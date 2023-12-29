Join Brinn for this resistance band workout focusing on glutes and legs. Good for beginner and experienced band users alike.
In this resistance band workout, Brinn uses tension to build strength in arms, chest, back and core.
Beginner level lower body workout utilizing resistance bands.
Beginner level upper body workout utilizing resistance bands.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
