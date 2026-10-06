Hips are opened in every direction during Alessandra's 50-minute class, from malasana and lunging side bends to half moon, standing figure four, an IT band stretch, bridge pose and thread the needle.
Oblique work defines this 25-minute side-body class. Alessandra moves from seated side bends and rib-circle cat cows into forearm plank slithers, chair pose with elephant ears, knee-to-tricep taps, side plank and dynamic bridge pose.
Seated twists open Alessandra's 50-minute flow, and the revolving continues through knee drives, Sun Salute Bs, twisting triangle, twisting crescent and supported warrior three before bow pose and figure-four twists.
Bird dogs, sphinx core lifts and kneeling lunges target the lower back in this 50-minute class. Alessandra also includes supported bound angle pose, triangle pose, block-supported bridge, strap hamstring stretches and thread the needle.
Balance takes center stage across 25 minutes as Alessandra builds from supine twists and Sun Salutations through warrior II and half moon to an eagle-to-warrior III transition, finishing with boat, bridge and reclined twists.
Standing side bends and cactus arms open this 25-minute vinyasa class. Alessandra then moves through Sun Salutations, low lunges, pyramid with shoulder-opening arm binds, chair, locust and bow before figure-four twists and rest.
Alessandra's 50-minute vinyasa flow centers on the solar plexus and inner light, moving from ujjayi breathing and Sun Salutation A through lunges, warriors, triangle, half moon and block-supported camel before figure-four stretches and savasana.
Intermediate level practice to open chest, hips and strengthen your core, with a focus on breath throughout. Yoga strap and blocks helpful
Beginner level practice that will stretch the hips & build core strength, as well as reduce stress. Props: a block & blanket
Intermediate level flow for toning legs and building balance. Props: 1 block
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster