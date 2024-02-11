Collection

Advanced Elliptical

Take your elliptical workout to the next level with these low impact classes guaranteed to burn calories and build endurance. Class formats include LISS, hills & drills, bootcamps, both incline and no-incline and our exclusive Rhythm Elliptical® workouts. Advanced level classes typically have longer work intervals and more complicated techniques (such as backward intervals or rhythm) and include 40 and 60 minute lengths.

videos (74)

40 Min Adv HIIT Workout #273

40:02

40 Min Adv HIIT Workout #273

Adv HIIT workout with sprints up to 5/5 and max resistance with active recoveries. No incline, but also has backward intervals.

40 Min Adv HIIT Elliptical Workout #262

40:13

40 Min Adv HIIT Elliptical Workout #262

Advanced HIIT workout with speeds up to 140 SPM and occasional heavy resistance with optional incline.

20 Min Adv Terrible Twos Elliptical Workout #251

21:03

20 Min Adv Terrible Twos Elliptical Workout #251

Shorter Elliptical workout featuring a mix of speed, resistance and incline combined with a variety of intervals for a full body workout.

40 Minute Adv Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #249

40:14

40 Minute Adv Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #249

Longer advanced Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals to the beat of the music for a fun full body workout.

20 Min HIIT Cardio Blast Workout #248

20:19

20 Min HIIT Cardio Blast Workout #248

Shorter advanced Elliptical workout featuring 2 blocks of work filled with speed based intervals combined with heavy resistances.

40 Min Adv HIIT Elliptical Workout #241

39:28

40 Min Adv HIIT Elliptical Workout #241

Longer advanced HIIT workout filled with speed based intervals combined with a moderate resistance & incline.

40 Min Adv HIIT & Build Workout #238

40:51

40 Min Adv HIIT & Build Workout #238

Longer advanced class consisting of 6 blocks of work that alternate between HIIT and endurance segments.

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #235

40:51

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #235

Longer advanced endurance based class featuring a variety of short and long intervals for a full-body workout.

40 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Workout #233

39:20

40 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Workout #233

No incline advanced level Elliptical workout focusing on endurance with longer sprints and a few heavy climbs towards the end.

20 Min Adv HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #230

20:55

20 Min Adv HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #230

Shorter advanced workout with no inclines filled to the brim with sprints, heavy resistance pushes and isolation intervals.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #229

34:10

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #229

Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring tough speed and resistance based challenges to the beat of the music.

40 Min Advanced Elliptical Workout #225

41:08

40 Min Advanced Elliptical Workout #225

Advanced level Elliptical workout featuring sprints and climbs through heavy resistances for a full body workout.

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #213

38:53

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #213

Longer advanced level workout with no inclines featuring 6 blocks of work, combining speed and resistance for a full body workout.

30 Min Strength Workout #214

29:52

30 Min Strength Workout #214

No incline Elliptical class focused on resistance and speed based intervals during 6 blocks of work.

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #211

42:14

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #211

Longer advanced endurance workout with no inclines featuring moderate speeds coupled with resistance challenges in 2 min long intervals.

40 Min Adv Ladder Workout #219

40:37

40 Min Adv Ladder Workout #219

Longer advanced Elliptical workout featuring a progressive resistance combined with challenging intervals for a full body endurance workout.

60 Min Warrior Workout #208

59:19

60 Min Warrior Workout #208

Very long advanced level Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines, focusing on endurance with speed and resistance based intervals.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #205

21:08

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #205

Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances featuring speed challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #203

40:00

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #203

Longer advanced workout based on endurance with no inclines featuring running & climbing intervals with only a few recoveries in between.

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #201

39:46

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #201

Longer Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

60 Min Road Trip Workout #199

60:08

60 Min Road Trip Workout #199

60 Min advanced Elliptical workout with no inclines featuring a set of longer intervals which simulate outdoor hiking.

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #198

20:42

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #198

20 Minute advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines that starts off slow but quickly increases in intensity.

60 Min Endurance Hour (No Inclines) #197

60:56

60 Min Endurance Hour (No Inclines) #197

60 Minute advanced workout with no inclines focused on endurance featuring longer resistance based intervals.

60 Min Endurance Hour (No Inclines) #195

60:32

60 Min Endurance Hour (No Inclines) #195

60 Min workout with no inclines focused on enduring a tough progressive incline for an entire hour.

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #193

20:40

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #193

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength workout.

