Most AI fitness teams arrive at the same wall. The model works, the personalization logic is sound, and the app has nothing to hand the member at the end of it. Filming a library is a production business, and it is rarely the business the founders set out to build.

Licensing solves it in weeks rather than quarters. What matters is not only the number of classes but whether the library is described well enough for software to choose between them without a human curating every plan. That is what Content Licensing delivers here, and it is why the metadata schema matters as much as the footage.