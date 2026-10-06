Collection

Experienced

videos (10)

50 Min Hip Hip Hooray #75

51:18

50 Min Hip Hip Hooray #75

Hips are opened in every direction during Alessandra's 50-minute class, from malasana and lunging side bends to half moon, standing figure four, an IT band stretch, bridge pose and thread the needle.

25 Min By Your Side #72

25:47

25 Min By Your Side #72

Oblique work defines this 25-minute side-body class. Alessandra moves from seated side bends and rib-circle cat cows into forearm plank slithers, chair pose with elephant ears, knee-to-tricep taps, side plank and dynamic bridge pose.

50 Min Wring it Out #71

50:42

50 Min Wring it Out #71

Seated twists open Alessandra's 50-minute flow, and the revolving continues through knee drives, Sun Salute Bs, twisting triangle, twisting crescent and supported warrior three before bow pose and figure-four twists.

50 Min Lower Back Flow #67

50:13

50 Min Lower Back Flow #67

Bird dogs, sphinx core lifts and kneeling lunges target the lower back in this 50-minute class. Alessandra also includes supported bound angle pose, triangle pose, block-supported bridge, strap hamstring stretches and thread the needle.

25 Min Take Flight #63

26:31

25 Min Take Flight #63

Balance takes center stage across 25 minutes as Alessandra builds from supine twists and Sun Salutations through warrior II and half moon to an eagle-to-warrior III transition, finishing with boat, bridge and reclined twists.

25 Min Let the Light Shine In #62

26:38

25 Min Let the Light Shine In #62

Standing side bends and cactus arms open this 25-minute vinyasa class. Alessandra then moves through Sun Salutations, low lunges, pyramid with shoulder-opening arm binds, chair, locust and bow before figure-four twists and rest.

50 Min Inner Light Flow #61

51:43

50 Min Inner Light Flow #61

Alessandra's 50-minute vinyasa flow centers on the solar plexus and inner light, moving from ujjayi breathing and Sun Salutation A through lunges, warriors, triangle, half moon and block-supported camel before figure-four stretches and savasana.

50 Min Heart & Hips Flow #51

49:53

50 Min Heart & Hips Flow #51

Intermediate level practice to open chest, hips and strengthen your core, with a focus on breath throughout. Yoga strap and blocks helpful

50 Min Root Chakra Flow #49

50:57

50 Min Root Chakra Flow #49

Beginner level practice that will stretch the hips & build core strength, as well as reduce stress. Props: a block & blanket

50 Min Find Your Balance #41

50:27

50 Min Find Your Balance #41

Intermediate level flow for toning legs and building balance. Props: 1 block

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