Collection

Beg Elliptical Prog - Week 4

In this final week we'll introduce 40 min elliptical classes. We'll include a beginner yoga for legs and hips workout and a full body strength class to round it out.

videos (5)

40 Min Beginner LISS Workout #243

40:41

40 Min Beginner LISS Workout #243

Low Impact Steady State workout featuring lengthy speed & resistance based intervals with a goal of staying consistent.

25 Min Leg & Hip Sequence #46

24:55

25 Min Leg & Hip Sequence #46

Stretch all sides of your legs and hips, with particular focus on the quads. Props: strap

40 Min Beg No Incline Elliptical Workout #228

41:11

40 Min Beg No Incline Elliptical Workout #228

Beginner level class focused on endurance with speed, hill & isolation intervals and an alternating resistance for a full body workout. No incline.

25 Min Building Block Full Body Strength #55

25:13

25 Min Building Block Full Body Strength #55

Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.

40 Min Five Steps (No Incline) #124

39:53

40 Min Five Steps (No Incline) #124

Beginner workout with no inclines, consisting of 4 sets of 5 one minute long intervals where you push both speed and resistance to the max.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster