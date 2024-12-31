In Week 2 of the Experienced Elliptical Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/40 mix of elliptical classes plus dedicated upper and lower body workouts on non-elliptical days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min workout.
20 Min HIIT workout with no inclines featuring a ton of speed based intervals throughout the class.
Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting arms, chest, shoulders & core.
Intermediate level rhythm elliptical workout with speed intervals up to 110 spm and max resistance pushes up to 5 out of 5, but followed with moderate recoveries.
Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting legs, glutes and core.
HIIT workout with 7 blocks of work with speed and resistance intervals. Current R&B playlist
