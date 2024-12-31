In Week 4 of the Experienced Elliptical Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/40 mix of cycling classes (all advanced level) plus a core workout and a full body strength class on non-elliptical days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min workout.
Shorter Elliptical workout featuring a mix of speed, resistance and incline combined with a variety of intervals for a full body workout.
No incline Elliptical class focused on resistance and speed based intervals during 6 blocks of work.
Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.
Adv HIIT workout with sprints up to 5/5 and max resistance with active recoveries. No incline, but also has backward intervals.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster