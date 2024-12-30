This week steps it up with a mix of 20 and 30 min elliptical classes. We continue with 3 elliptical workouts with mobility and strength classes interspersed.
Short beginner elliptical workout with longer recoveries between speed and resistance intervals. Low incline is optional.
Beginner level routine focusing on stretching and increasing joint range of motion through the spine, starting with hips and progessing to the neck.
Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. Low inclines are optional.
Strengthen those legs with this no-equipment needed workout.
