10 Min Airbike

Quick setup: set the seat so your knee stays slightly bent at the bottom and keep a tall, neutral torso with a light grip on the handles. Warm up 3 to 5 minutes with easy ramps, then make sure calories and watts are clearly visible on your console. For a quick refresher on form and pacing, visit the airbike hub.
What to expect: sessions rotate through EMOM all out sprints and progressive intervals that grow from 15 to 60 seconds with equal recovery, with a tabata block in the second half on select classes. Use cadence and upper body drive to hit targets, then note calories per minute and peak watts so you can beat them next time. On max sprint days, space efforts by 24 to 48 hours and add an easy recovery ride or short mobility. For guided cool downs, explore stretch and recovery classes.
Build your week: pair a 10 minute airbike with two or three compound lifts on strength days, or use it as a stand alone finisher. When you are ready to extend the stimulus, move up to the 15 minute airbike collection. For simple pairings on gym days, check out strength training workouts. Press Play.
Helpful FAQs
How many calories can I burn in 10 minutes
Most riders see 8 to 18 kcal per minute depending on fitness and effort. Track your personal average and aim to nudge it up across the month.
How should a beginner scale these
Start with half length sprints or double the recovery. For example, ride 15 seconds hard and 45 seconds easy, and reduce power targets by 30 to 50 percent until you finish steady.
Which metrics should I track
Log peak watts on the hardest sprint, calories per minute, and one weekly benchmark like max calories in 60 seconds. Also jot down RPE to confirm effort feels more controlled over time.
How often can I do these classes
Plan 2 to 4 sessions per week. Keep at least one day between all out minute sprints and use easier cadence rides on in between days.
What do the titles mean
Bring the Heat uses 1 minute on and 1 minute off rounds. Calorie Challenge focuses on hitting a set calorie goal per interval. Fast and Furious climbs from 15 to 60 second reps, then flips to tabata. Pick the format that matches your goal today.
