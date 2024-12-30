We graduate this week to all 30 min classes. We continue with 3 elliptical workouts with mobility and strength classes interspersed.
Low impact slow and steady workout designed for beginners. 110 spm highest speed with low resistance and incline throughout.
Full body exercise routine focused on increasing the range of motion in joints by combining flexibility with controlled movement and strength
Beginner class focused on speed and incline intervals with low resistance throughout.
Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.
