20 Min Rows

Equipment setup tip: Set your damper to match the workout purpose, lower for speed and higher for strength, then check drag factor on your console. Strap in at the ball of the foot, sit tall, and drive legs first, hinge second, finish with core and arms. For technique refreshers and form-focused options, see our rowing classes.
Interval peek: You will see targeted formats like Advanced 2x8 HIIT that increases stroke rate by 2 S/M every minute and Drive-Thru Drag Row that holds S/M steady while you raise the drag factor. Watch two metrics during class: the posted max S/M as your ceiling and your 500m split for pacing. Beginners can stay 2 to 4 S/M below the listed max and lengthen recovery, intermediates follow as written, and advanced rowers nudge drag slightly or push split by 2 to 4 seconds. Build consistency over 4 to 6 weeks, include a 5 to 7 minute warm up and cool down, and add light mobility or stretch on non-row days with stretch and recovery sessions. New to rowing structure, start with the beginner rowing plan. If you are expecting, choose our modified options in prenatal rowing. Start free trial.
Quick answers
How do I choose the right 20 minute row today? Match the session to your goal. Muscle Builder or Drag Factor for power, HIIT or EMOM for speed and conditioning, Rhythm Row for cadence and consistency, Steady State or Endurance for aerobic base. Check the posted max S/M and interval pattern to gauge intensity.
What does S/M mean and how should I use it? S/M is strokes per minute. Treat the listed max as your target ceiling. If form breaks, drop 2 to 4 S/M and refocus on long, clean drives while holding your 500m split steady.
When should I change drag factor or damper? Use higher drag for strength focused rows and lower drag for high cadence speed work. Adjust in small steps and watch how your 500m split and perceived exertion respond.
How do beginners scale advanced 20 minute formats? Reduce target S/M by 2 to 4, extend recoveries, lower damper, or cap total intervals. Prioritize repeatable splits over peak power.
How should I track progress across this collection? Log average 500m split, consistency at target S/M, and effort level. Aim for small, repeatable improvements across 4 to 6 weeks.
