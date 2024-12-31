Collection

Exp Elliptical Prog - Week 3

In Week 3 of the Experienced Elliptical Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/40 mix of classes. This week we're adding a core workout as well as a full body strength workout. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min class.

videos (6)

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Inclines) #187

19:57

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Inclines) #187

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on building full body cardio & strength.

20 Min Beg Core Workout #14

20:10

20 Min Beg Core Workout #14

Beginner level core routine utilizing basic yoga poses along with simple ab exercises.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #269

33:31

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #269

Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Pop and R&B playlist

20 Min Full Body No Equip Workout #61

20:32

20 Min Full Body No Equip Workout #61

Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.

40 Min Endurance Workout #253

40:04

40 Min Endurance Workout #253

Longer intermediate level workout building endurance with speed, resistance and optional incline

10 Min Full Body Stretch #4

13:41

10 Min Full Body Stretch #4

Stretch class for the whole body

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster