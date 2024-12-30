In this Experienced Elliptical Program, we will program a mix of 20, 30 and 40 min workouts. In between elliptical days we have selected stretching/mobility, core and strength classes to round out your fitness routine for the week. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min workout.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring climbing & sprinting intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
Full body stretch class that borrows heavily from yoga. Can be used post workout or on its own. No yoga experience necessary
Beg/Inter level HIIT workout with speed pushes up to 115 spm. Relatively low resistance throughout. No incline.
Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.
Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Upper body emphasis with innovative arm techniques.
