No Incline Runs

20 Min beginner level run with no inclines featuring longer running intervals followed by active walking recoveries of the same length.
HIIT workout with 1 min running intervals to build strength followed by walking recoveries. No inclines.
Short beginner jog with no inclines, featuring occasional running intervals and a sprint right at the end.
HIIT run based on 10 intervals of 20 sec running followed by 40 secs of walking recoveries. No inclines but progressive speed increases.
Short beginner jog with no inclines featuring occasional running intervals. Perfect for warming up the muscles before a longer session.
Short beginner run with no inclines featuring intervals consisting of 60 seconds of work followed by 60 seconds of walking recoveries.
No incline HIIT run based on changes Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM). Walk and jog recoveries between intervals.
A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, alternating between running and jogging. No incline
Intermediate level HIIT run with several sprint intervals at progressively faster paces. No incline.
Intermediate run with 12 intervals where you reach your top sprinting pace. No inclines with walking recoveries. Great core workout as well.
An advanced, short treadmill workout, consisting exclusively of all out sprint intervals with a motivating 80-s playlist.
Shorter run w/ no inclines opening with a series of 2 min intervals then builds into a ladder: progressively longer then shorter intervals.
Beginner run with no inclines that is divided into an endurance section followed by sprinting intervals with walking recoveries.
Adv HIIT tread workout with jog, run and sprint intervals punctuated with walking recoveries. No inclines.
A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, starting with jog and speeding up closer to the finish, set to a 00's hits.
Intermediate level run featuring intervals of different lengths & speeds. Great for building stamina & lower body strength.
Beginner level run divided into 2 intervals with speed increases. Could be used as a warmup or cool down jog. No incline
An intermediate tempo run, aiming to hold a steady pace throughout with an indie hits playlist.
Technical run w/ 8 intervals punctuated w/ walking recoveries. Intervals see consistent speed increases . No incline
Beginner level run divided into 3 easy intervals with speed increases. Could also be used as either a warmup or cool down run.
Adv level class with longer intervals that are progressively faster, punctuated with walking recoveries. No inclines. 70s rock playlist
Intermediate level run utilizing various ratios of work vs recovery. No incline. Fun 80s rock playlist
Beginner level workout with running and walking intervals. Fun 80s rock playlist
Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries.
Adv level interval workout with runs and sprints punctuated with jogging recoveries
Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries.
Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with walking recoveries.
