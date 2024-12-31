In Week 3 of the Experienced Elliptical Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/40 mix of classes. This week we're adding a core workout as well as a full body strength workout. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min class.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on building full body cardio & strength.
Beginner level core routine utilizing basic yoga poses along with simple ab exercises.
Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Pop and R&B playlist
Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.
Longer intermediate level workout building endurance with speed, resistance and optional incline
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
