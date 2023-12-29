Collection

15 Min Lower Body Resistance Band #63

15:28

Join Brinn for this resistance band workout focusing on glutes and legs. Good for beginner and experienced band users alike.

15 Min Upper Body Resistance Band #62

14:52

In this resistance band workout, Brinn uses tension to build strength in arms, chest, back and core.

15 Min Booty Band Loop Workout #53

17:28

Beginner level lower body workout utilizing resistance bands.

15 Min Resistance Loop Upper Body #52

16:45

Beginner level upper body workout utilizing resistance bands.

Resistance Band Workouts With Clear Cues And Quick Setup

Searching for quick, focused band sessions you can stream and complete without guesswork? This collection delivers studio-filmed classes that target arms, chest, back, core, glutes, and legs with on-screen demos and simple transitions. Expect coach-led tempo cues, like a two up, one pause, two down on presses and rows, plus brief end-range holds to build control. Warm up in heart rate zone 2 and move toward zone 3 during working sets; if your heart rate climbs too high, narrow your stance or switch to a lighter band. Browse the full collection at Resistance Band.

 

What To Expect

Upper- and lower-body options include loop-band classes and long-band formats. Clear camera angles show exactly where the band sits at hips, feet, and hands, so setup stays fast. Lower-body blocks often cue loop bands above the knees for squats and bridges, while upper-body blocks use a long band anchored under the midfoot for presses and rows. You will hear steady pacing and form reminders so you can progress safely at your level.

 

Setup And Streaming

Stream on the Fitscope app across phones, tablets, TVs, and browsers. Pair a compatible Bluetooth heart rate monitor for live stats, then fine-tune tension by stepping wider to increase load or choking up on the band to shorten slack. On lighter days, mix in complementary sessions from Strength Training to support recovery and progression.

 

Explore More

Use filters by focus area or duration to build a routine that fits your week. After an upper-body band session, continue with cable-friendly options in the Upper Body Functional Trainer playlist to layer pulling and pressing patterns with control. Start free trial.

 

FAQs: Resistance Band Questions

 

What equipment should I have on hand before starting the resistance band classes in this collection?
A few loop and long resistance bands, a non-slip mat, and a clear floor area are helpful, with an optional bench or step if you want extra variety.

 

How can I track effort and improvements when band sessions do not provide machine metrics?
Pair a Bluetooth heart rate monitor to the app for live heart rate and calorie estimates, and log band tension plus perceived effort after each session to compare progress.

 

How do I pick a band class if I am new to resistance bands or returning after a break?
Choose classes labeled for beginners and those where coaches offer regressions and slower pacing so you can follow along comfortably and repeat sessions as needed.

 

Will I see live workout stats while streaming these band workouts to my phone, tablet, or smart TV?
Band-only classes typically show video cues, while live biometric stats appear when you connect a compatible heart rate monitor or supported equipment to the app.

 

What is the typical structure of a band workout in this collection for a first-time viewer?
Expect an accessible warm up, focused movement segments targeting specific muscle groups, coach cueing for tempo and options, and a brief cool down to finish.

