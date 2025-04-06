Collection

Resistance Band Mobility

Routines designed to increase range of motion and flexibility of joints utilizing a resistance band. These routines address the whole body and have options for all levels.

25 Min Full Body Stretch & Flex #24

25 Min Full Body Stretch & Flex #24

In this mobility workout with a resistance band, Jazmin opens up the joints across the full body. Movements include shoulder stretches, arm raises, bent over rows and more.

5 Min Major Joint Flex #23

5 Min Major Joint Flex #23

Mobility workout using a resistance band to open up the joints with movements targeting shoulders, spine, hips, knees & elbows.

15 Min Full Body Joint Flex #18

15 Min Full Body Joint Flex #18

Mobility workout with a resistance band with a variety of stretches and twists to increase joint flexibiity throughtout the body.

10 Min Full Body Flex #15

10 Min Full Body Flex #15

In this mobility workout with a resistance band, Meghan opens and stretch the joints.

20 Min Full Body Circuit #14

20 Min Full Body Circuit #14

Joint mobility workout using a resistance band, covering joints in both upper and lower body.

15 Min Full Body Stretch & Twist #11

15 Min Full Body Stretch & Twist #11

Fully body mobility workout with a resistance band.

