30 Min Booty Bootcamp Workout #51

31:10

Bootcamp class starting off with 14 min on the Max Trainer® followed by 16 min with a Resistance Band targeting the glutes on the mat.

30 Min Max Trainer® & Dumbbell Workout #42

29:03

Bootcamp class starting with 14 minutes on the Max Trainer® followed by 16 minutes on the floor with Dumbbells for a full body workout.

30 Min Max Trainer® & Kettlebelll Workout #39

30:23

Bootcamp class starting off with 14 minutes on the Max Trainer® followed by 16 minutes with a Kettlebell for a full body workout.

30 Min Max Trainer® & Bodyweight Workout #36

31:33

Bootcamp class featuring 14 minutes on the Max Trainer® followed by 16 minutes of bodyweight strength training for a full body workout.

Joint-Friendly Max Trainer Intervals With Simple Strength Swaps

Max Trainer cardio is low impact, so you can push without pounding your joints. Each class opens on the Max Trainer, then transitions to floor strength using a band, dumbbells, a kettlebell, or bodyweight, with glute-focused options mixed in. Quick setup tip: set the handle height so shoulders stay down and wrists stay neutral, and if you do not have a kettlebell, use a single dumbbell for goblet or hinge patterns. For form cues and equipment setup, visit our Max Trainer guide.

 

Manage intensity by running the front block at comfortably hard with brief surges, then settle to conversational breathing before the floor work. If your machine broadcasts metrics, watch RPM or watts to hold smooth cadence, add one resistance level for pushes, and back off when your stride gets choppy. On lighter days, build recovery with focused 14-minute Max Trainer sessions. Ready for a consistent cardio to strength routine you can repeat each week? Explore Max Trainer classes. Press Play.

 

FAQs: Max Trainer® Bootcamp Questions

Do I need to own the exact Max Trainer model used in these bootcamp-style workouts to follow the interval pacing and class flow on-screen?
No, the sessions are designed around Max Trainer-style intervals and you can follow with other cardio machines or a cardio alternative while still experiencing the same structured cardio-to-strength flow.

 

Will my equipment and heart-rate monitor show live watts, pace, and calories on screen when I stream these combined cardio and floor-strength classes? If your machine or monitor supports Bluetooth FTMS or standard heart-rate profiles, the app will display real-time stats; Fitscope also works with many popular brands and alternative sensors for broader compatibility.

 

I’m new to studio classes — are these coach-led bootcamp sessions approachable for beginners and do they offer lower-intensity options?
Yes, LA-based coaches provide cues for different levels in every class, so beginners can choose lower intensity or recovery options while following the same session structure.

 

The workouts pair a cardio segment with a floor strength block using various tools; what equipment should I expect to need at home or in a small gym?
Classes commonly use dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands, or bodyweight, and you can filter for sessions that emphasize bodyweight or bands if you do not have free weights.

 

How do I get started watching these classes and what kind of access does the platform provide before I commit to a subscription?
Sign up in the app to activate a trial period and then choose a monthly or annual plan; the platform streams an extensive on-demand studio library to phones, tablets, and smart TVs with new classes added regularly.

