40 Min Elliptical

40 Min Adv HIIT Workout #273

40:02

40 Min Adv HIIT Workout #273

Adv HIIT workout with sprints up to 5/5 and max resistance with active recoveries. No incline, but also has backward intervals.
40 Min Endurance Elliptical #259

39:25

40 Min Endurance Elliptical #259

Endurance class with long and heavy intervals with speeds up to 120 spm and max resistance.
40 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #270

40:42

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #270

Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Upper body emphasis with innovative arm techniques.
40 Minute Adv Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #249

40:14

40 Minute Adv Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #249

Longer advanced Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals to the beat of the music for a fun full body workout.
40 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #246

40:37

40 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #246

Longer Elliptical class featuring a full body workout with speed & isolation intervals to the beat of the music.
40 Min Beginner LISS Workout #243

40:41

40 Min Beginner LISS Workout #243

Low Impact Steady State workout featuring lengthy speed & resistance based intervals with a goal of staying consistent.
40 Min Adv HIIT Elliptical Workout #241

39:28

40 Min Adv HIIT Elliptical Workout #241

Longer advanced HIIT workout filled with speed based intervals combined with a moderate resistance & incline.
40 Min Adv HIIT & Build Workout #238

40:51

40 Min Adv HIIT & Build Workout #238

Longer advanced class consisting of 6 blocks of work that alternate between HIIT and endurance segments.
40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #235

40:51

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #235

Longer advanced endurance based class featuring a variety of short and long intervals for a full-body workout.
40 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Workout #233

39:20

40 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Workout #233

No incline advanced level Elliptical workout focusing on endurance with longer sprints and a few heavy climbs towards the end.
40 Min Beg No Incline Elliptical Workout #228

41:11

40 Min Beg No Incline Elliptical Workout #228

Beginner level class focused on endurance with speed, hill & isolation intervals and an alternating resistance for a full body workout. No incline.
40 Min Advanced Elliptical Workout #225

41:08

40 Min Advanced Elliptical Workout #225

Advanced level Elliptical workout featuring sprints and climbs through heavy resistances for a full body workout.
40 Min Adv Ladder Workout #219

40:37

40 Min Adv Ladder Workout #219

Longer advanced Elliptical workout featuring a progressive resistance combined with challenging intervals for a full body endurance workout.
40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #213

38:53

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #213

Longer advanced level workout with no inclines featuring 6 blocks of work, combining speed and resistance for a full body workout.
40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #211

42:14

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #211

Longer advanced endurance workout with no inclines featuring moderate speeds coupled with resistance challenges in 2 min long intervals.
40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #203

40:00

40 Min Adv Endurance Workout #203

Longer advanced workout based on endurance with no inclines featuring running & climbing intervals with only a few recoveries in between.
40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #201

39:46

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #201

Longer Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
40 Min High 5 (No Incline) #191

40:32

40 Min High 5 (No Incline) #191

40 Minute workout with no inclines that progressively gets more and more difficult during 5 blocks of work.
40 Min Climb & Coast (No Incline) #188

40:41

40 Min Climb & Coast (No Incline) #188

40 Min beginner workout based on endurance, simulating hill climbing by increasing the resistance to the max and then taking it back down.
40 Min Double Trouble (No Incline) #184

40:12

40 Min Double Trouble (No Incline) #184

40 Min advanced level workout focused on endurance with 2 minute long speed & resistance based intervals and lengthy recoveries in between.
40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #181

39:09

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #181

40 Min advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines based on endurance w/ a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.
40 Min Push & HIIT #180

41:23

40 Min Push & HIIT #180

40 Minute workout with no inclines, featuring 3 blocks of work: 2 x endurance based pushes with a speed based HIIT section in between.
40 Min Endurance Workout (No Incline) #176

40:30

40 Min Endurance Workout (No Incline) #176

40 Min intermediate workout with no inclines featuring endurance based intervals with speeds up to 70 rpm and a moderate resistance throughout.
40 Min Ying Yang (No Incline) #173

44:28

40 Min Ying Yang (No Incline) #173

40 Minute beginner level workout focused on endurance with no inclines, but tons of speed and resistance challenges.
40 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #172

41:12

40 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #172

40 Min adv Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ speed challenges coupled with heavy resistances and steep inclines. Set to a 2000's pop playlist.
40 Min Cliffhanger Workout #169

41:36

40 Min Cliffhanger Workout #169

Advanced level workout featuring a slow progressive climb that is coupled with speed challenges. Max incline of 12%. Set to a pop playlist.
40 Min Burn & Stride #162

40:50

40 Min Burn & Stride #162

Advanced level workout focused on building endurance with a big variety of longer intervals and plenty of recoveries, set to a pop playlist.
40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #159

