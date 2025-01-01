Standard fitness content starts at an intensity many patients cannot meet, moves faster than they can follow, and assumes equipment they do not have at home. Repositioning it does not fix that, because the problem is in how the sessions were filmed.

This content set was produced for a slower brief. Longer holds, clearer cueing, seated and supported options, and progressions that move in small steps rather than large ones, so a plan can advance without leaving anyone behind. The same set supports communities running sessions on site rather than through an app, covered on Senior Living and Active Aging.