and side planks.
Chest lift variations set the tone for this 20-minute core class. Brittni progresses to the Hundred, double leg stretch and leg lowers, then adds high side bends, prone back work and plank knee taps.
Glute and core strength drive this 30-minute bodyweight class. Brittni leads chair squats, plank walkouts, forearm leg rainbows, side planks with thread-the-needle, seated C-curves building to teaser, and single-leg bridges.
Very quick but challenging workout utilizing a Pilates Ball to strenghten and shape the core.
Beginner level Pilates class all about core. Recommended props: towel
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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