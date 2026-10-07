Three-legged dog with an open hip starts the front-hip work in this 15-minute class. Alessandra then moves through dynamic low lunges with side bends, crescent, bridge pose and a block-supported bridge with legs extended.
Bound angle pose and hip circles warm the inner thighs for frog pose in this 15-minute practice. Alessandra adds half sun salutes, a squat, horse stance pulses, supine cow face and a supine hip opener.
Strengthening and stretching go hand in hand in this 15-minute glute and hip flexor flow. Alessandra moves from hip circles and half suns into single-leg chair pose, dynamic crescent, Shiva squats and supported warrior three.
Everything in this 15-minute class builds toward lizard pose, explored in stages with forearm, straight-leg and quad-stretch options. Alessandra prepares with hip circles, plank, half splits, low lunges and down dog figure four.
From mountain pose, Alessandra starts this 15-minute oblique blitz with side bends, twists and standing side crunches, then adds rib-circling cat-cows, banana-shaped side planks, triangle pose and twisted supine leg lowers.
Plank variations dominate this quick 15-minute oblique class. Alessandra adds knee-to-tricep pulls in high and forearm plank, forearm side plank hip lifts, full side plank with knee to elbow, and yoga bicycles before passive twists.
Seated on a bolster, Alessandra opens this 15-minute back-pain class with cat-cows from sitting, then moves through child's pose side bends, half suns and a wide-legged side reach before bridge pose, yoga bicycles and rest.
Apple picking and standing twists kick off this quick 15-minute lower-back practice. Alessandra then leads half sun salutes, plank, cat-cow, block-supported half splits and low lunge, a gentle camel pose and thread the needle.
A wide-knee child's pose begins Alessandra's 25-minute lower back release, followed by cat cow with rib circles, bird dog, Sun Salute A, crescent pose, gate pose and belly-down bird dogs before thread the needle.
Resting with a blanket beneath the spine opens this 25-minute shoulder and upper-back class. Alessandra continues with seated side bends, Sun Salutations, eagle pose, a belly-down shoulder opener, bow pose, seated twists and happy baby.
With the neck as its focus, this 25-minute class pairs seated head tilts with bridge flows, twisting down dog, heart chakra pose, strap-assisted locust and block-supported camel. Alessandra closes with windshield-wiper legs and supine twists.
Desk posture and text neck are the targets of this 50-minute flow. Alessandra uses blocks and a strap for supported chest opening, clasped-hand folds, wrapped-arm triangle, side plank, cow face arms, bridge and fish.
Foundational Flow, a 50-minute all-levels class, covers essential poses including cat-cow, thread-the-needle, warrior one, warrior two, side angle, triangle, chair, and tree pose, plus low lunges, boat-style bridges, and legs-up-the-wall, with Jenny narrating each transition.
This session with Jenny centers on spinal twists, seated forward folds with strap options, and boat pose variations for core strength. Thread-the-needle and supine twists deepen mobility while hamstring stretches release everyday tightness. A strap and blocks help modify.
Expand and Extend targets heart-opening and posture correction with Jenny. The class flows through cat-cow, low lunges, sphinx pose, cobra variations, and bridge poses, all designed to counteract desk hunching and stretch the front line of the body.
Grounded Flow is a 50-minute vinyasa-style class where Jenny sequences sun salutations into warrior one, warrior two, side angle, and triangle poses on both sides, then closes with hip openers, supported bridge, and Shavasana.
In Finding Balance, Jenny takes practitioners through a warm-up flow into chair pose, tree pose, and triangle pose. The session builds core engagement, ankle stability, and hip flexibility while inviting a lighthearted approach to wobbling and imbalance.
Standing Strong is a 25-minute practice where Jenny teaches warrior one, warrior two, and side angle pose. A brief warm-up flow with sun salutation elements precedes these standing postures, which build leg strength and hip mobility. Blocks optional.
Jenny guides a 50-minute Breath and Flow practice building sun salutations step by step, with optional blocks and strap. Flow includes cat-cow, downward dog, forward folds, and supine twists, closing in a full-body scan and relaxation.
Jenny leads a beginner yoga foundations class covering breathwork, cat-cow, child's pose, forward folds, half lifts, knees-down plank, low cobra, and downward dog. Optional blocks support flexibility. Gentle pacing builds body awareness, spinal mobility, and hamstring stretch for newcomers.
Jenny guides a 25-minute grounding practice built around seated breathwork, gentle neck and shoulder release, cat-cow, and Tadasana mountain pose, closing in Shavasana. Blocks or a bolster are recommended. Focused on centering the mind and easing tension.
Beginner level practice to relax and open your hips, chest & back. Poses are held a little longer. Props: strap & blocks
Open your heart to love & abundance in this sequence focused on opening your chest & upper back. Props: blanket and a strap
Stretch your spine for maximum longevity & relief in this accessible lower back sequence. Props: 2 blocks, blanket & strap
Stretch all sides of your legs and hips, with particular focus on the quads. Props: strap
Beg level flow to address tightness caused by sitting & working at computers. Targets shoulders, spine, hips and wrists.
Tight shoulders? Find relief and openness in this sequence, designed to release common tension up there. Props: 1 strap
Beginner level practice targeting hips and upper back, with a brief meditation period. Props: blanket and strap
Wring out and detoxify your whole body in this beginner twisting sequence. Props: blanket
Beginner level practice to stretch and open your hips
Yoga workout utilizing traditional yoga poses to build strength
Yoga flow specifically designed to address pain and tightness related to rowing.
Beginner level vinyasa yoga class that reviews basic positions.
Yoga flow specifically designed for pain and tightness from cycling
Ideal after a treadmill run - beginner level yoga stretch focusing on glutes, quads and calves
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster