Rhythm rowing™ workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun pop, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.
Rhythm Rowing™ workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun pop playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 36 S/M.
Rhythm rowing™ workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun electronic playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.
Rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun indie playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.
30 Min Rhythm Row™ focused on keeping your speed to the beat of the music while enduring some tough strength based challenges.
20 Min Rhythm Row™ focused on keeping your speed to the beat of a fun pop playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 28 S/M.
Rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun R&B playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 44 S/M.
Rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun playlist from the 80s, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.
Shorter beginner level rhythm row featuring an intense workout with staggering speeds that stay on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
Intermediate rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate on the beat of the music, featuring a classic rock playlist.
Advanced level Rhythm Row™ focused on strength through longer intervals, featuring a max stroke rate of 32 S/M. Set to a fun pop playlist.
A prenatal rhythm rowing workout that is designed with expectant mothers in mind. Stay on the beat of the music of a fun pop playlist.
Longer rhythm rowing workout that has been modified for rowing with a baby on board. Stay on the beat of the music of a fun pop playlist.
Beginner row modified for expectant mothers, featuring a rhythm based workout where you match your speed to the beat of a pop playlist.
Beginner row modified for rowing with a baby on board, featuring a rhythm workout focused on building strength. Set to a pop playlist.
Rhythm rowing workout focusing on power strokes that has been modified to accomidate for expectant mothers. Row to the beat of a pop playlist.
Rhythm row based on endurance, modified for exercising during pregnancy. Long and intense intervals with plenty of recoveries in between.
Beginner rhythm row w/ power based intervals to improve full body strength and cardio, as well as isolation intervals to improve balance.
Intermediate rhythm row w/ plenty of speed intervals, working to the beat of the music, max stroke rate of 35 S/M, set to a pop playlist.
Intermediate cardio and strength row focusing on form and technique while working to the beat of the music. Set to a fun pop playlist.
