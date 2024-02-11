Collection

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #270

40:42

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #270

Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Upper body emphasis with innovative arm techniques.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #275

30:01

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #275

Intermediate level rhythm elliptical workout with speed intervals up to 110 spm and max resistance pushes up to 5 out of 5, but followed with moderate recoveries.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #269

33:31

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #269

Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Pop and R&B playlist

20 Min Mixed Terrain Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #254

20:14

20 Min Mixed Terrain Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #254

Move your feet to the beat of the music in this shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals.

40 Minute Adv Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #249

40:14

40 Minute Adv Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #249

Longer advanced Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals to the beat of the music for a fun full body workout.

40 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #246

40:37

40 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #246

Longer Elliptical class featuring a full body workout with speed & isolation intervals to the beat of the music.

20 Min Intro to Rhythm Workout #244 (Part 1)

21:14

20 Min Intro to Rhythm Workout #244 (Part 1)

Intro to Rhythm (Part 1): Beginner level class covering the basics of a rhythm workout.

30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #239

33:17

30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #239

Rhythm Elliptical™ workout featuring short and long speed intervals combined with alternating inclines & resistances. Playlist is Pop hits.

20 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #242

20:50

20 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #242

Fun but difficult Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ with varying resistances and speed based challenges to the beat of the music.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #232

31:18

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #232

No incline Rhythm Elliptical™ workout filled to the brim with sprinting intervals where your feet stay on the beat of the music.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #229

34:10

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #229

Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring tough speed and resistance based challenges to the beat of the music.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout #209

21:14

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout #209

Shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring heavy resistance climbs combined with sprints upto 55 RPM.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #205

21:08

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #205

Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances featuring speed challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #202

29:50

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #202

Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #201

39:46

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #201

Longer Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #200

20:11

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #200

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring climbing & sprinting intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #198

20:42

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #198

20 Minute advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines that starts off slow but quickly increases in intensity.

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #193

20:40

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #193

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength workout.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Inclines) #187

19:57

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Inclines) #187

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on building full body cardio & strength.

60 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #186

59:05

60 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #186

60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on endurance, featuring a variety of intervals to work every major muscle group.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout (No Incline) #182

20:04

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout (No Incline) #182

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #181

39:09

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #181

40 Min advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines based on endurance w/ a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.

40 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #172

41:12

40 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #172

40 Min adv Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ speed challenges coupled with heavy resistances and steep inclines. Set to a 2000's pop playlist.

30 Min Country Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #171

30:01

30 Min Country Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #171

30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ challenges that target specific muscle groups while staying on the beat of a fun country playlist.

20 Min Rock & Strides Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #166

23:27

20 Min Rock & Strides Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #166

Beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring staggering speeds and heavy resistances combined with a variety of different intervals.

30 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #163

29:27

30 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #163

Rhythm elliptical workout with max incline & resistance challenges.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #161

20:10

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #161

Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with modest inclines & resistances, and a speed that stays on the beat of a 90's R&B playlist.

30 Min Country Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #160

30:14

30 Min Country Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #160

Rhythm elliptical workout with modest incline & resistance challenges, and a speed that stays on the beat of a fun country playlist.

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #159

40:31

40 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #159

Advanced level Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with challenging endurance based intervals that utilizes speed, incline and resistance.

60 Min Rhythm Stride #152

60:13

60 Min Rhythm Stride #152

Advanced level rhythm elliptical workout w/ heavy inclines & resistances coupled with staggering speeds, going up and down a set of 4 hills. Set to a 90s playlist

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #151

20:29

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #151

Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with no inclines, pushing through moderate speeds & resistances coupled with strenuous intervals.

20 Min Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #145

21:29

20 Min Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #145

Beginner level rhythm workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges while staying on the beat of a soft pop playlist.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #134

20:06

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #134

Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout focused on a full body workout with speed & resistance pushing intervals, set to a pop playlist.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #133

29:33

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #133

Beginner level rhythm elliptical class with no inclines that is focused on a full body workout, featuring intense resistance and speed intervals. Set to a pop playlist.

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #132

38:53

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #132

Long rhythm elliptical class focused on a full body workout featuring intervals of heavy resistances, steep inclines, and intense speeds.

60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #121

59:19

60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #121

A rhythm elliptical workout focused on strength & endurance, with high resistances and 10% incline, set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #120

20:23

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #120

Beginner elliptical class, made up of several sprints and climbs through significant resistance, but zero incline, set to a pop playlist.

