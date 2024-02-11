30 Min Elliptical

Collection

30 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #265

30:43

30 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #265

Beg/Inter level HIIT workout with speed pushes up to 115 spm. Relatively low resistance throughout. No incline.
30 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #271

31:06

30 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #271

Low impact slow and steady workout designed for beginners. 110 spm highest speed with low resistance and incline throughout.
30 Min Beginner HIIT Workout #256

32:44

30 Min Beginner HIIT Workout #256

Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with moderate speeds and resistance intervals.
30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #275

30:01

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #275

Intermediate level rhythm elliptical workout with speed intervals up to 110 spm and max resistance pushes up to 5 out of 5, but followed with moderate recoveries.
30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #269

33:31

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #269

Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Pop and R&B playlist
30 Min Fat Burn LISS Workout #263

31:01

30 Min Fat Burn LISS Workout #263

Low impact steady state class designed for beginners to maximize fat burn
30 Min HIIT Elliptical Workout #260

30:52

30 Min HIIT Elliptical Workout #260

Intermediate level HIIT workout with speeds up to 130 SPM and moderate resistance. Low incline is optional.
30 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #252

30:04

30 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #252

Beginner class focused on speed and incline intervals with low resistance throughout.
30 Min HIIT & Hills #250

31:51

30 Min HIIT & Hills #250

Intermediate, HIIT based elliptical machine workout with speed and resistance intervals. Incline is optional. Set to a pop and R&B playlist
30 Min Double Trouble Workout #247

29:51

30 Min Double Trouble Workout #247

Beginner workout split up into 2 blocks of work, each consisting of 3 intervals that varies in speed and resistance.
30 Min Return to Workout #245 (Part 1)

30:29

30 Min Return to Workout #245 (Part 1)

Return to Workout (Part 1): Beginner level class tailored for seniors or those of us who are just getting back into working out.
30 Min Beg HIIT Elliptical Workout #240

29:54

30 Min Beg HIIT Elliptical Workout #240

Beginner HIIT workout featuring speed based intervals combined with a moderate resistance & incline.
30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #239

33:17

30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #239

Rhythm Elliptical™ workout featuring short and long speed intervals combined with alternating inclines & resistances. Playlist is Pop hits.
30 Min Peak Incline Workout #236

30:39

30 Min Peak Incline Workout #236

30 Min workout featuring moderate speeds & resistances throughout, but heavy inclines during tough climbing intervals.
30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #232

31:18

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #232

No incline Rhythm Elliptical™ workout filled to the brim with sprinting intervals where your feet stay on the beat of the music.
30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #229

34:10

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #229

Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring tough speed and resistance based challenges to the beat of the music.
30 Min All-Rounder Elliptical Workout #226

31:27

30 Min All-Rounder Elliptical Workout #226

Intermedaite workout combining different speed, resistance and incline based intervals for a full body workout.
30 Min Strength Elliptical Workout #220

30:32

30 Min Strength Elliptical Workout #220

No incline Elliptical workout featuring a wide range of shorter intervals combined with a varying resistance for a full-body workout.
30 Min Strength Workout #214

29:52

30 Min Strength Workout #214

No incline Elliptical class focused on resistance and speed based intervals during 6 blocks of work.
30 Min Mix It Up Workout #210

31:19

30 Min Mix It Up Workout #210

30 Minute workout with no inclines featuring a mix between endurance and HIIT intervals, split up into 3 blocks of work.
30 Min Get Tough (No Inclines) #206

30:52

30 Min Get Tough (No Inclines) #206

30 Min class w/ no inclines featuring 3 blocks each consisting of 3 rounds of work, but the workout progressively gets tougher and tougher.
30 Min HIIT Strength Workout #204

29:09

30 Min HIIT Strength Workout #204

30 Minute workout with no inclines, stacked to the brim with highly intense sprinting and climbing intervals.
30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #202

29:50

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #202

Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
30 Min Power Drive (No Incline) #192

30:25

30 Min Power Drive (No Incline) #192

30 Minute workout with no inclines featuring a ton of sprints through heavy resistances.
30 Min Triple Buildup (No Incline) #189

30:52

30 Min Triple Buildup (No Incline) #189

30 Minute workout focused on building both endurance & cardio through 3 blocks of work, each consisting of 3 rounds of exercises.
30 Min Rolling Hills (No Incline) #185

