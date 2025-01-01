Standard fitness content starts at an intensity many patients cannot meet, moves faster than they can follow, and assumes equipment they do not have at home. Repositioning it does not fix that, because the problem is in how the sessions were filmed.
This content set was produced for a slower brief. Longer holds, clearer cueing, seated and supported options, and progressions that move in small steps rather than large ones, so a plan can advance without leaving anyone behind. The same set supports communities running sessions on site rather than through an app, covered on Senior Living and Active Aging.
Full sessions performed seated or with a chair for support, covering upper body, lower body, and core. Useful where standing balance is limited or where a patient is early in a return to activity.
Standing balance, weight transfer, and controlled movement patterns, filmed with a clear support point in frame so patients can see how to set up safely before they begi
Joint-by-joint mobility and stretch sessions in short formats that fit around a daily routine. Held positions are cued by duration rather than by feel, so the session is repeatable.
Sessions are graded so a plan can advance in increamets. Intensity, duration, and complexity are recorded as seperate fields, letting your platform move one variable at a time
Your platform and its clinicians decides which sessions are appropriate for a given patient. Fitscope does not make that determination and does not build the plan
The library arrives with structured metadata for intensity, duration, position, and equipment, so your selection logic has real fields to work with.
Sessions play inside your product under your branding, with the same cueing every time so a patient know what to expect
The same content set supports senior living and active aging communities running sessions on site rather than through an app.
If the delivery layer is not built yet, the platform provides branded iOS and Android with the catalog already in place.