30 Min R&B Rhythm Elliptical™ #119

33:07

30 Min R&B Rhythm Elliptical™ #119

Intermediate rhythm elliptical workout with incline and resistance challenges while staying on the beat of the music of a 90s R&B playlist.

40 Min Inter Rhythm Elliptical™ #118

42:56

40 Min Inter Rhythm Elliptical™ #118

Intermediate rhythm elliptical class featuring resistance, speed and incline challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #117

22:47

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #117

A short, beginner level elliptical class with no incline, featuring only speed and resistance intervals set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Stride #102

29:41

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Stride #102

Short but intense class based on rhythm. Your elliptical stride pace is based on the beat of the music. Fun current hits playlist

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #101

29:41

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #101

30 min intermediate rhythm based elliptical machine workout focused on toning and conditioning. Set to a fun pop playlist.

40 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #100

39:34

40 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #100

40 min adv level rhtyhm based elliptical machine workout focused on endurance. Set to a fun pop playlist.

40 Min Remixed Rhythm Elliptical™ #75

39:15

40 Min Remixed Rhythm Elliptical™ #75

An advanced rhythm based elliptical workout, filled with heavy resistance runs and an incline up to 9%, set to a pop playlist.

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Hills & Valleys #71

39:54

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Hills & Valleys #71

A longer advanced workout targeting all muscle groups, featuring climbs, pushes and reverse, set to a pop playlist.

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #70

29:52

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #70

Intermediate low impact workout targeting every muscle group, with high inclines and reverse intervals set to a pop playlist.

40 Min Diva Rhythm Elliptical™ #67

39:27

40 Min Diva Rhythm Elliptical™ #67

A longer intermediate workout, featuring sprints, climbs and resistance pushes to the rhythm of a pop playlist.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #66

29:28

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #66

An intermediate workout, mixing together sprints, resistance and climbs to a pop playlist.

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical #54

39:58

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical #54

Advanced level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical #53

30:11

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical #53

Intermediate level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.

Low-Impact, Beat-Matched Elliptical Guidance For Every Level

Choose Your Flow And Dial In The Right Effort

Rhythm Elliptical is joint friendly and music driven, so your cadence follows the beat for smooth, consistent strides. Expect mixed-terrain blocks that alternate hill climbs with flat rhythm sprints, plus upper-body arm-drive variations that light up your back and core. Set handle height so your shoulders stay relaxed, keep a light grip, and drive through your heels to stabilize your hips as the tempo changes.

 

To manage intensity, match your cadence to the track first, then fine tune with resistance. If the beat feels too quick, drop the load and hold the rhythm; if you want more challenge, keep cadence steady and add resistance on climbs. After pairing, watch your on-screen cadence and heart rate to stay in the intended training zone. Prefer a gentler start? Browse the full Rhythm Elliptical collection. For low-impact days, explore No-Incline Rhythm Elliptical Workouts. When you are ready to progress, check out the Intermediate Elliptical library, and if you are new to the machine, this guide to elliptical workouts for beginners will help you get set up. Pair and go.

 

FAQs: Rhythm Elliptical™ Questions

What’s the easiest way to pick my first rhythm-based elliptical session from this collection when I’m brand new to the format?
Pick a short beginner-level rhythm class with no incline or low resistance, preview the class description and coach cues, and use the free trial period to sample a couple of styles before choosing a routine.

How do I get my home machine and heart monitor to show live watts, pace, and calories while streaming these rhythm workouts?
Pair your machine to the Fitscope app via Bluetooth FTMS or attach a RUNN or SmartRow sensor if needed, connect a Bluetooth heart-rate monitor, then launch the class to view real-time watts, pace, cadence, and calorie readouts.

I enjoy music-driven pacing but have a low-power elliptical and no incline option — how can I follow class intensity safely?
Choose no-incline or beginner rhythm classes, prioritize cadence and perceived effort over resistance numbers, and use Fitscope’s heart-rate feedback to gauge whether you are matching the intended intensity without pushing beyond your limits.

How should I structure my weekly schedule around these rhythm workouts to build endurance without burning out?
Combine shorter rhythm sessions with a longer endurance-focused workout and regular lower-intensity recovery sessions, space higher-intensity classes apart, and use Fitscope’s varied library and frequent new content to progress gradually while monitoring recovery.

What membership and device setup do I need to access the full rhythm collection and save favorites or workout history?
Start with the free trial period on Fitscope, then upgrade to a short- or long-term membership to unlock the full library; install the app on your phone, tablet, or smart TV and sign in to sync favorites, history, and device pairings.

 