40:31

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #159

Advanced level Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with challenging endurance based intervals that utilizes speed, incline and resistance.
40 Min Strength Climb #158

42:36

40 Min Strength Climb #158

Advanced level workout featuring a slow progressive climb coupled with a variety of intervals to build strength. Set to a rock playlist.
40 Min 9 Pushes #155

39:18

40 Min 9 Pushes #155

Advanced level workout focused on endurance that is broken up into 2 segments which consists of 9 pushes each. Set to a pop playlist.
40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #143

40:07

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #143

Advanced level workout with no inclines, focusing instead on a good mix between speed and resistance to improve endurance.
40 Min Funkadelic Speedplay (No Incline) #141

40:11

40 Min Funkadelic Speedplay (No Incline) #141

40 Min elliptical workout w/ no inclines, focusing on speed & resistance challenges to target different muscle groups. Set to a pop playlist
40 Min Fast Forty (No Incline) #139

40:35

40 Min Fast Forty (No Incline) #139

Advanced level workout with no inclines, focusing on a combination of speed and resistance intervals for a total body workout
40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #132

38:53

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #132

Long rhythm elliptical class focused on a full body workout featuring intervals of heavy resistances, steep inclines, and intense speeds.
40 Min Adv Endurance (No Incline) #130

40:08

40 Min Adv Endurance (No Incline) #130

Advanced elliptical class featuring long endurance segments and sustained pushes through resistance with no incline, set to a pop playlist.
40 Min Advanced Peaks & Valleys Workout #128

40:21

40 Min Advanced Peaks & Valleys Workout #128

Advanced level workout w/ speed, resistance and incline intervals with a max speed of 75 RPM and max incline of 10%. Set to a pop playlist.
40 Min Five Steps (No Incline) #124

39:53

40 Min Five Steps (No Incline) #124

Beginner workout with no inclines, consisting of 4 sets of 5 one minute long intervals where you push both speed and resistance to the max.
40 Min Inter Rhythm Elliptical™ #118

42:56

40 Min Inter Rhythm Elliptical™ #118

Intermediate rhythm elliptical class featuring resistance, speed and incline challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
40 Min Elevate Elliptical Workout #115

39:29

40 Min Elevate Elliptical Workout #115

Elliptical workout focused on both endurance and strength, split up into 2 parts: first a progressive climb, then a speed pushing segment.
40 Min HIIT Pop #111

40:19

40 Min HIIT Pop #111

An intermediate elliptical class, with high intensity intervals of sprints through moderate resistance and 1-2% incline, fun pop playlist.
40 Min Hills & Drills #109

46:01

40 Min Hills & Drills #109

Intermediate class with serious inclines up to 10% and resistance and speed intervals, but plenty of recoveries. Set to a fun pop playlist.
40 Min Advanced Workout #105

39:53

40 Min Advanced Workout #105

An advanced level elliptical class, featuring speed and incline intervals as well as max effort pushes, set to an R&B playlist.
40 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #100

39:34

40 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #100

40 min adv level rhtyhm based elliptical machine workout focused on endurance. Set to a fun pop playlist.
40 Min Endurance Workout #97

40:10

40 Min Endurance Workout #97

Adv level endurance workout with longer intervals and steeper resistance. Hit playlist from the 2010s.
40 Min 3-2-1 Workout #93

40:42

40 Min 3-2-1 Workout #93

Intermediate level full body workout built around intervals of 3 min, 2 min and 1 min with 1 min recovery in between.
40 Min Resist the Incline! #89

40:10

40 Min Resist the Incline! #89

Intermediate full body workout focusing on incline and resistance intervals. 3 intervals at 8 mins each with 2 min of recovery.
40 Min Remixed Rhythm Elliptical™ #75

39:15

40 Min Remixed Rhythm Elliptical™ #75

An advanced rhythm based elliptical workout, filled with heavy resistance runs and an incline up to 9%, set to a pop playlist.
40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Hills & Valleys #71

39:54

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Hills & Valleys #71

A longer advanced workout targeting all muscle groups, featuring climbs, pushes and reverse, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Hip Hop Trifecta Perfecta #69

47:15

45 Min Hip Hop Trifecta Perfecta #69

An advanced workout with three rounds, two climbs and a sprint each, featuring a 90-s hip hop playlist.
40 Min Diva Rhythm Elliptical™ #67

39:27

40 Min Diva Rhythm Elliptical™ #67

A longer intermediate workout, featuring sprints, climbs and resistance pushes to the rhythm of a pop playlist.
40 Min Rock & Roll Hills & Sprints #64

41:11

40 Min Rock & Roll Hills & Sprints #64

Adv level workout with lots of hills (up to 10%) and sprints to classic and modern rock tracks
40 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #62

39:46

40 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #62

A long intermediate elliptical workout, made up of cardio sections and several intense intervals of running and climbing, set to a rock playlist.
40 Min Endurance Elliptical #60

