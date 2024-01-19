Collection

20 Min Runs

videos (33)

20 Min The Journey Run #169

20:30

20 Min The Journey Run #169

Shorter HIIT workout with 60, 45 and 30 second running intervals seperated with 1 minute recoveries in between.
20 Min Beg Run (No Incline) #167

21:03

20 Min Beg Run (No Incline) #167

20 Min beginner level run with no inclines featuring longer running intervals followed by active walking recoveries of the same length.
20 Min HIIT Run (No Inclines) #161

21:27

20 Min HIIT Run (No Inclines) #161

HIIT run based on 10 intervals of 20 sec running followed by 40 secs of walking recoveries. No inclines but progressive speed increases.
20 Min Ladder Run #153

22:06

20 Min Ladder Run #153

20 Min advanced level HIIT run that is split up into 2 segments. Part 1 is focused on inclines while part 2 focuses on speed.
20 Min Work to Rest Run #145

23:20

20 Min Work to Rest Run #145

HIIT run based on 30/20/10 sequence - 30 sec jog/ 20 sec run/ 10 sec sprint with walking recoveries between sequences
20 Min Inter HIIT Run #138

22:25

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #138

Intermediate level HIIT run with several sprint intervals at progressively faster paces. No incline.
20 Min HIIT Run #135

20:35

20 Min HIIT Run #135

Intermediate level HIIT run focused on speedwork featuring jogs and sprints followed by walking recoveries. No Inclines.
20 Min Dirty Dozen Run #132

22:36

20 Min Dirty Dozen Run #132

Intermediate run with 12 intervals where you reach your top sprinting pace. No inclines with walking recoveries. Great core workout as well.
20 Min Inter HIIT Run #126

20:40

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #126

Intermediate level workout that progress from a jog into a sprint, punctuated by walking recoveries. Intervals range from 60 to 90 seconds.
20 Min HIIT & Hills Run #122

21:01

20 Min HIIT & Hills Run #122

Beginner run with two parts: first half of class includes jogs & runs up an incline, with the 2nd half all about fast 'n flat (no inclines).
20 Min Fahrenheit 451 #118

20:04

20 Min Fahrenheit 451 #118

Turn up the heat with this HIIT run combining speed and incline intervals with walking recoveries. Inclines up to 5%
20 Min Beg HIIT Run #117

20:26

20 Min Beg HIIT Run #117

Short beginner level run based on building strength, filled to the brim with sprinting intervals with a progressively increasing speed.
20 Min 80s Flat & Fast Run #115

20:23

20 Min 80s Flat & Fast Run #115

An advanced, short treadmill workout, consisting exclusively of all out sprint intervals with a motivating 80-s playlist.
20 Min HIIT Ladder Run #112

25:10

20 Min HIIT Ladder Run #112

Shorter run w/ no inclines opening with a series of 2 min intervals then builds into a ladder: progressively longer then shorter intervals.
20 Min Adv HIIT Country Run #108

20:22

20 Min Adv HIIT Country Run #108

A short advanced run, filled to the brim with sprints, set to a country playlist.
20 Min Adv HIIT Run #103

20:15

20 Min Adv HIIT Run #103

Shorter advanced run featuring four 3 min intervals consisting of a walk, a jog, then a sprint. Slight incline to simulate outdoor running.
20 Min Beg Endurance & Speed Run (No Inclines) #101

22:00

20 Min Beg Endurance & Speed Run (No Inclines) #101

Beginner run with no inclines that is divided into an endurance section followed by sprinting intervals with walking recoveries.
20 Min Adv Hills Run #98

20:04

20 Min Adv Hills Run #98

Shorter advanced level run that features progressively steeper inclines, followed by some jogging & running intervals at a steady incline.
20 Min Beg Interval Run #95

20:59

20 Min Beg Interval Run #95

A short beginner run with a lot of slight speed ups and a couple of hills, set to a country playlist.
20 Min Beg HIIT Disco Run #93

21:24

20 Min Beg HIIT Disco Run #93

A short high intensity run with a warm up jog, a hill and some sprints at the end, featuring a 70-s remixes playlist.
20 Min Fartlek Run #85