30:25

30 Min Rolling Hills (No Incline) #185

30 Min workout with no inclines featuring an alternating resistance to simulate outdoor hill climbing, coupled with a variety of intervals.
30 Min Fartlek Workout (No Incline) #177

30:26

30 Min Fartlek Workout (No Incline) #177

30 Min workout w/ no inclines, featuring Fartlek training (random intervals) with speed & resistance. Set to a motivational rap playlist.
30 Min X Climb #175

29:46

30 Min X Climb #175

30 Min workout that is split up into 3 segments, focused on climbing by utilizing a tough combination between resistance and incline.
30 Min Country Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #171

30:01

30 Min Country Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #171

30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ challenges that target specific muscle groups while staying on the beat of a fun country playlist.
30 Min Fartlek Workout (No Incline) #168

30:11

30 Min Fartlek Workout (No Incline) #168

30 Min elliptical workout w/ no inclines, featuring Fartlek training (random intervals) with speed & resistance. Set to a rock playlist.
30 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #163

29:27

30 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #163

Rhythm elliptical workout with max incline & resistance challenges.
30 Min Country Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #160

30:14

30 Min Country Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #160

Rhythm elliptical workout with modest incline & resistance challenges, and a speed that stays on the beat of a fun country playlist.
30 Min Slow Hill #157

32:00

30 Min Slow Hill #157

Elliptical workout focused on building strength through intervals that combine staggering speeds with heavy resistances and steep inclines.
30 Min The Calm & The Storm #154

29:06

30 Min The Calm & The Storm #154

Intense elliptical workout featuring intervals that combine speed work with inclines & resistance for the ultimate full body workout.
30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #144

31:29

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #144

Intermediate level class that features a tough workout, utilizing both speed and resistance, but no inclines. Set to a fun 90's playlist.
30 Min Rock n' Rap (No Incline) #142

30:11

30 Min Rock n' Rap (No Incline) #142

Beg level workout with no inclines, featuring both forward & reverse elliptical with mix between resistance and speed. Rock & rap playlist
30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #133

29:33

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #133

Beginner level rhythm elliptical class with no inclines that is focused on a full body workout, featuring intense resistance and speed intervals. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Back Up & Stack Up (No Incline) #131

30:08

30 Min Back Up & Stack Up (No Incline) #131

Fully reversed beginner elliptical class, featuring resistance & speed intervals but 0% inclines, set to a country playlist.
30 Min Speed Only (No Incline) #123

29:41

30 Min Speed Only (No Incline) #123

Beginner elliptical class focused on speed, with a resistance that is comfortable to you and no inclines at all. Set to an R&B playlist.
30 Min R&B Rhythm Elliptical™ #119

33:07

30 Min R&B Rhythm Elliptical™ #119

Intermediate rhythm elliptical workout with incline and resistance challenges while staying on the beat of the music of a 90s R&B playlist.
30 Min Endurance Workout (No Incline) #112

29:22

30 Min Endurance Workout (No Incline) #112

A low impact elliptical workout focused on endurance, featuring longer resistance intervals but moderate speeds and no inclines. Set to an indie palylist.
30 Min Rule Of Fifteen #108

30:17

30 Min Rule Of Fifteen #108

A beginner level elliptical workout, consisting of speed intervals of increasing intensity, with an incline up to 3.5 percent, set to an instrumental playlist.
30 Min Peaks And Valleys #106

32:16

30 Min Peaks And Valleys #106

A beginner level elliptical class, featuring a variety of resistance, speed and incline intervals, up to 7%, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Gone in 60 Seconds #104

29:58

30 Min Gone in 60 Seconds #104

Intermediate level workout based on 60 second intervals.
30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #101

29:41

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #101

30 min intermediate rhythm based elliptical machine workout focused on toning and conditioning. Set to a fun pop playlist.
30 Min Inter HIIT Workout #98

30:04

30 Min Inter HIIT Workout #98

An intermediate HIIT elliptical class, featuring run and sprint intervals and high incline hills, up to 9%, set to a 2000s pop playlist.
30 Min 10 by 10 Workout (No Inclines) #96

30:23

30 Min 10 by 10 Workout (No Inclines) #96

An intermediate elliptical class featuring several "10 by 10" drills of speed up intervals, set to an indie playlist.
30 Min All About Legs #91

30:26

30 Min All About Legs #91

Beginner level workout focused on balancing out muscles on both sides of legs and lower body. Great for glutes, quads, hamstrings and core
30 Min Country Elliptical #83 (No Incline)

