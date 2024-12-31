Collection

Beg Treadmill Prog - Week 1

Start your treadmill journey with a combination of power walking, running, stretching and strength workouts. Week One starts with a power walking workout, then a run and then another power walking class, with stretch and strength classes in between treadmill days.

videos (5)

20 Min Double Up Walk #181

21:31

20 Min Double Up Walk #181

Low impact power walking workout featuring a ton of hill work and an incline that doubles with every minute. Set to a fun pop playlist.

10 Min Adv Post Workout Stretch #7

10:10

10 Min Adv Post Workout Stretch #7

Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.

15 Min Jumpstart Run #168

15:14

15 Min Jumpstart Run #168

Short beginner jog with occasional running intervals combined with modest inclines.

15 Min Above the Belt Bodyweight #48

17:09

15 Min Above the Belt Bodyweight #48

Arms, chest, shoulder & core workout using NO equipment.

30 Min Hi & Lo Power Walk #159

31:34

30 Min Hi & Lo Power Walk #159

Power walk class focused on inclines. Progressive inclines up to 6% while maintaining constant speed.

