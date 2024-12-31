Collection

Exp Elliptical Prog - Week 4

In Week 4 of the Experienced Elliptical Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/40 mix of cycling classes (all advanced level) plus a core workout and a full body strength class on non-elliptical days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min workout.

20 Min Adv Terrible Twos Elliptical Workout #251

Shorter Elliptical workout featuring a mix of speed, resistance and incline combined with a variety of intervals for a full body workout.

15 Min Ladder Drill Core #6

Intense core workout using just bodyweight

30 Min Strength Workout #214

No incline Elliptical class focused on resistance and speed based intervals during 6 blocks of work.

25 Min Building Block Full Body Strength #55

Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.

40 Min Adv HIIT Workout #273

Adv HIIT workout with sprints up to 5/5 and max resistance with active recoveries. No incline, but also has backward intervals.

15 Min Full Body Yoga Inspired Stretch #6

Full body stretch class that borrows heavily from yoga. Can be used post workout or on its own. No yoga experience necessary

