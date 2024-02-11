Collection

Prenatal Elliptical

Low impact classes on the elliptical machine specifically designed for expectant mothers! Elliptical workouts are perfect training for the birthing process as they help build cardiovascular endurance. Of course always check with your doctor first!

20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #224

20:01

20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #224

Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring 30 sec speed & resistance based intervals that have been modified for expectant mothers.

30 Min Prenatal Elliptical Workout #223

29:16

30 Min Prenatal Elliptical Workout #223

No incline Prenatal Elliptical workout featuring sprints, climbs and no arms segments to target all of the major muscle groups.

40 Min Prenatal Elliptical Workout #222

39:11

40 Min Prenatal Elliptical Workout #222

Prenatal workout with no inclines featuring heavy resistance climbs coupled with sprints and isolations for full body strength and cardio.

20 Min Prenatal Elliptical Workout #218

20:09

20 Min Prenatal Elliptical Workout #218

Short but intense Prenatal Elliptical workout with no inclines featuring shorter sprinting, climbing and no arms intervals.

30 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #217

29:50

30 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #217

Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring challenging intervals that have been modified for expectant mothers.

40 Min Prenatal Elliptical Workout #216

39:52

40 Min Prenatal Elliptical Workout #216

Longer Prenatal Elliptical workout with no inclines featuring short and long intervals for a full body strength and cardio workout.

20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #148

20:12

20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #148

Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout focusing on speed, resistance and incline with a variety of different intervals. Set to a pop playlist.

30 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #147

29:26

30 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #147

Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout focused on a full body workout to keep you in shape during your pregnancy. Set to a pop playlist.

40 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #146

39:25

40 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #146

Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout with a good mix between speed, resistance and incline for full body conditioning. Set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #137

19:51

20 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #137

Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout focused mainly on speed, with a max speed of 55 RPM, and a moderate resistance and incline throughout.

40 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #136

39:20

40 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #136

Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout focused on a full body workout to keep you in shape during your pregnancy. Set to a pop playlist.

30 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #135

29:38

30 Min Prenatal Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #135

Prenatal rhythm elliptical workout focusing on speed, resistance and incline with a variety of different intervals. Set to a pop playlist.

