Beg Elliptical Prog - Week 3

We graduate this week to all 30 min classes. We continue with 3 elliptical workouts with mobility and strength classes interspersed.

30 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #271

31:06

30 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #271

Low impact slow and steady workout designed for beginners. 110 spm highest speed with low resistance and incline throughout.

25 Min Adv Mobility Workout #2

24:50

25 Min Adv Mobility Workout #2

Full body exercise routine focused on increasing the range of motion in joints by combining flexibility with controlled movement and strength

30 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #252

30:04

30 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #252

Beginner class focused on speed and incline intervals with low resistance throughout.

20 Min Classic Full Body Strength #54

20:50

20 Min Classic Full Body Strength #54

Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.

30 Min Speed Only (No Incline) #123

29:41

30 Min Speed Only (No Incline) #123

Beginner elliptical class focused on speed, with a resistance that is comfortable to you and no inclines at all. Set to an R&B playlist.

