Build Endurance And Upper Body Strength Without Leaving The Bike
Fitscope’s Dumbbell Rides combine rhythm or endurance cycling with a short, on‑bike dumbbell block placed mid‑ride, so you get cardio and upper‑body work in one session. Expect music‑driven choreography on rhythm days and steadier pacing on endurance days, with playlists that range from current hits to 90s favorites. If you are new to this style, preview the class info to confirm the vibe, then browse our indoor cycling classes for a smooth on‑ramp.
Here is how most rides flow: a focused warm‑up, short speed intervals and heavy climbs, the mid‑ride dumbbell break while seated on the bike, then a final tempo push and cooldown. Scale first with resistance, then with time in the work segments. Metric tip: during climbs, keep cadence in your tempo zone and add a touch of resistance if you spin too fast, or back it off if power drops and your form wobbles. Want to round out your week with off‑bike strength and sizing guidance for lighter weights? Explore the dumbbells collection. Ready for more cycling variety, from drills to choreography? Check out our broader cycling classes. Start free trial.
FAQs: Dumbbell Rides Questions
What should I expect from this collection that mixes indoor cycling with on-bike dumbbell segments when I start watching a class? Expect studio-led rides with music-driven choreography, mid-ride dumbbell breaks performed on the bike for upper-body work, varied pacing (hills, sprints, endurance), and clearly labeled intensity and duration so you know the class vibe before you begin.
How do I pick my first ride from the collection if I’m new to cycling with dumbbell intervals and limited on-bike experience? Choose shorter or lower-intensity options labeled for beginners or intermediate levels, prioritize sessions that emphasize steady rhythm over complex choreography, and preview the class description to match duration and coach style to your comfort level.
Will my equipment and heart-rate monitor show live metrics during these on-demand rides, and what connections are commonly supported? Fitscope displays real-time watts, pace and calories when connected via Bluetooth FTMS or with a RUNN/SmartRow sensor, and it commonly pairs with many popular home and studio brands plus standard Bluetooth heart-rate straps.
What practical setup should I confirm before streaming a ride from this on-demand dumbbell-and-bike collection? Make sure your bike is stable, light dumbbells are within reach, your viewing device is visible from your riding position, and Bluetooth pairing is enabled so the app can display live stats during the session.
How do music and coach cueing influence these rhythm-based rides compared to steady endurance sessions in the collection? Rhythm rides rely on upbeat playlists and timing cues to drive intervals and choreography, so they feel more energetic and tempo-driven, whereas endurance-style classes focus more on sustained effort and steadier pacing with fewer complex movement cues.
START TRAINING WITH FITSCOPE
Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes