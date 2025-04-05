Resistance Band Stretch

Routines designed to improve flexibility and range of motion using resistance bands. These routines include both static and dynamic stretching, offering controlled resistance and stimulating blood flow to the stretched muscles. These stretches address the whole body and have options for all levels.
In this pre-workout stretch using a resistance band, Jazmin addresses the whole body from head to toe.
In this pre-workout stretch using a resistance band, Meghan addresses both the upper and lower body muscle groups.
In this post-workout recovery with a resistance band, Meghan stretches out all of the major muscle groups.
In this post-workout recovery with a resistance band, Dalia moves you through a full body stretch to relieve tension.
Join Meghan for this post-workout recovery with a resistance band focusing on stretches for the full body.
In this short pre-workout stretch with a resistance band, Meghan warms up most major muscle groups.
Pre-workout stretch & workout using a loop style resistance band. Exercises include glute briges, lateral walks and more.
Post workout recovery using a resistance band to stretch the muscles and release tension.
Post workout stretch using a resistance band for major muscle groups.
