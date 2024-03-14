Collection

Intermediate Elliptical

Continue your elliptical workout journey with these low impact classes guaranteed to burn calories and build endurance. Class formats include LISS, hills & drills, bootcamps, both incline and no-incline and our exclusive Rhythm Elliptical® workouts. Intermediate level classes typically have longer work intervals and sometimes include backward intervals.

30 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #265

30:43

30 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #265

Beg/Inter level HIIT workout with speed pushes up to 115 spm. Relatively low resistance throughout. No incline.

40 Min Endurance Elliptical #259

39:25

40 Min Endurance Elliptical #259

Endurance class with long and heavy intervals with speeds up to 120 spm and max resistance.

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #270

40:42

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #270

Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Upper body emphasis with innovative arm techniques.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #275

30:01

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #275

Intermediate level rhythm elliptical workout with speed intervals up to 110 spm and max resistance pushes up to 5 out of 5, but followed with moderate recoveries.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #269

33:31

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout #269

Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Pop and R&B playlist

40 Min HIIT Workout #268

43:20

40 Min HIIT Workout #268

HIIT workout with 7 blocks of work with speed and resistance intervals. Current R&B playlist

30 Min HIIT Elliptical Workout #260

30:52

30 Min HIIT Elliptical Workout #260

Intermediate level HIIT workout with speeds up to 130 SPM and moderate resistance. Low incline is optional.

40 Min Endurance Workout #253

40:04

40 Min Endurance Workout #253

Longer intermediate level workout building endurance with speed, resistance and optional incline

30 Min HIIT & Hills #250

31:51

30 Min HIIT & Hills #250

Intermediate, HIIT based elliptical machine workout with speed and resistance intervals. Incline is optional. Set to a pop and R&B playlist

40 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #246

40:37

40 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #246

Longer Elliptical class featuring a full body workout with speed & isolation intervals to the beat of the music.

20 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #242

20:50

20 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #242

Fun but difficult Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ with varying resistances and speed based challenges to the beat of the music.

30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #239

33:17

30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #239

Rhythm Elliptical™ workout featuring short and long speed intervals combined with alternating inclines & resistances. Playlist is Pop hits.

30 Min Peak Incline Workout #236

30:39

30 Min Peak Incline Workout #236

30 Min workout featuring moderate speeds & resistances throughout, but heavy inclines during tough climbing intervals.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #232

31:18

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #232

No incline Rhythm Elliptical™ workout filled to the brim with sprinting intervals where your feet stay on the beat of the music.

30 Min All-Rounder Elliptical Workout #226

31:27

30 Min All-Rounder Elliptical Workout #226

Intermedaite workout combining different speed, resistance and incline based intervals for a full body workout.

30 Min Strength Elliptical Workout #220

30:32

30 Min Strength Elliptical Workout #220

No incline Elliptical workout featuring a wide range of shorter intervals combined with a varying resistance for a full-body workout.

30 Min Mix It Up Workout #210

31:19

30 Min Mix It Up Workout #210

30 Minute workout with no inclines featuring a mix between endurance and HIIT intervals, split up into 3 blocks of work.

30 Min Get Tough (No Inclines) #206

30:52

30 Min Get Tough (No Inclines) #206

30 Min class w/ no inclines featuring 3 blocks each consisting of 3 rounds of work, but the workout progressively gets tougher and tougher.

30 Min HIIT Strength Workout #204

29:09

30 Min HIIT Strength Workout #204

30 Minute workout with no inclines, stacked to the brim with highly intense sprinting and climbing intervals.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #200

20:11

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #200

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring climbing & sprinting intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

20 Min HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #194

19:57

20 Min HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #194

20 Min HIIT workout with no inclines featuring a ton of speed based intervals throughout the class.

30 Min Power Drive (No Incline) #192

30:25

30 Min Power Drive (No Incline) #192

30 Minute workout with no inclines featuring a ton of sprints through heavy resistances.

40 Min High 5 (No Incline) #191

40:32

40 Min High 5 (No Incline) #191

40 Minute workout with no inclines that progressively gets more and more difficult during 5 blocks of work.

30 Min Triple Buildup (No Incline) #189

30:52

30 Min Triple Buildup (No Incline) #189

30 Minute workout focused on building both endurance & cardio through 3 blocks of work, each consisting of 3 rounds of exercises.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Inclines) #187

19:57

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Inclines) #187

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on building full body cardio & strength.

30 Min Rolling Hills (No Incline) #185

30:25

30 Min Rolling Hills (No Incline) #185

30 Min workout with no inclines featuring an alternating resistance to simulate outdoor hill climbing, coupled with a variety of intervals.

