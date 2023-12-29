Expect studio-produced strength sessions set to steady beats that help you keep a smooth rep cadence. You will see formats like block-based intervals, including five-block sequences with two work intervals per block, plus unilateral sets to balance strength side to side. Many classes note bench-supported options so you can choose floor or bench work, and the flow suits both adjustable and fixed dumbbells. Quick tip: set your bench flat or at a 15 to 30 degree incline for presses, and use a 2-1-2 tempo to control time under tension.
How To Stream And Personalize Your Session
Open the app, select the Dumbbells collection, then filter by duration, intensity, and muscle focus to dial in your plan. Preview class summaries to see format and equipment callouts, save favorites, and build playlists for the week. Track consistency with heart rate or RPE, keeping warm-ups around zone 2 to 3 and working sets near RPE 7. Explore targeted days with upper body dumbbell classes, build your base with the lower body lineup, or keep variety high with full-body options. Start free trial.
FAQs: Dumbbells Questions
I'm new to these dumbbell-focused classes — how do I pick a first workout from this collection that matches my equipment and starting ability? Choose classes labeled beginner or those described as upper, lower, or full-body, check the equipment notes for adjustable dumbbells and a bench, and start with lower-intensity options while you get used to pacing and transitions.
I only have adjustable dumbbells and a basic bench at home — will these classes work well and will Fitscope show performance metrics during free-weight sessions? Yes, the collection is designed for adjustable dumbbells and benches, but live machine metrics like watts require FTMS-compatible equipment. Heart rate data will display if you connect a Bluetooth monitor, and the videos remain fully usable without device metrics.
How can I structure a beginner routine using this dumbbell collection without getting overwhelmed by the variety and different class focuses? Alternate upper, lower, and full-body sessions across your schedule, mix circuit-style and recovery-focused classes for variety, and use class tags and coach cues to build sensible progression while monitoring effort via heart rate or perceived exertion.
Can I connect my rowing machine or treadmill to see on-screen stats when following these dumbbell workouts, or are those features limited to cardio classes? FTMS-compatible machines like many treadmills and rowers will connect via Bluetooth so their metrics display when used. During pure dumbbell sessions you will still get heart-rate feedback if you pair a compatible monitor, though machine-specific stats will not be generated by free weights.
What's the best way to test this dumbbell collection before committing to a subscription so I can confirm device compatibility and coach style? Use the app’s free trial to stream sample classes on your phone, tablet, or smart TV, verify Bluetooth pairing with your equipment and heart-rate monitor, and try both beginner and mid-level workouts to gauge coach pacing and class format.