20 Min Rev It Up #190

20:34

20 Min Rev It Up #190

20 min advanced level class with no inclines featuring 1 min intervals based on speed & resistance followed by 30 sec recoveries.

60 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #186

59:05

60 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #186

60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on endurance, featuring a variety of intervals to work every major muscle group.

40 Min Double Trouble (No Incline) #184

40:12

40 Min Double Trouble (No Incline) #184

40 Min advanced level workout focused on endurance with 2 minute long speed & resistance based intervals and lengthy recoveries in between.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout (No Incline) #182

20:04

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout (No Incline) #182

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #181

39:09

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #181

40 Min advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines based on endurance w/ a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.

30 Min Fartlek Workout (No Incline) #177

30:26

30 Min Fartlek Workout (No Incline) #177

30 Min workout w/ no inclines, featuring Fartlek training (random intervals) with speed & resistance. Set to a motivational rap playlist.

20 Min Rollathon #174

23:17

20 Min Rollathon #174

Advanced level elliptical workout with rolling hills intervals, featuring climbing challenges combined with speed work. Inclines reach 8%.

40 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #172

41:12

40 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #172

40 Min adv Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ speed challenges coupled with heavy resistances and steep inclines. Set to a 2000's pop playlist.

40 Min Cliffhanger Workout #169

41:36

40 Min Cliffhanger Workout #169

Advanced level workout featuring a slow progressive climb that is coupled with speed challenges. Max incline of 12%. Set to a pop playlist.

60 Min Power Hour (No Incline) #165

59:50

60 Min Power Hour (No Incline) #165

Long advanced level workout based on endurance through a number of intervals that are focused on a full-body workout. Set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Fast & Furious #164

21:58

20 Min Fast & Furious #164

Short & intense advanced level workout focused on building strength through a ton of hill work that is coupled with sprinting intervals.

40 Min Burn & Stride #162

40:50

40 Min Burn & Stride #162

Advanced level workout focused on building endurance with a big variety of longer intervals and plenty of recoveries, set to a pop playlist.

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #159

40:31

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #159

Advanced level Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with challenging endurance based intervals that utilizes speed, incline and resistance.

40 Min Strength Climb #158

42:36

40 Min Strength Climb #158

Advanced level workout featuring a slow progressive climb coupled with a variety of intervals to build strength. Set to a rock playlist.

40 Min 9 Pushes #155

39:18

40 Min 9 Pushes #155

Advanced level workout focused on endurance that is broken up into 2 segments which consists of 9 pushes each. Set to a pop playlist.

60 Min Rhythm Stride #152

60:13

60 Min Rhythm Stride #152

Advanced level rhythm elliptical workout w/ heavy inclines & resistances coupled with staggering speeds, going up and down a set of 4 hills. Set to a 90s playlist

60 Min Advanced Workout (No Incline) #150

60:06

60 Min Advanced Workout (No Incline) #150

Advanced workout with no inclines, filled to the brim with intervals with only a few recoveries in between. Set to a classic rock playlist.

20 Min Beginner HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #149

20:01

20 Min Beginner HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #149

Beginner workout w/ no incline, focused on speed through a number of sprinting intervals, moving forward and in reverse on the elliptical.

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #143

40:07

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #143

Advanced level workout with no inclines, focusing instead on a good mix between speed and resistance to improve endurance.

20 Min Advanced HIIT Workout #140

20:09

20 Min Advanced HIIT Workout #140

Advanced level HIIT workout featuring a good balance between speed, resistance and incline for a full-body strength workout.

40 Min Fast Forty (No Incline) #139

40:35

40 Min Fast Forty (No Incline) #139

Advanced level workout with no inclines, focusing on a combination of speed and resistance intervals for a total body workout

40 Min Adv Endurance (No Incline) #130

40:08

40 Min Adv Endurance (No Incline) #130

Advanced elliptical class featuring long endurance segments and sustained pushes through resistance with no incline, set to a pop playlist.

40 Min Advanced Peaks & Valleys Workout #128

40:21

40 Min Advanced Peaks & Valleys Workout #128

Advanced level workout w/ speed, resistance and incline intervals with a max speed of 75 RPM and max incline of 10%. Set to a pop playlist.

60 Min Clockwork #125

59:49

60 Min Clockwork #125

Long advanced level elliptical workout focused on incline, featuring hill climbing intervals where you push your incline all the way to 12%.

