25 Min Dynamic Stretch & Warmup #50

25:18

Advanced pre-workout stretch for the whole body through a variety of stretches, lunges, twists and more.

15 Min Dynamic Stretch & Warmup #47

15:19

Join Jazmin for this beginner level stretch warming up the whole body through a variety of stretches and dynamic movements.

10 Min Dynamic Stretch & Warmup #40

10:19

Pre-workout stretch through a variety of dynamic movements to warm the body up for a workout.

10 Min Beg Dynamic Warmup #29

10:22

Beginner pre-workout stretch featuring dynamic moves for a full body warmup.

15 Min Full Body Dynamic Stretch #23

14:14

Advanced stretch to loosen you up before a workout.

20 Min Full Body Stretch & Warmup #22

20:16

Beginner level full body stretch to warm you up prior to a workout.

20 Min Stretch & Flow #16

20:06

Advanced level pre-workout stretch based on yoga poses to address the full body.

25 Min Head to Toe #15

25:31

Yoga inspired, beginner level pre-workout stretch, addressing every muscle head to toe!

5 Min Dynamic Stretch #9

05:14

Quick advanced dynamic stretch session to loosen up the joints and muscles.

5 Min Dynamic Warmup #8

05:08

Quick dynamic stretch to increase blood flow and warm-up muscles prior to a workout.

15 Min Full Body Yoga Inspired Stretch #6

15:09

Full body stretch class that borrows heavily from yoga. Can be used post workout or on its own. No yoga experience necessary

10 Min Full Body Stretch #5

10:55

Full body stretch to be used either at beginning or end of workout, so on its own. No equipment required.

10 Min Full Body Stretch #4

13:41

Stretch class for the whole body

Pre Workout Stretch: Dynamic Warm-Ups And Flow-Based Sessions

Our coaches keep the vibe focused and friendly while guiding dynamic sequences, traveling lunges, spinal twists, and yoga-inspired flows that wake up your hips, shoulders, and spine without overdoing it. Effort signal: aim to keep heart rate in Zone 1 to 2 so you prime the body without fatigue. Modification tip: hold a wall or chair for balance during single-leg work, or use a towel as a strap if hamstrings feel tight. Move tall through the chest, keep ribs down, and track knees over toes so joints line up and everything feels smooth before your next workout.

 

Browse the collection by time, level, and focus to match your plan, then stream on mobile, tablet, or TV with progress saving and reliable playback. Pair it with a run by starting your warm up here before heading to running workouts, or use a flowing prep on days you lift with strength training classes. On cardio days, a short dynamic sequence is perfect before you row, and on recovery days you can deepen range by visiting the Mobility collection. Connect a compatible Bluetooth heart-rate strap if you want on-screen stats, then Press Play to get moving. Start free trial.

 

FAQs: Stretch Questions

 

When I'm new to these pre-exercise stretches, how do I pick the right session from the collection given different labels and varying lengths?
Pick classes labeled for beginners if you’re new, choose shorter sessions when pressed for time, and opt for dynamic warmups before intense workouts or gentler flows for mobility and recovery.

 

Do I need any equipment or yoga experience to follow the stretch sessions before my workout classes?
No special equipment or yoga background is required for most sessions; they’re designed to be bodyweight-friendly and easy to do in a small space with an optional mat.

 

Will I be able to see heart rate or machine metrics on screen while following the stretch collection through Fitscope?
Yes — if you pair a compatible Bluetooth trainer or heart-rate device the app can show live stats, though many stretches are intended to be used without relying on equipment data.

 

How should I integrate these stretch routines into my prep for different class types like rides, strength sessions, or HIIT when I’m just starting?
Use dynamic, movement-based stretches before high-intensity classes, choose yoga-inspired flows before strength or recovery days, and keep a short routine available for quick warmups.

 

Can I preview the stretch collection before subscribing, and does Fitscope keep adding new routines I might want to try?
You can start with a free trial to explore the studio library, and Fitscope regularly refreshes the on-demand catalog with new classes.