32:34

30 Min Country Elliptical #83 (No Incline)

An intermediate elliptical class, with increasing speed and resistance intervals, featuring a country playlist. No Incline.
30 Min Beg Speed Intervals #81 (No Incline)

30:30

30 Min Beg Speed Intervals #81 (No Incline)

Beginner level class all about speed. No incline and minimal resistance so you can learn about speed intervals.
30 Min Beg Workout #78

33:27

30 Min Beg Workout #78

A beginner elliptical class, featuring speed and incline intervals (up to 8%) set to a 90s playlist.
30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #70

29:52

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #70

Intermediate low impact workout targeting every muscle group, with high inclines and reverse intervals set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Tornado Workout #68

31:38

30 Min Tornado Workout #68

An intermediate workout, starting with slower climbs and powering up as it goes on, all to an 80s themed playlist.
30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #66

29:28

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #66

An intermediate workout, mixing together sprints, resistance and climbs to a pop playlist.
30 Min Country Climb Workout #65

29:48

30 Min Country Climb Workout #65

An intermediate elliptical workout, featuring a ton of resistance intervals and high incline hills, set to a country playlist.
30 Min Summit Climb #63

31:29

30 Min Summit Climb #63

Beginner level workout with progressive inclines up to 10%, all to fun 80s hits.
30 Min 90s Rock HIIT (No Incline) #61

29:07

30 Min 90s Rock HIIT (No Incline) #61

An intermediate elliptical class, featuring a lot of upper body strength exercises with no incline, set to a rock playlist.
30 Min 90s HIIT Elliptical #59

32:05

30 Min 90s HIIT Elliptical #59

Intermediate level workout with modest inclines and forward/reverse intervals. Fun 90s and 00s playlist.
30 Min Beg Elliptical #58

31:45

30 Min Beg Elliptical #58

Beginner level workout with modest inclines and speed intervals.
30 Min Rhythm Elliptical #53

30:11

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical #53

Intermediate level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.
30 Min Intermediate HIIT #37

30:26

30 Min Intermediate HIIT #37

Intermediate level full body workout hitting arms, core and legs. Soundtrack is mainly instrumental
30 Min Forward/Reverse HIIT #35

29:59

30 Min Forward/Reverse HIIT #35

Intermediate level elliptical workout making generous use of forward & reverse intervals.
30 Min Adv Elliptical #31

29:57

30 Min Adv Elliptical #31

Advanced level elliptical workout with incline and speed intervals with increasing resistance

Find your 30 minute elliptical session: quick guide and chooser

This collection brings together steady, rhythm, HIIT, climb, and resistance-focused 30 minute sessions so you can match the workout to your energy and goal today. If you are easing in or coming back, start with steady state and beginner-friendly pacing, then layer in rhythm, interval, or climb days as you feel ready. For a simple ramp-up path, see the beginner elliptical plan.


 

What to expect: you will see clear blocks like one minute on and one minute off repeats and no-incline rhythm sprints where cadence sits near the beat to keep turnover smooth. Watch your cadence (spm) and perceived exertion; use resistance and incline to dial effort without breaking form. Between hard days, prioritize recovery with a short stretch session from stretch and recovery. Ready for more structure and bigger climbs later on? Explore the experienced elliptical plan. Press Play.


 

Helpful FAQs

How do I choose the right session for my fitness level?
Match the description to how you feel. Pick steady or beginner options when you want easier movement; choose rhythm, interval, or climb sessions when you want a challenge. Adjust resistance and incline first before increasing speed.


 

What machine settings should I use if I am unsure?
Keep posture tall with relaxed shoulders and a light grip. Start with low resistance and a smooth cadence you can hold, then add small bumps of resistance or incline as technique stays solid.


 

Can these sessions support fat loss and strength?
Yes. Steady state helps you accumulate time and calories, while intervals and climb or resistance blocks raise metabolic demand and build muscular endurance. Rotate styles across the week for balanced results.


 

How often should I use these 30 minute classes?
Alternate harder interval or climb days with steady efforts or rest. If legs feel heavy or you are extra tired, choose a low-intensity option and prioritize recovery.


 

Do I need to follow the music beat exactly?
Use playlists as cadence cues, but form and controlled effort come first. If the beat feels too fast, hold a slightly slower cadence and keep resistance appropriate for smooth, quiet strides.


 

