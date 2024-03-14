Continue your elliptical workout journey with these low impact classes guaranteed to burn calories and build endurance. Class formats include LISS, hills & drills, bootcamps, both incline and no-incline and our exclusive Rhythm Elliptical® workouts. Intermediate level classes typically have longer work intervals and sometimes include backward intervals.
Beg/Inter level HIIT workout with speed pushes up to 115 spm. Relatively low resistance throughout. No incline.
Endurance class with long and heavy intervals with speeds up to 120 spm and max resistance.
Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Upper body emphasis with innovative arm techniques.
Intermediate level rhythm elliptical workout with speed intervals up to 110 spm and max resistance pushes up to 5 out of 5, but followed with moderate recoveries.
Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Pop and R&B playlist
HIIT workout with 7 blocks of work with speed and resistance intervals. Current R&B playlist
Intermediate level HIIT workout with speeds up to 130 SPM and moderate resistance. Low incline is optional.
Longer intermediate level workout building endurance with speed, resistance and optional incline
Intermediate, HIIT based elliptical machine workout with speed and resistance intervals. Incline is optional. Set to a pop and R&B playlist
Longer Elliptical class featuring a full body workout with speed & isolation intervals to the beat of the music.
Fun but difficult Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ with varying resistances and speed based challenges to the beat of the music.
Rhythm Elliptical™ workout featuring short and long speed intervals combined with alternating inclines & resistances. Playlist is Pop hits.
30 Min workout featuring moderate speeds & resistances throughout, but heavy inclines during tough climbing intervals.
No incline Rhythm Elliptical™ workout filled to the brim with sprinting intervals where your feet stay on the beat of the music.
Intermedaite workout combining different speed, resistance and incline based intervals for a full body workout.
No incline Elliptical workout featuring a wide range of shorter intervals combined with a varying resistance for a full-body workout.
30 Minute workout with no inclines featuring a mix between endurance and HIIT intervals, split up into 3 blocks of work.
30 Min class w/ no inclines featuring 3 blocks each consisting of 3 rounds of work, but the workout progressively gets tougher and tougher.
30 Minute workout with no inclines, stacked to the brim with highly intense sprinting and climbing intervals.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring climbing & sprinting intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
20 Min HIIT workout with no inclines featuring a ton of speed based intervals throughout the class.
30 Minute workout with no inclines featuring a ton of sprints through heavy resistances.
40 Minute workout with no inclines that progressively gets more and more difficult during 5 blocks of work.
30 Minute workout focused on building both endurance & cardio through 3 blocks of work, each consisting of 3 rounds of exercises.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on building full body cardio & strength.
30 Min workout with no inclines featuring an alternating resistance to simulate outdoor hill climbing, coupled with a variety of intervals.
40 Minute workout with no inclines, featuring 3 blocks of work: 2 x endurance based pushes with a speed based HIIT section in between.
40 Min intermediate workout with no inclines featuring endurance based intervals with speeds up to 70 rpm and a moderate resistance throughout.
30 Min workout that is split up into 3 segments, focused on climbing by utilizing a tough combination between resistance and incline.
30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ challenges that target specific muscle groups while staying on the beat of a fun country playlist.
30 Min elliptical workout w/ no inclines, featuring Fartlek training (random intervals) with speed & resistance. Set to a rock playlist.
Rhythm elliptical workout with max incline & resistance challenges.
Rhythm elliptical workout with modest incline & resistance challenges, and a speed that stays on the beat of a fun country playlist.
Elliptical workout focused on building strength through intervals that combine staggering speeds with heavy resistances and steep inclines.
Intense elliptical workout featuring intervals that combine speed work with inclines & resistance for the ultimate full body workout.
Intermediate level class that features a tough workout, utilizing both speed and resistance, but no inclines. Set to a fun 90's playlist.
