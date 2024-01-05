Collection

20 Min Rows

videos (27)

20 Min Fast & Furious Row #137

20:05

20 Min Fast & Furious Row #137

Shorter row combining HIIT intervals with strength based movements for a full body workout.
20 Min Muscle Builder Row #136

20:15

20 Min Muscle Builder Row #136

Shorter strength based row aimed at a full body workout with longer speed based intervals and frequent adjustments to the damper setting.
20 Min Advanced EMOM Row #132

22:01

20 Min Advanced EMOM Row #132

Shorter advanced EMOM rowing workout focused on speed with a stroke rate that reaches a max of 28 S/M during challenging 1 min intervals.
20 Min Adv Strength Row #130

20:03

20 Min Adv Strength Row #130

Shorter row focused on building strength featuring 1 min speed based intervals coupled with frequent changes to the damper setting.
20 Min Drag Factor Row #123

20:09

20 Min Drag Factor Row #123

20 Min rowing class focused on increasing the drag factor during a ton of longer sprinting intervals. Great workout for building strength.
20 Min Rhythm Row™ #117

20:07

20 Min Rhythm Row™ #117

Rhythm rowing™ workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun electronic playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.
20 Min Rolling Waves Row #115

20:12

20 Min Rolling Waves Row #115

20 Min rowing workout featuring longer speed based intervals with stroke rates up to 30 S/M while focusing on lowering your 500m split time.
20 Min Ascending Row #112

20:08

20 Min Ascending Row #112

20 Min rowing workout featuring a progressively increasing speed throughout, reaching a max of 30 S/M. Set to an electronic music playlist.
20 Min Steady State Row #110

20:17

20 Min Steady State Row #110

20 Minute beginner level row focused on holding on to set stroke rates during longer intervals.
20 Min Pop Rhythm Row™ #107

20:16

20 Min Pop Rhythm Row™ #107

20 Min Rhythm Row™ focused on keeping your speed to the beat of a fun pop playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 28 S/M.
20 Min Paddle & Power Row #103

21:04

20 Min Paddle & Power Row #103

20 Min rowing workout focused on stroke rates, featuring a bunch of longer sprinting intervals that are followed by recoveries.
20 Min Adv HIIT Row #97

21:05

20 Min Adv HIIT Row #97

Max effort advanced level row w/ 1 min intervals followed by 1 min recoveries, featuring a progressively increasing intensity & stroke rate.
20 Min Drive-Thru Drag Row #91

19:47

20 Min Drive-Thru Drag Row #91

Advanced level rowing workout focused on maintaining a constant stroke rate and split time while progressively increasing the drag factor.
20 Min Rock n Row #85

20:21

20 Min Rock n Row #85

Intermediate rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate on the beat of the music, featuring a classic rock playlist.
20 Min 3 x 4 Intensity Row #82

20:29

20 Min 3 x 4 Intensity Row #82

Inter level workout based on intensity, featuring 3 x 4min long intervals during which you will be aiming to improve your 500m split time.
20 Min Beg Peaks & Valleys Row #78

20:13

20 Min Beg Peaks & Valleys Row #78

Beginner rowing workout with a stroke rate that progressively increases over the course of 3 long intervals. Max stroke rate of 24 S/M.
20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #74

20:19

20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #74

A prenatal rhythm rowing workout that is designed with expectant mothers in mind. Stay on the beat of the music of a fun pop playlist.
20 Min Advanced 1x10 HIIT Row #71

21:57

20 Min Advanced 1x10 HIIT Row #71

Advanced level row with 1 minute long intervals that get more and more intense as the class progresses. Set to an R&B playlist.
20 Min Adv 2x8 HIIT Row #68

20:26

20 Min Adv 2x8 HIIT Row #68

An advanced HIIT row featuring 2 sets of 8 minute long intervals where you increase your stroke rate by 2 S/M every minute on the minute.
20 Min Prenatal Power Rhythm Row™ #64

20:04

20 Min Prenatal Power Rhythm Row™ #64

Rhythm rowing workout focusing on power strokes that has been modified to accomidate for expectant mothers. Row to the beat of a pop playlist.
20 Min Inter Rhythm Row™ #60

20:40

20 Min Inter Rhythm Row™ #60

Intermediate cardio and strength row focusing on form and technique while working to the beat of the music. Set to a fun pop playlist.
20 Min HIIT & Row #53

22:57

20 Min HIIT & Row #53

HIIT rowing workout that is split up into 3 segments each lasting for 6 min, featuring a max stroke rate of 30 S/M, set to an R&B playlist.
20 Min The Drive #47

20:07

20 Min The Drive #47

Beginner row challenging you to push your 500m split time. The intervals get shorter while the speeds stay at a constant pace.
20 Min Let's Go & Row #43

20:39

20 Min Let's Go & Row #43

Beginner row with good overview of rowing fundamentals. Strokes/min up to 30
20 Min Beg Row #38

19:54

20 Min Beg Row #38

Beginner row with stroke/min rate up to 28 with 1 min intervals
20 Min Endurance Row #31

21:41

20 Min Endurance Row #31

A short intermediate endurance workout, set to a "Pyramid" pattern going up and down in strength and length.
20 Min Inter Row #29

20:24

20 Min Inter Row #29

Short intermediate workout in 3 parts, featuring quick power drills and several 1 minute long pushes featuring a pop hits playlist.

Make every 20 minutes count with clear goals, metrics, and smart scaling

Equipment setup tip: Set your damper to match the workout purpose, lower for speed and higher for strength, then check drag factor on your console. Strap in at the ball of the foot, sit tall, and drive legs first, hinge second, finish with core and arms. For technique refreshers and form-focused options, see our rowing classes.

Interval peek: You will see targeted formats like Advanced 2x8 HIIT that increases stroke rate by 2 S/M every minute and Drive-Thru Drag Row that holds S/M steady while you raise the drag factor. Watch two metrics during class: the posted max S/M as your ceiling and your 500m split for pacing. Beginners can stay 2 to 4 S/M below the listed max and lengthen recovery, intermediates follow as written, and advanced rowers nudge drag slightly or push split by 2 to 4 seconds. Build consistency over 4 to 6 weeks, include a 5 to 7 minute warm up and cool down, and add light mobility or stretch on non-row days with stretch and recovery sessions. New to rowing structure, start with the beginner rowing plan. If you are expecting, choose our modified options in prenatal rowing. Start free trial.

Quick answers

How do I choose the right 20 minute row today?
Match the session to your goal. Muscle Builder or Drag Factor for power, HIIT or EMOM for speed and conditioning, Rhythm Row for cadence and consistency, Steady State or Endurance for aerobic base. Check the posted max S/M and interval pattern to gauge intensity.

What does S/M mean and how should I use it?
S/M is strokes per minute. Treat the listed max as your target ceiling. If form breaks, drop 2 to 4 S/M and refocus on long, clean drives while holding your 500m split steady.

When should I change drag factor or damper?
Use higher drag for strength focused rows and lower drag for high cadence speed work. Adjust in small steps and watch how your 500m split and perceived exertion respond.

How do beginners scale advanced 20 minute formats?
Reduce target S/M by 2 to 4, extend recoveries, lower damper, or cap total intervals. Prioritize repeatable splits over peak power.

How should I track progress across this collection?
Log average 500m split, consistency at target S/M, and effort level. Aim for small, repeatable improvements across 4 to 6 weeks.