40:35

40 Min Endurance Elliptical #60

Advanced workout to push your endurance. Speed intervals mixed with inclines up to 10%, all to a current pop soundtrack.
40 Min Adv Elliptical #57

40:11

40 Min Adv Elliptical #57

Adv level workout with steep inclines and progressively harder speed and resistance intervals
40 Min Climbing Interval Workout #55

43:24

40 Min Climbing Interval Workout #55

Adv level workout with steep inclines and progressively harder speed and resistance intervals
40 Min Rhythm Elliptical #54

39:58

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical #54

Advanced level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.
40 Min Build & Burn #51

40:35

40 Min Build & Burn #51

Adv level class with alternating between steep inclines and speed intervals. Soundtrack is indie electronic.
40 Min Adv HIIT 70s Workout #50

36:21

40 Min Adv HIIT 70s Workout #50

Adv level HIIT class focused on strength building.
40 Min Sprints & Climbs #48

39:33

40 Min Sprints & Climbs #48

Adv level class focusing on building lower body power with sprints and steep inclines. 80s playlist
40 Min Supersets #46

41:15

40 Min Supersets #46

Intermediate level class with extended sets of multiple exercises before a recovery.
40 Min Endurance Workout #253

40:04

40 Min Endurance Workout #253

Longer intermediate level workout building endurance with speed, resistance and optional incline
40 Min Beginner Endurance Workout #255

42:20

40 Min Beginner Endurance Workout #255

Beginner workout focused on endurance with longer speed & resistance based intervals.
40 Min Adv HIIT Elliptical Workout #262

40:13

40 Min Adv HIIT Elliptical Workout #262

Advanced HIIT workout with speeds up to 140 SPM and occasional heavy resistance with optional incline.
40 Min Beg LISS Workout #264

40:25

40 Min Beg LISS Workout #264

Low impact steady state workout designed for beginners to maximize fat burn
40 Min HIIT Workout #268

43:20

40 Min HIIT Workout #268

HIIT workout with 7 blocks of work with speed and resistance intervals. Current R&B playlist

40 minute elliptical workouts to choose, train, and progress

These forty minute sessions are built by certified coaches and exercise specialists to target endurance, HIIT, rhythm, and climb in one consistent format. Expect clear cues, measurable cadence and resistance targets, and purposeful structures like reverse‑pedal blocks and ladder builds. You will need an elliptical with resistance and incline options plus a basic cadence readout. Press Play when you are ready to train with intent.


 

How to pick the right forty minute class

Use the filters to match your goal. Beginners start with no incline rhythm or LISS to groove a steady cadence. Intermediate and advanced athletes can choose HIIT, rhythm, or climb formats that manipulate cadence, resistance, and incline for specific adaptations. Try this flow: level, then interval style, then max incline, then your target SPM bracket. If you prefer gentler loading, select classes that trade incline for resistance and cadence changes.


 

Setup, pacing, and progression cues

Warm up with light resistance and build into the posted SPM band. Keep full range of motion and tall posture with relaxed shoulders and active arm drive. Rule of thumb: if cadence falls below the intended band near the end of an interval, lower resistance to protect form. Progress across weeks by increasing average resistance, nudging peak cadence on short efforts, or adding time in your target heart rate zones while keeping one weekly LISS recovery session. New to this format? Begin with our structured start here path at beginner elliptical plan.


 

Modifications, safety, and tracking

For sensitive knees or hips, use lower resistance, avoid steep inclines, and keep cadence spikes smaller. Log session type, average and peak SPM, typical resistance, RPE, and heart rate zone minutes to see trends. To spare joints, swap incline for steady resistance or smooth cadence work. Add a short mobility or stretch session on off days at stretch and recovery. Ready to level up your microcycle planning and benchmarks? Explore the next step at experienced elliptical plan.


 

Helpful FAQs

What should I focus on during a forty minute session?
Match the target SPM band, keep clean technique, then adjust resistance to create the intended stimulus. Faster cadence supports speed and rhythm work, heavier resistance supports strength and climbs.

How do I choose between HIIT, endurance, rhythm, or climb?
Pick HIIT for short high power, endurance for aerobic base, rhythm for tempo and cadence practice with upper body drive, and climb for strength under load. Rotate types across the week for balance.

Can I train hard without using incline?
Yes. Combine higher resistance with cadence targets to create intensity while keeping form crisp.

How do I set resistance if cadence starts to fade?
Keep cadence inside the posted band. If it slips, reduce resistance slightly to restore range and posture.

How should I measure progress?
Track average and peak SPM, typical resistance, RPE, and minutes in target heart rate zones. Progress shows up as higher sustainable resistance, smoother high cadence, or more time in your target zone.

 

