Collection

PIlates Core

videos (5)

20 Min Core #42

21:22

20 Min Core #42

Seated roll-downs warm up the spine before Kiana's intermediate 20-minute core sequence: twisting leg extensions, toe taps, teaser, rolling like a ball, forearm plank hip dips, side-lying oblique lifts, pike knee-to-nose and side planks.

20 Min Core #33

20:11

20 Min Core #33

Chest lift variations set the tone for this 20-minute core class. Brittni progresses to the Hundred, double leg stretch and leg lowers, then adds high side bends, prone back work and plank knee taps.

30 Min Core & Glutes #32

30:06

30 Min Core & Glutes #32

Glute and core strength drive this 30-minute bodyweight class. Brittni leads chair squats, plank walkouts, forearm leg rainbows, side planks with thread-the-needle, seated C-curves building to teaser, and single-leg bridges.

15 Min Core with an Exercise Ball #23

16:09

15 Min Core with an Exercise Ball #23

Very quick but challenging workout utilizing a Pilates Ball to strenghten and shape the core.

20 Min Pilates Core #12

21:04

20 Min Pilates Core #12

Beginner level Pilates class all about core. Recommended props: towel

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