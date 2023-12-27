Advanced pre-workout stretch for the whole body through a variety of stretches, lunges, twists and more.
Join Jazmin for this beginner level stretch warming up the whole body through a variety of stretches and dynamic movements.
Pre-workout stretch through a variety of dynamic movements to warm the body up for a workout.
Beginner pre-workout stretch featuring dynamic moves for a full body warmup.
Advanced stretch to loosen you up before a workout.
Beginner level full body stretch to warm you up prior to a workout.
Advanced level pre-workout stretch based on yoga poses to address the full body.
Yoga inspired, beginner level pre-workout stretch, addressing every muscle head to toe!
Quick advanced dynamic stretch session to loosen up the joints and muscles.
Quick dynamic stretch to increase blood flow and warm-up muscles prior to a workout.
Full body stretch class that borrows heavily from yoga. Can be used post workout or on its own. No yoga experience necessary
Full body stretch to be used either at beginning or end of workout, so on its own. No equipment required.
Stretch class for the whole body
