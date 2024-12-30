Collection

Beg Elliptical Prog - Week 2

This week steps it up with a mix of 20 and 30 min elliptical classes. We continue with 3 elliptical workouts with mobility and strength classes interspersed.

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #266

21:08

Short beginner elliptical workout with longer recoveries between speed and resistance intervals. Low incline is optional.

15 Min Beg Mobility Workout #3

15:11

Beginner level routine focusing on stretching and increasing joint range of motion through the spine, starting with hips and progessing to the neck.

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #267

23:06

Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. Low inclines are optional.

15 Min Below the Belt Bodyweight #49

17:12

Strengthen those legs with this no-equipment needed workout.

30 Min Beg HIIT Elliptical Workout #240

29:54

Beginner HIIT workout featuring speed based intervals combined with a moderate resistance & incline.

