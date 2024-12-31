Collection

Exp Elliptical Prog - Week 2

In Week 2 of the Experienced Elliptical Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/40 mix of elliptical classes plus dedicated upper and lower body workouts on non-elliptical days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min workout.

20 Min HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #194

19:57

20 Min HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #194

20 Min HIIT workout with no inclines featuring a ton of speed based intervals throughout the class.

15 Min Bodyweight Upper Body #51

15:31

15 Min Bodyweight Upper Body #51

Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting arms, chest, shoulders & core.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #275

30:01

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #275

Intermediate level rhythm elliptical workout with speed intervals up to 110 spm and max resistance pushes up to 5 out of 5, but followed with moderate recoveries.

15 Min Bodyweight Lower Body #50

15:40

15 Min Bodyweight Lower Body #50

Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting legs, glutes and core.

40 Min HIIT Workout #268

43:20

40 Min HIIT Workout #268

HIIT workout with 7 blocks of work with speed and resistance intervals. Current R&B playlist

10 Min Full Body Stretch #5

10:55

10 Min Full Body Stretch #5

Full body stretch to be used either at beginning or end of workout, so on its own. No equipment required.

