Fitscope/Solutions/Apps & Platforms/Telehealth, PT and Rehab
Telehealth, PT and Rehab

Guided Movement That Fits
Inside a Care Plan..

Chair, balance, mobility, and progressive low-impact sessions, filmed at intensities your clinicians can actually assign. Your platform decides what a patient is ready for. We supply the sessions they follow.

Fitscope Studio
Different Requirements

Not the Same Library
With the Volume Down.

Standard fitness content starts at an intensity many patients cannot meet, moves faster than they can follow, and assumes equipment they do not have at home. Repositioning it does not fix that, because the problem is in how the sessions were filmed.

This content set was produced for a slower brief. Longer holds, clearer cueing, seated and supported options, and progressions that move in small steps rather than large ones, so a plan can advance without leaving anyone behind. The same set supports communities running sessions on site rather than through an app, covered on Senior Living and Active Aging.

Stock Footage Context
What Is in the Set

Four Session Types,
One Intensity Profile. .

metadata
01
seated

Chair and Supported Sessions

Full sessions performed seated or with a chair for support, covering upper body, lower body, and core. Useful where standing balance is limited or where a patient is early in a return to activity.

chair basedsupported
Pairing
02
balance

Stability and Gait Work

Standing balance, weight transfer, and controlled movement patterns, filmed with a clear support point in frame so patients can see how to set up safely before they begi

Balancestability
mind-body
03
mobility

Range of Motion and Stretch

Joint-by-joint mobility and stretch sessions in short formats that fit around a daily routine. Held positions are cued by duration rather than by feel, so the session is repeatable.

mobilitystretchshort format
progression
04
progression

Small Steps, Clearly Marked

Sessions are graded so a plan can advance in increamets. Intensity, duration, and complexity are recorded as seperate fields, letting your platform move one variable at a time

GradedIncremental
where we sit

Your Platform Decides.
we supply the content.

01

you select

Your platform and its clinicians decides which sessions are appropriate for a given patient. Fitscope does not make that determination and does not build the plan

02

We deliever

The library arrives with structured metadata for intensity, duration, position, and equipment, so your selection logic has real fields to work with.

03

Pateints follow

Sessions play inside your product under your branding, with the same cueing every time so a patient know what to expect

Related Routes

The Same Content, Delivered Differently.

Platform Licensing
Residents

Facility-based programs

The same content set supports senior living and active aging communities running sessions on site rather than through an app.

Senior Living and Active Aging →
Production Services
platform

A Branded App to deliever it

If the delivery layer is not built yet, the platform provides branded iOS and Android with the catalog already in place.

Platform Licensing →
Common Questions

What Platforms
Ask First.

No, and we do not present it that way. These are trainer-led movement sessions produced to a low-impact brief. Deciding whether a session suits a particular patient is your platform’s responsibility and your clinicians’ judgment.
You do. Your platform and its clinicians make that call using the metadata we supply. Fitscope does not build care plans, does not assign sessions, and does not interact with your patients.
Most sessions in this set require a chair, a wall, or nothing at all. Where light equipment such as a band or a light dumbbell appears, it is recorded in the metadata so you can filter it out entirely.
Yes. White-label delivery removes on-screen marks so the content sits inside your product under your name, which most platforms in this category prefer.
As a structured field alongside duration, position, and equipment, rather than in the title. That lets your platform advance a plan by changing one variable while holding the others steady.
Next Step

Tell Us Who
You Are Programming For.

Describe the population your platform serves and how your clinicians assign activity. We will show you which parts of the library fit and say plainly where it does not.