40 Min Push & HIIT #180

41:23

40 Min Push & HIIT #180

40 Minute workout with no inclines, featuring 3 blocks of work: 2 x endurance based pushes with a speed based HIIT section in between.

40 Min Endurance Workout (No Incline) #176

40:30

40 Min Endurance Workout (No Incline) #176

40 Min intermediate workout with no inclines featuring endurance based intervals with speeds up to 70 rpm and a moderate resistance throughout.

30 Min X Climb #175

29:46

30 Min X Climb #175

30 Min workout that is split up into 3 segments, focused on climbing by utilizing a tough combination between resistance and incline.

30 Min Country Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #171

30:01

30 Min Country Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ #171

30 Minute Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ challenges that target specific muscle groups while staying on the beat of a fun country playlist.

30 Min Fartlek Workout (No Incline) #168

30:11

30 Min Fartlek Workout (No Incline) #168

30 Min elliptical workout w/ no inclines, featuring Fartlek training (random intervals) with speed & resistance. Set to a rock playlist.

30 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #163

29:27

30 Min Pop Stride Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #163

Rhythm elliptical workout with max incline & resistance challenges.

30 Min Country Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #160

30:14

30 Min Country Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #160

Rhythm elliptical workout with modest incline & resistance challenges, and a speed that stays on the beat of a fun country playlist.

30 Min Slow Hill #157

32:00

30 Min Slow Hill #157

Elliptical workout focused on building strength through intervals that combine staggering speeds with heavy resistances and steep inclines.

30 Min The Calm & The Storm #154

29:06

30 Min The Calm & The Storm #154

Intense elliptical workout featuring intervals that combine speed work with inclines & resistance for the ultimate full body workout.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #144

31:29

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #144

Intermediate level class that features a tough workout, utilizing both speed and resistance, but no inclines. Set to a fun 90's playlist.

30 Min Rock n' Rap (No Incline) #142

30:11

30 Min Rock n' Rap (No Incline) #142

Beg level workout with no inclines, featuring both forward & reverse elliptical with mix between resistance and speed. Rock & rap playlist

40 Min Funkadelic Speedplay (No Incline) #141

40:11

40 Min Funkadelic Speedplay (No Incline) #141

40 Min elliptical workout w/ no inclines, focusing on speed & resistance challenges to target different muscle groups. Set to a pop playlist

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #132

38:53

40 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #132

Long rhythm elliptical class focused on a full body workout featuring intervals of heavy resistances, steep inclines, and intense speeds.

60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #121

59:19

60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #121

A rhythm elliptical workout focused on strength & endurance, with high resistances and 10% incline, set to a pop playlist.

30 Min R&B Rhythm Elliptical™ #119

33:07

30 Min R&B Rhythm Elliptical™ #119

Intermediate rhythm elliptical workout with incline and resistance challenges while staying on the beat of the music of a 90s R&B playlist.

40 Min Inter Rhythm Elliptical™ #118

42:56

40 Min Inter Rhythm Elliptical™ #118

Intermediate rhythm elliptical class featuring resistance, speed and incline challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

30 Min Cross Functional #116

29:59

30 Min Cross Functional #116

Elliptical & dumbbell cross training w/ 20 min on the elliptical, focusing on drills of 60 seconds, and 10 min on the mat w/ the dumbbells.

40 Min Elevate Elliptical Workout #115

39:29

40 Min Elevate Elliptical Workout #115

Elliptical workout focused on both endurance and strength, split up into 2 parts: first a progressive climb, then a speed pushing segment.

20 Min Power Stride (No Incline) #113

19:48

20 Min Power Stride (No Incline) #113

A low impact elliptical workout with no incline, featuring a 4 min EMOM segment, and then 3 rounds of progressive intervals.

30 Min Endurance Workout (No Incline) #112

29:22

30 Min Endurance Workout (No Incline) #112

A low impact elliptical workout focused on endurance, featuring longer resistance intervals but moderate speeds and no inclines. Set to an indie palylist.

40 Min HIIT Pop #111

40:19

40 Min HIIT Pop #111

An intermediate elliptical class, with high intensity intervals of sprints through moderate resistance and 1-2% incline, fun pop playlist.

40 Min Hills & Drills #109

46:01

40 Min Hills & Drills #109

Intermediate class with serious inclines up to 10% and resistance and speed intervals, but plenty of recoveries. Set to a fun pop playlist.

30 Min Gone in 60 Seconds #104

29:58

30 Min Gone in 60 Seconds #104

Intermediate level workout based on 60 second intervals.

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #101

29:41

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #101

30 min intermediate rhythm based elliptical machine workout focused on toning and conditioning. Set to a fun pop playlist.

