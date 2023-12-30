Stronger, Steadier Core Training You Can Stream Anywhere
Expect upbeat, percussive tracks that set a steady cadence for each block. This Core collection focuses on midsection strength and stability with bodyweight moves and slam ball patterns that also challenge the upper body. Use the beat to pace anti-rotation holds and controlled slams, keeping ribs down and glutes engaged for safer power. Track one simple metric for consistency: choose heart rate or RPE and hold a smooth, repeatable effort from start to finish. Every class lists equipment and time up front so you can stack sessions or add a focused core block without guesswork.
Stream on phone, tablet, web, or TV, and pair supported Bluetooth sensors if you want on-screen stats. If you do not have a slam ball, swap in a single weight from our dumbbell workouts by hugging it at chest height for chops or squats. For added support during planks or stir-the-pot variations, check out our stability ball sessions. To build total-body strength that complements core days, browse our strength training classes. For rhythm-friendly power work with simple tools, explore Slam Ball Core Workouts. Press Play.
FAQs: Core Questions
What should I expect when I start watching this collection of core and conditioning classes? Expect coach-led, music-driven sessions focused on core strength and conditioning with options for different intensities and occasional props like a slam ball, plus new classes added regularly.
Do I need special equipment to follow along with these core-conditioning classes at home? No — many sessions are bodyweight or use small props, and you can optionally connect compatible Bluetooth FTMS machines or sensors like RUNN or SmartRow for metric tracking.
How do I choose a beginner-friendly session from this collection without getting overwhelmed? Filter by level tags or look for classes labeled for all levels or recovery, preview the class vibe, and pick lower-intensity or foundation-style sessions to start.
Will my workouts and metrics sync so I can track progress across sessions in the app? Yes — when you pair a compatible machine or heart-rate monitor the app shows real-time stats like watts, pace, and calories and stores session history for review.
Can I stream these classes to my TV while using my home cardio or strength equipment? Yes — the app streams to phones, tablets, and smart TVs and connects via Bluetooth FTMS to many machines so your live metrics appear on-screen during the class.
START TRAINING WITH FITSCOPE
Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes