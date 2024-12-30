Collection

Beg Elliptical Prog - Week 1

Start your elliptical machine journey with a combination of elliptical, stretching and strength workouts. Week one includes three 20 minute classes, with a stretch class and a strength class in between elliptical days.

videos (5)

20 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #274

20:04

20 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #274

Low impact steady state workout with light to moderate resistance throughout. Low incline is optional. Speeds stay fairly constance around 100 spm.

10 Min Adv Post Workout Stretch #7

10:10

10 Min Adv Post Workout Stretch #7

Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.

20 Min Beginner HIIT Workout #272

21:04

20 Min Beginner HIIT Workout #272

Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. No incline.

15 Min Above the Belt Bodyweight #48

17:09

15 Min Above the Belt Bodyweight #48

Arms, chest, shoulder & core workout using NO equipment.

20 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #231

19:45

20 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #231

Shorter beginner level workout with no inclines featuring long speed based intervals with an alternating resistance.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster