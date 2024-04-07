Full-body workouts, engaging multiple muscle groups and burning a significant number of calories. HIIT classes to the beat of pop tracks.
Shorter rhythm climb stacked to the brim with high and low, isolation and sprinting intervals combined with a challenging distance goal.
Shorter climb focused on building strength, featuring tons of sprinting intervals and a slight resistance increase towards the end.
Longer advanced climb based on endurance featuring difficult intervals and a challenging distance goal.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster