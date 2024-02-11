Take your elliptical workout to the next level with these low impact classes guaranteed to burn calories and build endurance. Class formats include LISS, hills & drills, bootcamps, both incline and no-incline and our exclusive Rhythm Elliptical® workouts. Advanced level classes typically have longer work intervals and more complicated techniques (such as backward intervals or rhythm) and include 40 and 60 minute lengths.
Adv HIIT workout with sprints up to 5/5 and max resistance with active recoveries. No incline, but also has backward intervals.
Advanced HIIT workout with speeds up to 140 SPM and occasional heavy resistance with optional incline.
Shorter Elliptical workout featuring a mix of speed, resistance and incline combined with a variety of intervals for a full body workout.
Longer advanced Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals to the beat of the music for a fun full body workout.
Shorter advanced Elliptical workout featuring 2 blocks of work filled with speed based intervals combined with heavy resistances.
Longer advanced HIIT workout filled with speed based intervals combined with a moderate resistance & incline.
Longer advanced class consisting of 6 blocks of work that alternate between HIIT and endurance segments.
Longer advanced endurance based class featuring a variety of short and long intervals for a full-body workout.
No incline advanced level Elliptical workout focusing on endurance with longer sprints and a few heavy climbs towards the end.
Shorter advanced workout with no inclines filled to the brim with sprints, heavy resistance pushes and isolation intervals.
Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring tough speed and resistance based challenges to the beat of the music.
Advanced level Elliptical workout featuring sprints and climbs through heavy resistances for a full body workout.
Longer advanced level workout with no inclines featuring 6 blocks of work, combining speed and resistance for a full body workout.
No incline Elliptical class focused on resistance and speed based intervals during 6 blocks of work.
Longer advanced endurance workout with no inclines featuring moderate speeds coupled with resistance challenges in 2 min long intervals.
Longer advanced Elliptical workout featuring a progressive resistance combined with challenging intervals for a full body endurance workout.
Very long advanced level Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines, focusing on endurance with speed and resistance based intervals.
Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances featuring speed challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
Longer advanced workout based on endurance with no inclines featuring running & climbing intervals with only a few recoveries in between.
Longer Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
60 Min advanced Elliptical workout with no inclines featuring a set of longer intervals which simulate outdoor hiking.
20 Minute advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines that starts off slow but quickly increases in intensity.
60 Minute advanced workout with no inclines focused on endurance featuring longer resistance based intervals.
60 Min workout with no inclines focused on enduring a tough progressive incline for an entire hour.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength workout.
20 min advanced level class with no inclines featuring 1 min intervals based on speed & resistance followed by 30 sec recoveries.
60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on endurance, featuring a variety of intervals to work every major muscle group.
40 Min advanced level workout focused on endurance with 2 minute long speed & resistance based intervals and lengthy recoveries in between.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.
40 Min advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines based on endurance w/ a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.
30 Min workout w/ no inclines, featuring Fartlek training (random intervals) with speed & resistance. Set to a motivational rap playlist.
Advanced level elliptical workout with rolling hills intervals, featuring climbing challenges combined with speed work. Inclines reach 8%.
40 Min adv Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ speed challenges coupled with heavy resistances and steep inclines. Set to a 2000's pop playlist.
Advanced level workout featuring a slow progressive climb that is coupled with speed challenges. Max incline of 12%. Set to a pop playlist.
Long advanced level workout based on endurance through a number of intervals that are focused on a full-body workout. Set to a pop playlist.
Short & intense advanced level workout focused on building strength through a ton of hill work that is coupled with sprinting intervals.
Advanced level workout focused on building endurance with a big variety of longer intervals and plenty of recoveries, set to a pop playlist.
Advanced level Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with challenging endurance based intervals that utilizes speed, incline and resistance.
Advanced level workout featuring a slow progressive climb coupled with a variety of intervals to build strength. Set to a rock playlist.
Advanced level workout focused on endurance that is broken up into 2 segments which consists of 9 pushes each. Set to a pop playlist.
Advanced level rhythm elliptical workout w/ heavy inclines & resistances coupled with staggering speeds, going up and down a set of 4 hills. Set to a 90s playlist
Advanced workout with no inclines, filled to the brim with intervals with only a few recoveries in between. Set to a classic rock playlist.
Beginner workout w/ no incline, focused on speed through a number of sprinting intervals, moving forward and in reverse on the elliptical.
Advanced level workout with no inclines, focusing instead on a good mix between speed and resistance to improve endurance.
Advanced level HIIT workout featuring a good balance between speed, resistance and incline for a full-body strength workout.
Advanced level workout with no inclines, focusing on a combination of speed and resistance intervals for a total body workout
Advanced elliptical class featuring long endurance segments and sustained pushes through resistance with no incline, set to a pop playlist.
Advanced level workout w/ speed, resistance and incline intervals with a max speed of 75 RPM and max incline of 10%. Set to a pop playlist.
Long advanced level elliptical workout focused on incline, featuring hill climbing intervals where you push your incline all the way to 12%.
An advanced elliptical workout that consists of 6 set intervals, pushing speeds and inclines to the max. Set to an indie playlist.
An advanced level elliptical class, featuring speed and incline intervals as well as max effort pushes, set to an R&B playlist.
40 min adv level rhtyhm based elliptical machine workout focused on endurance. Set to a fun pop playlist.
Adv level endurance workout with longer intervals and steeper resistance. Hit playlist from the 2010s.
Long advanced elliptical HIIT workout with lots of incline, resistance and speed intervals.
Long advanced elliptical HIIT workout with lots of incline, resistance and speed intervals. Current hits and remixes playlist
An advanced rhythm based elliptical workout, filled with heavy resistance runs and an incline up to 9%, set to a pop playlist.
A longer advanced workout targeting all muscle groups, featuring climbs, pushes and reverse, set to a pop playlist.
An advanced workout with three rounds, two climbs and a sprint each, featuring a 90-s hip hop playlist.
Adv level workout with lots of hills (up to 10%) and sprints to classic and modern rock tracks
Advanced workout to push your endurance. Speed intervals mixed with inclines up to 10%, all to a current pop soundtrack.
Adv level workout with steep inclines and progressively harder speed and resistance intervals
Adv level workout with steep inclines and progressively harder speed and resistance intervals
Advanced level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.
Adv level class with alternating between steep inclines and speed intervals. Soundtrack is indie electronic.
Adv level class focusing on building lower body power with sprints and steep inclines. 80s playlist
Short but intense elliptical class focused on building strength and edurance to an 80s playlist
Short but advanced level full body workout with strength and endurance work
A longer elliptical cross-training class, with 2 sections of cardio and a dumbbell section in between, set to a pop playlist.
Elliptical & dumbbell workout consisting of 20 min of cardio followed by a full body dumbbells on the floor, set to a country playlist
Combination elliptical and dumbbell workout. 20min ellipt/15 min dumbbells/10 min ellipt.
Advanced level workout with progressively longer intervals with active recoveries.
Adv level workout with plenty of speed and resistance intervals, but no incline.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster