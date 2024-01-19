Collection

HIIT Runs

videos (38)

20 Min The Journey Run #169

20:30

Shorter HIIT workout with 60, 45 and 30 second running intervals seperated with 1 minute recoveries in between.
30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

30:17

HIIT workout with 1 min running intervals to build strength followed by walking recoveries. No inclines.
20 Min HIIT Run (No Inclines) #161

21:27

HIIT run based on 10 intervals of 20 sec running followed by 40 secs of walking recoveries. No inclines but progressive speed increases.
30 Min Endurance Run #160

33:37

HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance with walking incline recoveries. Speeds reach a max of 8 MPH while inclines max out at 5%.
30 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Run #158

29:06

HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance.Progressive increases to speed and inclines throughout.
30 Min HIIT Rock Run #154

32:02

Advanced HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance, with progressive increases to speed and inclines throughout.
20 Min Ladder Run #153

22:06

20 Min advanced level HIIT run that is split up into 2 segments. Part 1 is focused on inclines while part 2 focuses on speed.
40 Min Groundhog Day Run #149

38:45

HIIT run based on repeating a series of 2%,4% and 6% inclines three times. Walking recoveries between recovery
20 Min Work to Rest Run #145

23:20

HIIT run based on 30/20/10 sequence - 30 sec jog/ 20 sec run/ 10 sec sprint with walking recoveries between sequences
30 Min EMOM Power Run #142

31:31

No incline HIIT run based on changes Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM). Walk and jog recoveries between intervals.
20 Min Inter HIIT Run #138

22:25

Intermediate level HIIT run with several sprint intervals at progressively faster paces. No incline.
20 Min HIIT Run #135

20:35

Intermediate level HIIT run focused on speedwork featuring jogs and sprints followed by walking recoveries. No Inclines.
30 Min House HIIT Run #134

30:17

A beginner treadmill workout, made up of light hikes and several jogging and running intervals, set to a pop playlist.
40 Min Big 3 HIIT Run #130

40:09

Advanced HIIT run comprised of sprint intervals of 60 sec, 45 sec and 30 sec, followed by 60 sec walking recoveries. Inclines stay at 1%.
30 Min HIIT Rolling Hills Run #128

31:58

HIIT workout with rolling hills (inclines) in the first half followed by speedwork, punctuated with walking recoveries.
20 Min Inter HIIT Run #126

20:40

Intermediate level workout that progress from a jog into a sprint, punctuated by walking recoveries. Intervals range from 60 to 90 seconds.
20 Min HIIT & Hills Run #122

21:01

Beginner run with two parts: first half of class includes jogs & runs up an incline, with the 2nd half all about fast 'n flat (no inclines).
20 Min Fahrenheit 451 #118

20:04

Turn up the heat with this HIIT run combining speed and incline intervals with walking recoveries. Inclines up to 5%
20 Min Beg HIIT Run #117

20:26

Short beginner level run based on building strength, filled to the brim with sprinting intervals with a progressively increasing speed.
20 Min HIIT Ladder Run #112

25:10

Shorter run w/ no inclines opening with a series of 2 min intervals then builds into a ladder: progressively longer then shorter intervals.
20 Min Adv HIIT Country Run #108

20:22

A short advanced run, filled to the brim with sprints, set to a country playlist.
30 Min HIIT Run #107

32:08

Inter level workout divided into 4 HIIT blocks made up of 20 & 40 second intervals, with 1 min recovery in between.
30 Min Adv HIIT Run #100

30:06

Adv HIIT tread workout with jog, run and sprint intervals punctuated with walking recoveries. No inclines.
20 Min Adv HIIT Run #103

20:15

Shorter advanced run featuring four 3 min intervals consisting of a walk, a jog, then a sprint. Slight incline to simulate outdoor running.
20 Min Beg HIIT Disco Run #93

21:24

A short high intensity run with a warm up jog, a hill and some sprints at the end, featuring a 70-s remixes playlist.
20 Min Fartlek Run #85

