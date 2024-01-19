Collection

15 Min Runs

videos (15)

10 Min Beg Warmup Run #182

13:52

10 Min Beg Warmup Run #182

Shorter run with moderate speeds & inclines, perfect for beginner runners but can also be used as a warmup. Set to a pop palylist.
15 Min Beginner Run #175

15:14

15 Min Beginner Run #175

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries. Moderate inclines.
15 Min Jumpstart Run #168

15:14

15 Min Jumpstart Run #168

Short beginner jog with occasional running intervals combined with modest inclines.
15 Min Beg Run (No Inclines) #162

15:31

15 Min Beg Run (No Inclines) #162

Short beginner jog with no inclines, featuring occasional running intervals and a sprint right at the end.
15 Min Beginner Jog (No Inclines) #152

15:17

15 Min Beginner Jog (No Inclines) #152

Short beginner jog with no inclines featuring occasional running intervals. Perfect for warming up the muscles before a longer session.
15 Min Beginner 60s Run #147

14:37

15 Min Beginner 60s Run #147

Short beginner run with no inclines featuring intervals consisting of 60 seconds of work followed by 60 seconds of walking recoveries.
15 Min Beginner Run #141

15:30

15 Min Beginner Run #141

A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, alternating between running and jogging. No incline
15 Min Beginner Run (No Incline) #90

17:03

15 Min Beginner Run (No Incline) #90

A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, starting with jog and speeding up closer to the finish, set to a 00's hits.
15 Min Beg Run #79

18:37

15 Min Beg Run #79

Beginner level run divided into 2 intervals with speed increases. Could be used as a warmup or cool down jog. No incline
15 Min Easy Jog #69

16:03

15 Min Easy Jog #69

Beginner level run divided into 3 easy intervals with speed increases. Could also be used as either a warmup or cool down run.
15 Min Warmup Run #59

15:39

15 Min Warmup Run #59

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries.
15 Min Warmup Run #54

15:35

15 Min Warmup Run #54

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries.
15 Min Warmup Run #51

15:04

15 Min Warmup Run #51

Short run with easy intervals that can be used either as warmup or beginner run
15 Min Beginner/Warmup Run #40

14:46

15 Min Beginner/Warmup Run #40

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with walking recoveries.
15 Min Beg/Warmup Run #34

15:23

15 Min Beg/Warmup Run #34

Beginner level interval run and power walk or use as warmup for crossfit workout.

15 min runs for quick cardio, warmups, and habit building

Jump into 15-minute, instructor-led micro-workouts built to fit busy days. This collection mixes no-incline easy jogs and incline intervals, including sessions like the 60s work and 60s walk pattern and a no-incline run with a final sprint, all set to upbeat pop and 00s hits. In 15 minutes you can improve aerobic fitness, boost energy, and build consistency.

 

How to use it: Aim for 3 to 5 sessions per week. Use 1 to 2 runs as a warmup before lifting, pick one daily for quick cardio, or choose easy jogs for active recovery. Start with no-incline beginner runs to groove form and cadence. See options at no-incline runs. Progress by adding one interval or incline session twice weekly as recovery allows. For a simple path, follow the beginner treadmill plan. Keep pace comfortable and check perceived exertion before increasing speed or grade. If you have health concerns, consult a clinician. On non-running days, try a short recovery session from stretch and recovery.

 

On-page structure and trust signals: Use a tight H1 such as 15 min beginner runs: quick treadmill workouts. Follow with H2s for Who it is for, How to use, Sample workouts, Instructor profiles, Equipment and safety, and FAQs. Show instructor names with short credentials, link to deeper resources like longer runs or training plans, use descriptive alt text on thumbnails, and include a downloadable transcript with timestamps for accessibility and topical depth.

 

One metric to watch: Use perceived exertion 4 to 7 out of 10, or stay in heart rate zones 2 to 3 for easy jogs and touch zone 4 during brief intervals. Adjust speed or incline to stay in the target.

 

Quick FAQs

Are these 15 minute runs suitable for absolute beginners?
Yes. Many sessions use walk and jog recoveries and include no-incline options. Begin with Beginner No Incline and the 60s interval runs, then build as comfort improves.

 

How should I structure a week with 15 minute runs?
Try three runs per week over two to three weeks before adding more. Example plan: one interval, one easy jog, one incline or tempo, plus 1 to 2 strength or mobility days and 1 to 2 recovery days.

 

What equipment do I need?
A treadmill or safe outdoor route and comfortable running shoes. A heart rate monitor or smartwatch can help with pacing but is optional.

 

How do incline and no-incline runs differ?
No-incline runs help you refine cadence and speed. Incline sessions raise muscular demand and calorie burn while easing impact on cadence. Mix both to build balanced fitness.

 

How do I choose the right 15 minute run today?
Match the label to your goal. Pick warmup, easy jog, interval, or incline, check the intensity and interval pattern in the summary, and start with the lowest intensity option listed.

 

Are transcripts and timestamps available?
Yes. Each video includes a short summary and a full transcript with timestamps to support accessibility, learning, and search.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster