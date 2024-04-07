Collection

Full-body workouts, engaging multiple muscle groups and burning a significant number of calories. HIIT classes to the beat of pop tracks.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Climb #24

Shorter rhythm climb stacked to the brim with high and low, isolation and sprinting intervals combined with a challenging distance goal.

20 Min Cliffs & Sprints Climb #22

Shorter climb focused on building strength, featuring tons of sprinting intervals and a slight resistance increase towards the end.

45 Min Advanced Climb #19

Longer advanced climb based on endurance featuring difficult intervals and a challenging distance goal.

30 Min Rhythm Climb #6

30 Minute Rhythm Vertical Climber workout featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength building workout.

