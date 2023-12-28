Clear 50 minute yoga flows with breath led coaching and safe progressions
Coach led, step by step cueing keeps you moving safely while you build mobility, posture, and calm. Expect precise guidance on alignment and breath, plus practical props. For Open Shoulder Flow, set your strap to shoulder width and keep elbows soft to avoid shrugging. In Find Your Balance, place a block under your lower hand to steady Half Moon and keep hips stacked. Use a slow 4 to 6 count nasal breath to pace transitions in Root Chakra and Hip Opener sessions.
Newer to vinyasa? Start with 50 Min Yoga Basics, then try Heart and Hips for core stability and posture work. Explore more options in the full yoga library at Fitscope Yoga. On lighter days, restore with Stretch and Recovery. If you want a gentler runway, begin with the Beginner Yoga playlist. Membership starts with a 7 day free trial and is 14.99 per month. Press Play.
Which 50 minute class should I try first?
If you want posture and upper body relief, choose Open Shoulder. For grounding and stress relief, try Root Chakra. For hip mobility, pick Hip Opener. If unsure, start with Yoga Basics and then choose a targeted class.
What props do I need?
Most classes show options with and without props. Common tools are one block for balance work, a strap for shoulders or hips, and a blanket for comfort in seated or restorative poses.
Are these suitable for beginners or people with injuries?
Yes. Several sessions are beginner friendly and all flows include clear modifications. If you have a medical condition or injury, consult a healthcare provider and choose gentler options or shorten ranges of motion.
Can I cast to my TV or download videos?
Videos stream in HD and support casting to most smart TVs and devices. Download options vary by plan. Check your account settings or contact support for permissions.
How should I plan my week?
Aim for two to three sessions weekly. Pair one mobility focused class with one balance or strength session, and add one restorative or stretch day. Track how many smooth, steady breaths you can hold in key poses to measure progress.
Who teaches these classes?
Certified instructors skilled in vinyasa, mobility, and rehab informed sequencing lead each session, with names, credentials, and cueing notes listed on class pages.
