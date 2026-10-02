Collection

Full Body Pilates

videos (14)

45 Min Mat Pilates Basics #39

45:46

45 Min Mat Pilates Basics #39

Roll-ups, bridges and the classical ab series fill the first half of this 45-minute beginner class. Kiana then adds quadruped work, planks to pike, kneeling side leg lifts, saw, swan and an assisted roll-over.

30 Min Mat Pilates Basics #38

31:47

30 Min Mat Pilates Basics #38

A standing roll down gives way to floor work in Kiana's 30-minute beginner class: chest lifts, leg stretches, single-leg bridges, crisscross, quadruped balance, forearm planks, side-lying legs, side plank hip dips, swan and spine stretch.

20 Min Mat Pilates Basics #37

20:23

20 Min Mat Pilates Basics #37

Lying down with deep breathing, Kiana eases beginners into this 20-minute prop-free class, moving through thigh arcs, knee sways, chest lifts, single-leg bridges, crisscross, an assisted roll-up, side-lying leg circles and modified side planks

30 Min Full Body Sculpt #35

30:06

30 Min Full Body Sculpt #35

Brittni builds each exercise in layers during this 30-minute bodyweight sculpt, from standing lunges and quadruped leg sequences to side plank combinations, reverse planks, forearm hip twists and scissors, finishing with lunge stretches.

45 Min Full Body Sculpt #34

45:18

45 Min Full Body Sculpt #34

Pilates push-ups, plank knee pulls and bird dogs follow a wide-squat warm-up in Brittni's 45-minute sculpt class, which continues with kneeling thigh stretches, side-lying leg work, seated C-curve abs and bridging.

45 Min Mat Pilates Basics #30

45:13

45 Min Mat Pilates Basics #30

Classical Pilates staples anchor this 45-minute mat session: spine stretch, saw, bridging variations and the ab series from single leg stretch to crisscross. Brittni adds side-lying leg work, side planks, swimming, reverse plank and stretching.

30 Min Mat Pilates Basics #29

30:17

30 Min Mat Pilates Basics #29

Standing spine mobility opens this 30-minute, prop-free class with Brittni, followed by C-curve roll-backs, dead bugs, the Hundred, quadruped balance work, kneeling side bends, thigh stretch, plank options and a gentle cool-down.

20 Min Mat Pilates Basics #28

20:11

20 Min Mat Pilates Basics #28

Brittni guides this 20-minute beginner mat class through Pilates fundamentals: pelvic tilts and bridges, core-focused toe taps, chest lifts and leg circles, then side-lying clamshells and leg lifts for the glutes, finishing with stretches.

45 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #24

45:34

45 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #24

Longer workout focused on form and breath, featuring a slow build-up aimed at priming and warming up the full body.

45 Min Pilates Circle Workout #21

46:50

45 Min Pilates Circle Workout #21

Longer workout utilizing a Pilates Ring (Fitness Circle) to add resistance and an additional challenge to normal Pilates movements.

30 Min Pilates with a Yoga Block #20

31:47

30 Min Pilates with a Yoga Block #20

30 Min beginner Pilates workout focused on total body sculpting using nothing but a single Yoga block and the gym mat.

45 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #18

45:01

45 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #18

Full body Pilates workout accessible to all. Feel long & lean after this total body workout. No equipment needed besides a mat

30 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #14

29:40

30 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #14

Full body pilates workout accessible to beginners and experienced alike

45 Min Full Body Pilates Sculpt #13

45:38

45 Min Full Body Pilates Sculpt #13

Full body pilates workout accessible to beginners and experienced alike

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