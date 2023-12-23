15 Min Airbike

15 minute airbike HIIT that builds power and conditioning fast
Quick setup tip: set your seat so your knee has a slight bend at the bottom of the pedal stroke, keep your torso tall, and grip the handles lightly so your shoulders stay relaxed. The fan adds resistance the faster you go, so focus on a smooth drive with both arms and legs.
What to expect: you will hit pyramid builds like 15-30-45 seconds up and back down, plus a spicy version where recoveries stay at 15 seconds the whole time. You will also see 4 rounds of 60 seconds on and 60 seconds easy, and a sprints day with gradually longer efforts for peak power. Watch peak watts or RPM and aim to keep your best sprint within 10 percent across sets. For 60 second rounds, settle at RPE 7-8 and 80-90 RPM, then finish strong. Cool down 4-6 minutes, then unlock hips and hamstrings with our post workout stretch and recovery. On lighter days, swap to 10 minute airbike sessions. Ready to progress, try the longer 20 minute airbike workouts. Pair HIIT with strength on alternate days using strength training workouts. Press Play.
Who are these 15 minute airbike workouts for Ideal for intermediate and advanced riders, and beginners who scale intensity or lengthen recoveries. Great when you need quality training in a tight window.
How do I choose between pyramid, ladder, 60s rounds, and sprints Pyramids and ladders mix endurance with intensity and help pacing. 60 second rounds target threshold control. Sprints focus on peak power and fast repeatability.
How should I warm up and cool down Warm up 3-5 minutes easy with 2 short accelerations of 10-20 seconds. Cool down 4-6 minutes easy, then add light mobility for hips and hamstrings.
How often can I do these sessions Plan 2-3 HIIT rides per week with 24-72 hours between all-out efforts, and fill other days with low intensity cardio or strength.
How can I scale the work if I am newer Use 1 to 1 work-to-rest, drop sprint duration by 5-10 seconds, or ride at RPE 5-7 until you build consistency.
What metrics should I track Peak and average watts if available, distance per session, interval-to-interval RPM consistency, and RPE. If power drops more than 10-15 percent, add a little recovery.
