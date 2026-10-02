Full Body Pilates

Roll-ups, bridges and the classical ab series fill the first half of this 45-minute beginner class. Kiana then adds quadruped work, planks to pike, kneeling side leg lifts, saw, swan and an assisted roll-over.
A standing roll down gives way to floor work in Kiana's 30-minute beginner class: chest lifts, leg stretches, single-leg bridges, crisscross, quadruped balance, forearm planks, side-lying legs, side plank hip dips, swan and spine stretch.
Lying down with deep breathing, Kiana eases beginners into this 20-minute prop-free class, moving through thigh arcs, knee sways, chest lifts, single-leg bridges, crisscross, an assisted roll-up, side-lying leg circles and modified side planks
Brittni builds each exercise in layers during this 30-minute bodyweight sculpt, from standing lunges and quadruped leg sequences to side plank combinations, reverse planks, forearm hip twists and scissors, finishing with lunge stretches.
Pilates push-ups, plank knee pulls and bird dogs follow a wide-squat warm-up in Brittni's 45-minute sculpt class, which continues with kneeling thigh stretches, side-lying leg work, seated C-curve abs and bridging.
Classical Pilates staples anchor this 45-minute mat session: spine stretch, saw, bridging variations and the ab series from single leg stretch to crisscross. Brittni adds side-lying leg work, side planks, swimming, reverse plank and stretching.
Standing spine mobility opens this 30-minute, prop-free class with Brittni, followed by C-curve roll-backs, dead bugs, the Hundred, quadruped balance work, kneeling side bends, thigh stretch, plank options and a gentle cool-down.
Brittni guides this 20-minute beginner mat class through Pilates fundamentals: pelvic tilts and bridges, core-focused toe taps, chest lifts and leg circles, then side-lying clamshells and leg lifts for the glutes, finishing with stretches.
Longer workout focused on form and breath, featuring a slow build-up aimed at priming and warming up the full body.
Longer workout utilizing a Pilates Ring (Fitness Circle) to add resistance and an additional challenge to normal Pilates movements.
30 Min beginner Pilates workout focused on total body sculpting using nothing but a single Yoga block and the gym mat.
Full body Pilates workout accessible to all. Feel long & lean after this total body workout. No equipment needed besides a mat
Full body pilates workout accessible to beginners and experienced alike
Full body pilates workout accessible to beginners and experienced alike
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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