60 Min The Divide Elliptical Workout #114

60:04

60 Min The Divide Elliptical Workout #114

An advanced elliptical workout that consists of 6 set intervals, pushing speeds and inclines to the max. Set to an indie playlist.

40 Min Advanced Workout #105

39:53

40 Min Advanced Workout #105

An advanced level elliptical class, featuring speed and incline intervals as well as max effort pushes, set to an R&B playlist.

40 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #100

39:34

40 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #100

40 min adv level rhtyhm based elliptical machine workout focused on endurance. Set to a fun pop playlist.

40 Min Endurance Workout #97

40:10

40 Min Endurance Workout #97

Adv level endurance workout with longer intervals and steeper resistance. Hit playlist from the 2010s.

60 Min Adv Elliptical #87

58:12

60 Min Adv Elliptical #87

Long advanced elliptical HIIT workout with lots of incline, resistance and speed intervals.

60 Min Adv HIIT #84

60:23

60 Min Adv HIIT #84

Long advanced elliptical HIIT workout with lots of incline, resistance and speed intervals. Current hits and remixes playlist

40 Min Remixed Rhythm Elliptical™ #75

39:15

40 Min Remixed Rhythm Elliptical™ #75

An advanced rhythm based elliptical workout, filled with heavy resistance runs and an incline up to 9%, set to a pop playlist.

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Hills & Valleys #71

39:54

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Hills & Valleys #71

A longer advanced workout targeting all muscle groups, featuring climbs, pushes and reverse, set to a pop playlist.

45 Min Hip Hop Trifecta Perfecta #69

47:15

45 Min Hip Hop Trifecta Perfecta #69

An advanced workout with three rounds, two climbs and a sprint each, featuring a 90-s hip hop playlist.

40 Min Rock & Roll Hills & Sprints #64

41:11

40 Min Rock & Roll Hills & Sprints #64

Adv level workout with lots of hills (up to 10%) and sprints to classic and modern rock tracks

40 Min Endurance Elliptical #60

40:35

40 Min Endurance Elliptical #60

Advanced workout to push your endurance. Speed intervals mixed with inclines up to 10%, all to a current pop soundtrack.

40 Min Adv Elliptical #57

40:11

40 Min Adv Elliptical #57

Adv level workout with steep inclines and progressively harder speed and resistance intervals

40 Min Climbing Interval Workout #55

43:24

40 Min Climbing Interval Workout #55

Adv level workout with steep inclines and progressively harder speed and resistance intervals

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical #54

39:58

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical #54

Advanced level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.

40 Min Build & Burn #51

40:35

40 Min Build & Burn #51

Adv level class with alternating between steep inclines and speed intervals. Soundtrack is indie electronic.

40 Min Adv HIIT 70s Workout #50

36:21

40 Min Adv HIIT 70s Workout #50

Adv level HIIT class focused on strength building.

40 Min Sprints & Climbs #48

39:33

40 Min Sprints & Climbs #48

Adv level class focusing on building lower body power with sprints and steep inclines. 80s playlist

20 Min Adv 80s Hills & Sprints #49

22:49

20 Min Adv 80s Hills & Sprints #49

Short but intense elliptical class focused on building strength and edurance to an 80s playlist

20 Min 90s Rolling Hills Elliptical #44

19:27

20 Min 90s Rolling Hills Elliptical #44

Short but advanced level full body workout with strength and endurance work

45 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #43

43:00

45 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #43

A longer elliptical cross-training class, with 2 sections of cardio and a dumbbell section in between, set to a pop playlist.

30 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #42

32:08

30 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #42

Elliptical & dumbbell workout consisting of 20 min of cardio followed by a full body dumbbells on the floor, set to a country playlist

45 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Tabata #41

45:36

45 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Tabata #41

Combination elliptical and dumbbell workout. 20min ellipt/15 min dumbbells/10 min ellipt.

20 Min Pyramid Elliptical #39

19:29

20 Min Pyramid Elliptical #39

Advanced level workout with progressively longer intervals with active recoveries.

20 Min Adv Elliptical (NO INCLINE) #32

20:50

20 Min Adv Elliptical (NO INCLINE) #32

Adv level workout with plenty of speed and resistance intervals, but no incline.

30 Min Adv Elliptical #31

29:57

30 Min Adv Elliptical #31

Advanced level elliptical workout with incline and speed intervals with increasing resistance