30 Min Inter HIIT Workout #98

30:04

30 Min Inter HIIT Workout #98

An intermediate HIIT elliptical class, featuring run and sprint intervals and high incline hills, up to 9%, set to a 2000s pop playlist.

30 Min 10 by 10 Workout (No Inclines) #96

30:23

30 Min 10 by 10 Workout (No Inclines) #96

An intermediate elliptical class featuring several "10 by 10" drills of speed up intervals, set to an indie playlist.

40 Min 3-2-1 Workout #93

40:42

40 Min 3-2-1 Workout #93

Intermediate level full body workout built around intervals of 3 min, 2 min and 1 min with 1 min recovery in between.

60 Min Pyramid Mix #92

60:41

60 Min Pyramid Mix #92

Long endurance class with incline, resistance and speedwork isolations. Then intervals with it all mixed together.

40 Min Resist the Incline! #89

40:10

40 Min Resist the Incline! #89

Intermediate full body workout focusing on incline and resistance intervals. 3 intervals at 8 mins each with 2 min of recovery.

30 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #86

30:34

30 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #86

Combo cardio & strength workout with dumbbells. 20 min on the elliptical followed by 10 min upper body dumbbell workout on the floor.

30 Min Country Elliptical #83 (No Incline)

32:34

30 Min Country Elliptical #83 (No Incline)

An intermediate elliptical class, with increasing speed and resistance intervals, featuring a country playlist. No Incline.

20 Min 80s Buildup #82

22:32

20 Min 80s Buildup #82

A short intermediate elliptical class, consisting of a few varied and intense intervals.

40 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #76

40:21

40 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #76

30 min on elliptical followed by 10 min dumbbell workout set to a current pop playlist

30 Min Tabata Elliptical & Abs Bootcamp #74

30:23

30 Min Tabata Elliptical & Abs Bootcamp #74

Combo low impact cardio & abs workout - 20 min elliptical then 10 min on the floor for abs. Tabata intervals for both, no incline

60 Min Elliptical Pilates Bootcamp #72

60:30

60 Min Elliptical Pilates Bootcamp #72

Both cardio and strength - 30 min on the elliptical followed by 30 min full body Pilates for a complete low impact workout.

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #70

29:52

30 Min Pop Rhythm Elliptical™ #70

Intermediate low impact workout targeting every muscle group, with high inclines and reverse intervals set to a pop playlist.

30 Min Tornado Workout #68

31:38

30 Min Tornado Workout #68

An intermediate workout, starting with slower climbs and powering up as it goes on, all to an 80s themed playlist.

40 Min Diva Rhythm Elliptical™ #67

39:27

40 Min Diva Rhythm Elliptical™ #67

A longer intermediate workout, featuring sprints, climbs and resistance pushes to the rhythm of a pop playlist.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #66

29:28

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #66

An intermediate workout, mixing together sprints, resistance and climbs to a pop playlist.

30 Min Country Climb Workout #65

29:48

30 Min Country Climb Workout #65

An intermediate elliptical workout, featuring a ton of resistance intervals and high incline hills, set to a country playlist.

40 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #62

39:46

40 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #62

A long intermediate elliptical workout, made up of cardio sections and several intense intervals of running and climbing, set to a rock playlist.

30 Min 90s Rock HIIT (No Incline) #61

29:07

30 Min 90s Rock HIIT (No Incline) #61

An intermediate elliptical class, featuring a lot of upper body strength exercises with no incline, set to a rock playlist.

30 Min 90s HIIT Elliptical #59

32:05

30 Min 90s HIIT Elliptical #59

Intermediate level workout with modest inclines and forward/reverse intervals. Fun 90s and 00s playlist.

20 Min Movie Hits Workout #56

23:02

20 Min Movie Hits Workout #56

Intermediate level workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to a movie score playlist.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical #53

30:11

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical #53

Intermediate level rhythm based workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to indie club and trance tracks.

20 Min Express Workout #52

21:56

20 Min Express Workout #52

Short but intense intense workout focused on hills to indie electronic tracks.

20 Min Hills & Sprints #47

19:11

20 Min Hills & Sprints #47

Intermediate level class utilizing 2 min speed & resistance intervals.

40 Min Supersets #46

41:15

40 Min Supersets #46

Intermediate level class with extended sets of multiple exercises before a recovery.

30 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #40

30:19

30 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #40

Intermediate level elliptical workout with an upper body dumbbell workout on the mat.

30 Min Intermediate HIIT #37

30:26

30 Min Intermediate HIIT #37

Intermediate level full body workout hitting arms, core and legs. Soundtrack is mainly instrumental

30 Min Forward/Reverse HIIT #35

29:59

30 Min Forward/Reverse HIIT #35

Intermediate level elliptical workout making generous use of forward & reverse intervals.

