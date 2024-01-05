Collection

30 Min Rhythm Row™ #129

30:06

30 Min Rhythm Row™ #129

Rhythm rowing™ workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun pop, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.

30 Min Rhythm Row™ #122

30:19

30 Min Rhythm Row™ #122

Rhythm Rowing™ workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun pop playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 36 S/M.

20 Min Rhythm Row™ #117

20:07

20 Min Rhythm Row™ #117

Rhythm rowing™ workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun electronic playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.

15 Min Rhythm Row™ #116

15:06

15 Min Rhythm Row™ #116

Rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun indie playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.

30 Min Rhythm Row™ #109

29:50

30 Min Rhythm Row™ #109

30 Min Rhythm Row™ focused on keeping your speed to the beat of the music while enduring some tough strength based challenges.

20 Min Pop Rhythm Row™ #107

20:16

20 Min Pop Rhythm Row™ #107

20 Min Rhythm Row™ focused on keeping your speed to the beat of a fun pop playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 28 S/M.

30 Min R&B Rhythm Row™ #95

30:18

30 Min R&B Rhythm Row™ #95

Rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun R&B playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 44 S/M.

40 Min 80s Rhythm Row™ #94

40:19

40 Min 80s Rhythm Row™ #94

Rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun playlist from the 80s, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.

15 Min Beginner Pop Rhythm Row™ #86

15:14

15 Min Beginner Pop Rhythm Row™ #86

Shorter beginner level rhythm row featuring an intense workout with staggering speeds that stay on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

20 Min Rock n Row #85

20:21

20 Min Rock n Row #85

Intermediate rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate on the beat of the music, featuring a classic rock playlist.

40 Min Pop Rhythm Row™ #84

40:17

40 Min Pop Rhythm Row™ #84

Advanced level Rhythm Row™ focused on strength through longer intervals, featuring a max stroke rate of 32 S/M. Set to a fun pop playlist.

20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #74

20:19

20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #74

A prenatal rhythm rowing workout that is designed with expectant mothers in mind. Stay on the beat of the music of a fun pop playlist.

40 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #73

39:31

40 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #73

Longer rhythm rowing workout that has been modified for rowing with a baby on board. Stay on the beat of the music of a fun pop playlist.

15 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #72

15:30

15 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #72

Beginner row modified for expectant mothers, featuring a rhythm based workout where you match your speed to the beat of a pop playlist.

15 Min Prenatal Express Rhythm Row™ #65

15:50

15 Min Prenatal Express Rhythm Row™ #65

Beginner row modified for rowing with a baby on board, featuring a rhythm workout focused on building strength. Set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Prenatal Power Rhythm Row™ #64

20:04

20 Min Prenatal Power Rhythm Row™ #64

Rhythm rowing workout focusing on power strokes that has been modified to accomidate for expectant mothers. Row to the beat of a pop playlist.

30 Min Prenatal Endurance Rhythm Row #63

29:52

30 Min Prenatal Endurance Rhythm Row #63

Rhythm row based on endurance, modified for exercising during pregnancy. Long and intense intervals with plenty of recoveries in between.

15 Min Beg Rhythm Row™ #62

15:57

15 Min Beg Rhythm Row™ #62

Beginner rhythm row w/ power based intervals to improve full body strength and cardio, as well as isolation intervals to improve balance.

30 Min Inter Rhythm Row™ #61

30:39

30 Min Inter Rhythm Row™ #61

Intermediate rhythm row w/ plenty of speed intervals, working to the beat of the music, max stroke rate of 35 S/M, set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Inter Rhythm Row™ #60

20:40

20 Min Inter Rhythm Row™ #60

Intermediate cardio and strength row focusing on form and technique while working to the beat of the music. Set to a fun pop playlist.

Row To The Beat With Clear Targets And Coach Cues

Set tall at the catch, brace your core, relax your grip, and keep the handle tracking straight to mid‑sternum. In these music‑synced intervals you will drive hard with the legs, hinge the hips, then finish with elbows past ribs to stay locked to the playlist. Expect chorus surges that lift stroke rhythm for power and bridge sections that settle into steady endurance, plus strength‑based blocks where you hold rhythm while building force each drive. Use RPE as your guide, steady breathing in bridges, strong and breathy on choruses, and controlled effort in longer blocks. Watch S/M and watts on screen, and if watts dip while you are on the beat, push harder through the legs; if heart rate spikes, shorten your slide and keep technique crisp.

 

Inside the app you will see stroke targets, interval timelines, and genre tags so you can pick the groove that fits your day. New to rowing can start with the 15 Min Beginner Rhythm Row, then build consistency with the beginner rowing plan. Want the full catalog by length, level, and theme, explore the Rhythm Row playlist. Prenatal options use beat‑matched pacing with modifications like a slightly taller catch and smoother transitions to keep sessions comfortable and effective. Pair this collection with an easy technique day for recovery, then come back ready to hit the beat again. Start free trial.

 

FAQs: Rhythm Row™ Questions

 

What equipment and sensors do I need to follow these beat-driven rowing classes at home?
Use a compatible rowing machine and pair via Bluetooth FTMS or attach a RUNN or SmartRow sensor; adding a Bluetooth or chest‑strap heart‑rate monitor lets Fitscope show live watts, pace, stroke rate, and calories on screen.

 

How should I pick my first rhythm-row class from this collection if I am brand-new to rowing?
Choose beginner‑labeled or pregnancy‑modified rhythm rows when applicable, opt for shorter sessions to build confidence, and rely on the on‑screen metrics and music cues to regulate effort as you learn the format.

 

Can I use these rhythm-row workouts with machines that are not listed by brand in the app?
Yes. Fitscope supports many major brands, and unlisted machines often connect through third‑party sensors like RUNN or SmartRow or via standard FTMS Bluetooth; commercial licensing is available for multi‑user gym setups.

 

How do on-screen stats help me stay on the beat during a music-driven rowing class without individualized coaching?
Use stroke‑rate and pace displays to match the music cadence, watch watts or pace trends to judge intensity, and follow the visual cadence markers and coach cues to maintain rhythm.

 

What membership options let me try the full rhythm-row collection before committing?
New users can start with a free trial to explore the entire on‑demand rhythm‑row library, then choose from flexible subscription plans to continue streaming classes across phone, tablet, or smart TV.