20:45

Intermediate level run featuring intervals of different lengths & speeds. Great for building stamina & lower body strength.
30 Min HIIT Run #84

30:21

HIIT run featuring walking, jogging & sprints. Walking warmup progresses into 3 intervals w/ steep incline in final interval
30 Min HIIT Run #80

32:50

An intermediate HIIT run that includes hills, endurance and sprint intervals, with a large section for each type, set to a pop playlist.
20 Min HIIT Run #76

21:33

An advanced workout with runs, sprints and hill jogs and active jogging recoveries, set to an indie playlist.
20 Min HIIT & Run #75

22:20

Technical run w/ 8 intervals punctuated w/ walking recoveries. Intervals see consistent speed increases . No incline
20 Min HIIT Beg 80s Rock Run #65

20:19

Beginner level workout with running and walking intervals. Fun 80s rock playlist
20 Min HIIT 90s Run #64

22:28

Intermediate level runs and sprints with jogging recoveries. Fun 90s pop playlist
30 Min Adv HIIT 90s Run #62

31:57

Adv level run utilizing speed and incline intervals to a fun 90s playlist.
20 Min Adv HIIT Run #56

20:21

Adv level interval workout with runs and sprints punctuated with jogging recoveries
30 Min Adv HIIT Run #49

31:00

Adv level HIIT run with intense 30 & 60 second intervals.
20 Min Inter HIIT Run #48

19:08

Intermediate level jog with incline intervals with walking recoveries. Soundtrack is house remixes
30 Min Inter HIIT Run #47

30:57

Intermediate level interval run with progressively steeper and faster intervals
30 Min Beg HIIT Run #46

30:40

Beginner level interval run with speed and incline intervals.

HIIT Runs: Interval Variety With Smart Coaching

This collection mixes punchy formats like EMOM blocks that change every minute and the classic 30-20-10 work pattern, so you can build speed, strength, and control without guesswork. Expect clear audio cues for every transition, options that range from no‑incline speedwork to rolling hill repeats, and walking recoveries to keep the quality high. For live pace, incline, and heart rate on screen, pair your devices in the app before you start.


To stay consistent, use a simple pacing rule: hit a hard but sustainable effort during intervals, then drop to an easy walk or jog where you can speak in full sentences and breathe in for two counts and out for two. If you are new to structured running, follow the beginner treadmill plan to learn progressions. If you already train regularly, map these HIIT days into the experienced treadmill plan. Want steady efforts on non‑HIIT days, explore the endurance runs playlist. Start free trial.


FAQs: HIIT Runs Questions

How should I choose my first high‑intensity treadmill run from this collection if I’m just getting started and unsure of my pace and recovery needs?
Pick classes labeled beginner or no‑incline and those that mention walking recoveries, enable on‑screen stats and a heart rate monitor so you can monitor effort, and select a shorter session to gauge comfort before progressing.


How do I connect my treadmill and heart rate monitor so Fitscope shows live pace, incline, or watt data during these run classes?
Use the app’s device pairing screen with Bluetooth FTMS or compatible sensors like RUNN or SmartRow, select your treadmill and heart rate strap from the list, and confirm the live metrics appear on screen before starting the class.


With an unpredictable workweek, what’s the best way to fit workouts from this on‑demand run library into my schedule without overcommitting?
Filter classes by duration and intensity to match available time, save favorite runs into a quick playlist for busy days, and choose lower‑intensity or recovery classes from the collection when energy or time is limited.


How do coaches and the app communicate interval targets so I can follow speed and incline changes without constantly watching the display?
Coaches use clear verbal cues for upcoming transitions while the app shows live pace, incline, and heart‑rate displays plus countdowns, letting you rely on audio prompts and quick screen checks to stay on pace.


What practical setup should I complete before starting a treadmill HIIT class from this collection to prevent technical hiccups mid‑workout?
Ensure a stable internet connection, enable and pair Bluetooth devices to the app, secure your tablet or phone mount and charging cable, and queue the chosen class so playback begins without delay.