20:45

20 Min Fartlek Run #85

Intermediate level run featuring intervals of different lengths & speeds. Great for building stamina & lower body strength.
20 Min Beg Run #83

20:28

20 Min Beg Run #83

Beginner run divided into 3 intervals w/ speed increases & modest inclines. Each interval will be a little longer & faster than the last.
20 Min HIIT Run #76

21:33

20 Min HIIT Run #76

An advanced workout with runs, sprints and hill jogs and active jogging recoveries, set to an indie playlist.
20 Min HIIT & Run #75

22:20

20 Min HIIT & Run #75

Technical run w/ 8 intervals punctuated w/ walking recoveries. Intervals see consistent speed increases . No incline
20 Min 1-2-3 Interval 80s Run #66

20:11

20 Min 1-2-3 Interval 80s Run #66

Intermediate level run utilizing various ratios of work vs recovery. No incline. Fun 80s rock playlist
20 Min HIIT Beg 80s Rock Run #65

20:19

20 Min HIIT Beg 80s Rock Run #65

Beginner level workout with running and walking intervals. Fun 80s rock playlist
20 Min HIIT 90s Run #64

22:28

20 Min HIIT 90s Run #64

Intermediate level runs and sprints with jogging recoveries. Fun 90s pop playlist
20 Min Adv HIIT Run #56

20:21

20 Min Adv HIIT Run #56

Adv level interval workout with runs and sprints punctuated with jogging recoveries
20 Min Inter HIIT Run #48

19:08

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #48

Intermediate level jog with incline intervals with walking recoveries. Soundtrack is house remixes
20 Min Endurance Run #42

19:43

20 Min Endurance Run #42

Intermediate level run with longer intervals to build endurance
20 Min Beg Warmup Run #38

19:31

20 Min Beg Warmup Run #38

Beginner level run with jog & sprint intervals w/ walking recoveries. Also can be used as warmup run.
20 Min Endurance Run #36

20:11

20 Min Endurance Run #36

Intermediate level run with longer jogs & runs (no sprints) and power walking up inclines.
20 Min Power Run & Shuffle

20:08

20 Min Power Run & Shuffle

Strength building run with jogs and sprints as well as a side shuffle.

20 minute runs for quick, effective treadmill workouts

Quick setup tip: save three speed presets for jog, run, and sprint, and set incline quick keys at 0, 2, and 4 percent so you can change fast without breaking form. Expect crisp patterns like 10 rounds of 20 seconds hard and 40 seconds walk with progressive speed, and the 30, 20, 10 sequence of jog, run, sprint. Aim for RPE 7 to 9 on work intervals and RPE 3 to 4 on recoveries, and keep cadence quick with a slightly shorter stride. Each class includes an interval chart thumbnail and a short trainer note with RPE targets so you can match effort and track progress. On recovery days, add an easy mobility or stretch session to keep legs fresh.

 

New to treadmill training? Follow the simple weekly path in the beginner treadmill plan. Ready to level up speed or hills? Move into the experienced treadmill plan. For low impact recovery, try a short session from stretch and recovery. Press Play.

 

Helpful FAQs

Who are these 20 minute runs best for?
Busy athletes who want focused conditioning, runners adding speed work, and beginners who prefer guided, short sessions. Choose classes labeled Beg for walking recoveries and lower intensity.

 

Can I get a solid workout in 20 minutes?
Yes. Structured intervals like 20 on and 40 off or 30, 20, 10 deliver strong cardiovascular and metabolic benefits when you hit the right effort and recover well.

 

How often should I do these runs?
Aim for 3 to 4 sessions per week with 1 to 2 HIIT days and 1 to 2 tempo or recovery days. Leave at least one full rest day after a hard HIIT session.

 

How do I progress safely?
Adjust one variable at a time. Increase speed by 5 to 8 percent, raise incline by 0.5 to 1 percent, or extend work intervals by 10 to 20 seconds per week while monitoring RPE or heart rate.

 

What warm up and cool down should I use?
Warm up 4 to 6 minutes with easy jogging and a few short pickups. Cool down 3 to 5 minutes with easy walking or jogging, then light mobility.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster