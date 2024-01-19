No Incline Runs

Collection

20 Min Beg Run (No Incline) #167

21:03

20 Min Beg Run (No Incline) #167

20 Min beginner level run with no inclines featuring longer running intervals followed by active walking recoveries of the same length.

30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

30:17

30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

HIIT workout with 1 min running intervals to build strength followed by walking recoveries. No inclines.

15 Min Beg Run (No Inclines) #162

15:31

15 Min Beg Run (No Inclines) #162

Short beginner jog with no inclines, featuring occasional running intervals and a sprint right at the end.

20 Min HIIT Run (No Inclines) #161

21:27

20 Min HIIT Run (No Inclines) #161

HIIT run based on 10 intervals of 20 sec running followed by 40 secs of walking recoveries. No inclines but progressive speed increases.

15 Min Beginner Jog (No Inclines) #152

15:17

15 Min Beginner Jog (No Inclines) #152

Short beginner jog with no inclines featuring occasional running intervals. Perfect for warming up the muscles before a longer session.

15 Min Beginner 60s Run #147

14:37

15 Min Beginner 60s Run #147

Short beginner run with no inclines featuring intervals consisting of 60 seconds of work followed by 60 seconds of walking recoveries.

30 Min EMOM Power Run #142

31:31

30 Min EMOM Power Run #142

No incline HIIT run based on changes Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM). Walk and jog recoveries between intervals.

15 Min Beginner Run #141

15:30

15 Min Beginner Run #141

A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, alternating between running and jogging. No incline

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #138

22:25

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #138

Intermediate level HIIT run with several sprint intervals at progressively faster paces. No incline.

20 Min Dirty Dozen Run #132

22:36

20 Min Dirty Dozen Run #132

Intermediate run with 12 intervals where you reach your top sprinting pace. No inclines with walking recoveries. Great core workout as well.

20 Min 80s Flat & Fast Run #115

20:23

20 Min 80s Flat & Fast Run #115

An advanced, short treadmill workout, consisting exclusively of all out sprint intervals with a motivating 80-s playlist.

20 Min HIIT Ladder Run #112

25:10

20 Min HIIT Ladder Run #112

Shorter run w/ no inclines opening with a series of 2 min intervals then builds into a ladder: progressively longer then shorter intervals.

20 Min Beg Endurance & Speed Run (No Inclines) #101

22:00

20 Min Beg Endurance & Speed Run (No Inclines) #101

Beginner run with no inclines that is divided into an endurance section followed by sprinting intervals with walking recoveries.

30 Min Adv HIIT Run #100

30:06

30 Min Adv HIIT Run #100

Adv HIIT tread workout with jog, run and sprint intervals punctuated with walking recoveries. No inclines.

15 Min Beginner Run (No Incline) #90

17:03

15 Min Beginner Run (No Incline) #90

A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, starting with jog and speeding up closer to the finish, set to a 00's hits.

20 Min Fartlek Run #85

20:45

20 Min Fartlek Run #85

Intermediate level run featuring intervals of different lengths & speeds. Great for building stamina & lower body strength.

15 Min Beg Run #79

18:37

15 Min Beg Run #79

Beginner level run divided into 2 intervals with speed increases. Could be used as a warmup or cool down jog. No incline

30 Min Tempo Run #77

31:21

30 Min Tempo Run #77

An intermediate tempo run, aiming to hold a steady pace throughout with an indie hits playlist.

20 Min HIIT & Run #75

22:20

20 Min HIIT & Run #75

Technical run w/ 8 intervals punctuated w/ walking recoveries. Intervals see consistent speed increases . No incline

15 Min Easy Jog #69

16:03

15 Min Easy Jog #69

Beginner level run divided into 3 easy intervals with speed increases. Could also be used as either a warmup or cool down run.

30 Min 70s Endurance Run #68

30:06

30 Min 70s Endurance Run #68

Adv level class with longer intervals that are progressively faster, punctuated with walking recoveries. No inclines. 70s rock playlist

20 Min 1-2-3 Interval 80s Run #66

20:11

20 Min 1-2-3 Interval 80s Run #66

Intermediate level run utilizing various ratios of work vs recovery. No incline. Fun 80s rock playlist

20 Min HIIT Beg 80s Rock Run #65

20:19

20 Min HIIT Beg 80s Rock Run #65

Beginner level workout with running and walking intervals. Fun 80s rock playlist

15 Min Warmup Run #59

15:39

15 Min Warmup Run #59

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries.

20 Min Adv HIIT Run #56

20:21

20 Min Adv HIIT Run #56

Adv level interval workout with runs and sprints punctuated with jogging recoveries

15 Min Warmup Run #54

15:35

15 Min Warmup Run #54

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries.

15 Min Beginner/Warmup Run #40

14:46

15 Min Beginner/Warmup Run #40

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with walking recoveries.

No Incline Runs: Flat Treadmill Training For Every Level

Simple Profiles, Smart Intervals, Stronger Legs

Flat runs help you dial in pace, cadence, and aerobic economy without the extra load of hills, so you can build confidence that carries into outdoor runs and daily energy. These sessions stay level and use clear formats like 20 seconds on and 40 seconds easy plus EMOM minute changes, with walking or jogging recoveries and progressive speed builds while the belt remains at zero. Coaching tip: use effort to guide speed, keeping work bouts near RPE 7 to 8 and recoveries at RPE 3 to 4; with a heart rate strap, target Zone 4 on sprints and Zone 2 to 3 on recoveries. For setup, clip the safety key and confirm the incline reads 0.0 before pressing start.

 

Stream in the Fitscope app and filter by level, duration, format, or playlist to queue the right mix for your week. If you are new to treadmill training, read this treadmill workouts for beginners guide. Want a simple path to progress across warmups, endurance, and intervals? Follow the beginner treadmill plan. Prefer a ready-made queue of easy jogs and primers? Save the beginner treadmill program playlist. Ready to mix in tempos or fartlek days alongside flat HIIT? Explore all running classes. Press Play.

 

FAQs: No Incline Runs Questions

How do I pick a starting pace on flat runs?
Use the talk test. You should speak in short phrases during work intervals and full sentences in recovery. Start conservative, then increase speed slightly each round if your form holds steady.

Are level-belt runs good if my knees are sensitive?
They can be. A flat belt reduces shear forces from climbing so you can focus on smooth cadence and shorter strides. Keep recoveries as walks as needed and stop if you feel pain. Consider alternating easy days with interval days to manage load.

Which metric should I follow if I do not use a heart rate monitor?
Use RPE. Aim for 7 to 8 out of 10 on work intervals and 3 to 4 on recoveries. Another option is counting steps for cadence, keeping feet light and quick without overstriding.

What does recovery and cooldown look like here?
Most classes alternate jogging or walking between work sets. After class, walk 2 to 3 minutes, then lightly stretch calves and hips. If you feel breathless after a set, extend recovery by 30 to 60 seconds.

How often should I do flat HIIT sessions?
Most runners do 1 to 3 interval days per week depending on experience. Balance them with easy jogs or tempo days and increase total work gradually from one week to the next.

