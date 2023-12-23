15 Min Airbike

Collection

15 Min HIIT Pyramid Airbike #17

15:15

15 Min HIIT Pyramid Airbike #17

Pyramid airbike workout w/ all out sprints that first get longer, and then shorter as the workout progresses. Set to a 90s rock playlist.
15 Min HIIT Pyramid Airbike #13

15:12

15 Min HIIT Pyramid Airbike #13

HIIT pyramid structured airbike workout with 15 to 30 to 45 second intervals and equivalent recovery periods.
15 Min Gone in 60 Seconds #12

15:13

15 Min Gone in 60 Seconds #12

HIIT airbike workout based on 4 rounds of 60 sec of work followed by 60 sec of recovery
15 Min Pedal to the Metal #7

15:09

15 Min Pedal to the Metal #7

Intense pyramid structure workout where intervals build from 15 to 30 to 45 sec then back down again, but all the recoveries are 15 sec.
15 Min HIIT Ladder #6

15:27

15 Min HIIT Ladder #6

Intermediate level workout with progressively longer then shorter intervals.
15 Min Sprints #4

15:20

15 Min Sprints #4

Intermediate level workout with gradually longer sprints with recoveries in between.

15 minute airbike HIIT that builds power and conditioning fast

Quick setup tip: set your seat so your knee has a slight bend at the bottom of the pedal stroke, keep your torso tall, and grip the handles lightly so your shoulders stay relaxed. The fan adds resistance the faster you go, so focus on a smooth drive with both arms and legs.


What to expect: you will hit pyramid builds like 15-30-45 seconds up and back down, plus a spicy version where recoveries stay at 15 seconds the whole time. You will also see 4 rounds of 60 seconds on and 60 seconds easy, and a sprints day with gradually longer efforts for peak power. Watch peak watts or RPM and aim to keep your best sprint within 10 percent across sets. For 60 second rounds, settle at RPE 7-8 and 80-90 RPM, then finish strong. Cool down 4-6 minutes, then unlock hips and hamstrings with our post workout stretch and recovery. On lighter days, swap to 10 minute airbike sessions. Ready to progress, try the longer 20 minute airbike workouts. Pair HIIT with strength on alternate days using strength training workouts. Press Play.


Who are these 15 minute airbike workouts for
Ideal for intermediate and advanced riders, and beginners who scale intensity or lengthen recoveries. Great when you need quality training in a tight window.


How do I choose between pyramid, ladder, 60s rounds, and sprints
Pyramids and ladders mix endurance with intensity and help pacing. 60 second rounds target threshold control. Sprints focus on peak power and fast repeatability.


How should I warm up and cool down
Warm up 3-5 minutes easy with 2 short accelerations of 10-20 seconds. Cool down 4-6 minutes easy, then add light mobility for hips and hamstrings.


How often can I do these sessions
Plan 2-3 HIIT rides per week with 24-72 hours between all-out efforts, and fill other days with low intensity cardio or strength.


How can I scale the work if I am newer
Use 1 to 1 work-to-rest, drop sprint duration by 5-10 seconds, or ride at RPE 5-7 until you build consistency.


What metrics should I track
Peak and average watts if available, distance per session, interval-to-interval RPM consistency, and RPE. If power drops more than 10-15 percent, add a little recovery.


