In this final week we'll introduce 40 min elliptical classes. We'll include a beginner yoga for legs and hips workout and a full body strength class to round it out.
Low Impact Steady State workout featuring lengthy speed & resistance based intervals with a goal of staying consistent.
Stretch all sides of your legs and hips, with particular focus on the quads. Props: strap
Beginner level class focused on endurance with speed, hill & isolation intervals and an alternating resistance for a full body workout. No incline.
Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.
