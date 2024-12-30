Start your elliptical machine journey with a combination of elliptical, stretching and strength workouts. Week one includes three 20 minute classes, with a stretch class and a strength class in between elliptical days.
Low impact steady state workout with light to moderate resistance throughout. Low incline is optional. Speeds stay fairly constance around 100 spm.
Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.
Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. No incline.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster