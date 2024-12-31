Start your treadmill journey with a combination of power walking, running, stretching and strength workouts. Week One starts with a power walking workout, then a run and then another power walking class, with stretch and strength classes in between treadmill days.
Low impact power walking workout featuring a ton of hill work and an incline that doubles with every minute. Set to a fun pop playlist.
Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.
Short beginner jog with occasional running intervals combined with modest inclines.