Beg level workout with no inclines, featuring both forward & reverse elliptical with mix between resistance and speed. Rock & rap playlist
40 Min elliptical workout w/ no inclines, focusing on speed & resistance challenges to target different muscle groups. Set to a pop playlist
Long rhythm elliptical class focused on a full body workout featuring intervals of heavy resistances, steep inclines, and intense speeds.
A rhythm elliptical workout focused on strength & endurance, with high resistances and 10% incline, set to a pop playlist.
Intermediate rhythm elliptical workout with incline and resistance challenges while staying on the beat of the music of a 90s R&B playlist.
Intermediate rhythm elliptical class featuring resistance, speed and incline challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
Elliptical & dumbbell cross training w/ 20 min on the elliptical, focusing on drills of 60 seconds, and 10 min on the mat w/ the dumbbells.
Elliptical workout focused on both endurance and strength, split up into 2 parts: first a progressive climb, then a speed pushing segment.
A low impact elliptical workout with no incline, featuring a 4 min EMOM segment, and then 3 rounds of progressive intervals.
A low impact elliptical workout focused on endurance, featuring longer resistance intervals but moderate speeds and no inclines. Set to an indie palylist.
An intermediate elliptical class, with high intensity intervals of sprints through moderate resistance and 1-2% incline, fun pop playlist.
Intermediate class with serious inclines up to 10% and resistance and speed intervals, but plenty of recoveries. Set to a fun pop playlist.
30 min intermediate rhythm based elliptical machine workout focused on toning and conditioning. Set to a fun pop playlist.
An intermediate HIIT elliptical class, featuring run and sprint intervals and high incline hills, up to 9%, set to a 2000s pop playlist.
An intermediate elliptical class featuring several "10 by 10" drills of speed up intervals, set to an indie playlist.
Intermediate level full body workout built around intervals of 3 min, 2 min and 1 min with 1 min recovery in between.
Long endurance class with incline, resistance and speedwork isolations. Then intervals with it all mixed together.
Intermediate full body workout focusing on incline and resistance intervals. 3 intervals at 8 mins each with 2 min of recovery.
Combo cardio & strength workout with dumbbells. 20 min on the elliptical followed by 10 min upper body dumbbell workout on the floor.
An intermediate elliptical class, with increasing speed and resistance intervals, featuring a country playlist. No Incline.
A short intermediate elliptical class, consisting of a few varied and intense intervals.
30 min on elliptical followed by 10 min dumbbell workout set to a current pop playlist
Combo low impact cardio & abs workout - 20 min elliptical then 10 min on the floor for abs. Tabata intervals for both, no incline
Both cardio and strength - 30 min on the elliptical followed by 30 min full body Pilates for a complete low impact workout.
Intermediate low impact workout targeting every muscle group, with high inclines and reverse intervals set to a pop playlist.
An intermediate workout, starting with slower climbs and powering up as it goes on, all to an 80s themed playlist.
A longer intermediate workout, featuring sprints, climbs and resistance pushes to the rhythm of a pop playlist.
An intermediate workout, mixing together sprints, resistance and climbs to a pop playlist.
An intermediate elliptical workout, featuring a ton of resistance intervals and high incline hills, set to a country playlist.
A long intermediate elliptical workout, made up of cardio sections and several intense intervals of running and climbing, set to a rock playlist.
An intermediate elliptical class, featuring a lot of upper body strength exercises with no incline, set to a rock playlist.
Intermediate level workout with modest inclines and forward/reverse intervals. Fun 90s and 00s playlist.
Intermediate level workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to a movie score playlist.
Intermediate level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.
Short but intense intense workout focused on hills to indie electronic tracks.
Intermediate level class utilizing 2 min speed & resistance intervals.
Intermediate level class with extended sets of multiple exercises before a recovery.
Intermediate level elliptical workout with an upper body dumbbell workout on the mat.
Intermediate level full body workout hitting arms, core and legs. Soundtrack is mainly instrumental
