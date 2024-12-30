Collection

In this Experienced Elliptical Program, we will program a mix of 20, 30 and 40 min workouts. In between elliptical days we have selected stretching/mobility, core and strength classes to round out your fitness routine for the week. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min workout.

20:11

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring climbing & sprinting intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

15:09

Full body stretch class that borrows heavily from yoga. Can be used post workout or on its own. No yoga experience necessary

30:43

Beg/Inter level HIIT workout with speed pushes up to 115 spm. Relatively low resistance throughout. No incline.

20:32

Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.

40:42

Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Upper body emphasis with innovative arm techniques.

10:10

Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.

