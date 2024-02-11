Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Upper body emphasis with innovative arm techniques.
Intermediate level rhythm elliptical workout with speed intervals up to 110 spm and max resistance pushes up to 5 out of 5, but followed with moderate recoveries.
Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Pop and R&B playlist
Move your feet to the beat of the music in this shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals.
Longer advanced Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals to the beat of the music for a fun full body workout.
Longer Elliptical class featuring a full body workout with speed & isolation intervals to the beat of the music.
Intro to Rhythm (Part 1): Beginner level class covering the basics of a rhythm workout.
Rhythm Elliptical™ workout featuring short and long speed intervals combined with alternating inclines & resistances. Playlist is Pop hits.
Fun but difficult Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ with varying resistances and speed based challenges to the beat of the music.
No incline Rhythm Elliptical™ workout filled to the brim with sprinting intervals where your feet stay on the beat of the music.
Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring tough speed and resistance based challenges to the beat of the music.
Shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring heavy resistance climbs combined with sprints upto 55 RPM.
Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances featuring speed challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
Longer Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring climbing & sprinting intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
20 Minute advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines that starts off slow but quickly increases in intensity.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength workout.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on building full body cardio & strength.
60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on endurance, featuring a variety of intervals to work every major muscle group.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.
40 Min advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines based on endurance w/ a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.
40 Min adv Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ speed challenges coupled with heavy resistances and steep inclines. Set to a 2000's pop playlist.
30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ challenges that target specific muscle groups while staying on the beat of a fun country playlist.
Beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring staggering speeds and heavy resistances combined with a variety of different intervals.
Rhythm elliptical workout with max incline & resistance challenges.
Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with modest inclines & resistances, and a speed that stays on the beat of a 90's R&B playlist.
Rhythm elliptical workout with modest incline & resistance challenges, and a speed that stays on the beat of a fun country playlist.
Advanced level Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with challenging endurance based intervals that utilizes speed, incline and resistance.
Advanced level rhythm elliptical workout w/ heavy inclines & resistances coupled with staggering speeds, going up and down a set of 4 hills. Set to a 90s playlist
Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with no inclines, pushing through moderate speeds & resistances coupled with strenuous intervals.
Beginner level rhythm workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges while staying on the beat of a soft pop playlist.
Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout focused on a full body workout with speed & resistance pushing intervals, set to a pop playlist.
Beginner level rhythm elliptical class with no inclines that is focused on a full body workout, featuring intense resistance and speed intervals. Set to a pop playlist.
Long rhythm elliptical class focused on a full body workout featuring intervals of heavy resistances, steep inclines, and intense speeds.
A rhythm elliptical workout focused on strength & endurance, with high resistances and 10% incline, set to a pop playlist.
Beginner elliptical class, made up of several sprints and climbs through significant resistance, but zero incline, set to a pop playlist.
Intermediate rhythm elliptical workout with incline and resistance challenges while staying on the beat of the music of a 90s R&B playlist.
Intermediate rhythm elliptical class featuring resistance, speed and incline challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
A short, beginner level elliptical class with no incline, featuring only speed and resistance intervals set to a pop playlist.
Short but intense class based on rhythm. Your elliptical stride pace is based on the beat of the music. Fun current hits playlist
30 min intermediate rhythm based elliptical machine workout focused on toning and conditioning. Set to a fun pop playlist.
40 min adv level rhtyhm based elliptical machine workout focused on endurance. Set to a fun pop playlist.
An advanced rhythm based elliptical workout, filled with heavy resistance runs and an incline up to 9%, set to a pop playlist.
A longer advanced workout targeting all muscle groups, featuring climbs, pushes and reverse, set to a pop playlist.
Intermediate low impact workout targeting every muscle group, with high inclines and reverse intervals set to a pop playlist.
A longer intermediate workout, featuring sprints, climbs and resistance pushes to the rhythm of a pop playlist.
An intermediate workout, mixing together sprints, resistance and climbs to a pop playlist.
Advanced level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.
Intermediate level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.
