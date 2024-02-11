Low impact classes on the elliptical machine specifically designed for expectant mothers! Elliptical workouts are perfect training for the birthing process as they help build cardiovascular endurance. Of course always check with your doctor first!
Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring 30 sec speed & resistance based intervals that have been modified for expectant mothers.
No incline Prenatal Elliptical workout featuring sprints, climbs and no arms segments to target all of the major muscle groups.
Prenatal workout with no inclines featuring heavy resistance climbs coupled with sprints and isolations for full body strength and cardio.
Short but intense Prenatal Elliptical workout with no inclines featuring shorter sprinting, climbing and no arms intervals.
Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring challenging intervals that have been modified for expectant mothers.
Longer Prenatal Elliptical workout with no inclines featuring short and long intervals for a full body strength and cardio workout.
Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout focusing on speed, resistance and incline with a variety of different intervals. Set to a pop playlist.
Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout focused on a full body workout to keep you in shape during your pregnancy. Set to a pop playlist.
Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout with a good mix between speed, resistance and incline for full body conditioning. Set to a pop playlist.
Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout focused mainly on speed, with a max speed of 55 RPM, and a moderate resistance and incline throughout.
Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout focused on a full body workout to keep you in shape during your pregnancy. Set to a pop playlist.
