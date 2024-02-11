Collection

60 Min Elliptical

videos (14)

60 Min Warrior Workout #208

59:19

60 Min Warrior Workout #208

Very long advanced level Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines, focusing on endurance with speed and resistance based intervals.
60 Min Road Trip Workout #199

60:08

60 Min Road Trip Workout #199

60 Min advanced Elliptical workout with no inclines featuring a set of longer intervals which simulate outdoor hiking.
60 Min Endurance Hour (No Inclines) #197

60:56

60 Min Endurance Hour (No Inclines) #197

60 Minute advanced workout with no inclines focused on endurance featuring longer resistance based intervals.
60 Min Endurance Hour (No Inclines) #195

60:32

60 Min Endurance Hour (No Inclines) #195

60 Min workout with no inclines focused on enduring a tough progressive incline for an entire hour.
60 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #186

59:05

60 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #186

60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on endurance, featuring a variety of intervals to work every major muscle group.
60 Min Power Hour (No Incline) #165

59:50

60 Min Power Hour (No Incline) #165

Long advanced level workout based on endurance through a number of intervals that are focused on a full-body workout. Set to a pop playlist.
60 Min Rhythm Stride #152

60:13

60 Min Rhythm Stride #152

Advanced level rhythm elliptical workout w/ heavy inclines & resistances coupled with staggering speeds, going up and down a set of 4 hills. Set to a 90s playlist
60 Min Advanced Workout (No Incline) #150

60:06

60 Min Advanced Workout (No Incline) #150

Advanced workout with no inclines, filled to the brim with intervals with only a few recoveries in between. Set to a classic rock playlist.
60 Min Clockwork #125

59:49

60 Min Clockwork #125

Long advanced level elliptical workout focused on incline, featuring hill climbing intervals where you push your incline all the way to 12%.
60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #121

59:19

60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #121

A rhythm elliptical workout focused on strength & endurance, with high resistances and 10% incline, set to a pop playlist.
60 Min The Divide Elliptical Workout #114

60:04

60 Min The Divide Elliptical Workout #114

An advanced elliptical workout that consists of 6 set intervals, pushing speeds and inclines to the max. Set to an indie playlist.
60 Min Pyramid Mix #92

60:41

60 Min Pyramid Mix #92

Long endurance class with incline, resistance and speedwork isolations. Then intervals with it all mixed together.
60 Min Adv Elliptical #87

58:12

60 Min Adv Elliptical #87

Long advanced elliptical HIIT workout with lots of incline, resistance and speed intervals.
60 Min Adv HIIT #84

60:23

60 Min Adv HIIT #84

Long advanced elliptical HIIT workout with lots of incline, resistance and speed intervals. Current hits and remixes playlist

Build endurance and power with 60-minute advanced elliptical workouts

Who it’s for, how it runs, and what to watch

Designed for experienced riders, athletes, and time‑crunched endurance trainers, this collection delivers long rhythm blocks, resistance climbs, and full‑body conditioning. Expect a thorough warm‑up, themed interval sets, peak efforts, and a cooldown guided by the music. Two standout effort signals you will see here: hill‑climb intervals that top out near 12 percent on Clockwork‑style sessions, and six‑set structures like The Divide that push speed and incline in structured waves.


 

Scale safely by prioritizing resistance first, then adding incline, and keep posture tall with a light handle grip and braced core. Aim for 65 to 75 RPM in steady blocks and heart rate zones 3 to 4; if cadence drops more than 10 RPM, lower resistance 1 to 2 levels or shorten the work interval. For a structured week, see the experienced elliptical plan. For joint‑friendly strength days, try the no‑incline elliptical collection. On recovery days, add a short session from stretch and recovery. Build posture endurance with focused core workouts. Start free trial.


Who should take these 60‑minute classes?
Experienced riders or athletes comfortable with long intervals and sustained effort; beginners can modify intensity as described on each class page.

How do I scale a 60‑minute advanced elliptical workout?
Reduce resistance or incline, shorten interval durations, add extra recovery, or split the session into two 30‑minute blocks.

What equipment settings matter most?
Prioritize resistance to overload muscles, then add incline to target different muscle groups; keep stride smooth and posture tall for comfort and power.

How often should I do these workouts?
Train 1 to 4 times per week depending on recovery, total training load, and goals, alternating with lower‑intensity sessions and strength or mobility work.

Do the classes track calories or performance metrics?
Metrics depend on your connected devices; class pages explain expected metrics and how to sync heart‑rate or fitness trackers.

Where can I find instructor qualifications and class plans?
Each class page links to a short instructor bio, credential list, and a downloadable or viewable session outline with chapter markers.

