Experienced Upright Bike

Intermediate level rhythm ride with sprints up to 100 rpm and moderate resistance. Set to a pop playlist.
Intermediate level rhythm ride with moderate speed and max resistance of 15/30. Set to a pop and electronic playlist.
Intermediate level rhythm ride with speeds up to 90 rpm and medium resistance. Set to a pop and electronic playlist.
Intermediate level rhythm ride with speeds up to 120 spm and medium resistance. Set to a pop and electronic playlist.
Intro to Rhythm (part 6): Learn the basics of riding to the beat of the music during this longer intermediate Upright Bike ride.
Shorter rhythm Upright Bike ride focused on a full blown workout in a short amount of time while moving your feet to the beat of the music.
Longer advanced endurance based rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of the music.
Hills & Drills ride featuring speed & resistance based intervals that progressively decrease in length while increasing in intensity.
Longer endurance based rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of the music.
HIIT Upright Bike ride stacked to the brim with intense speed based intervals.
Intro to Rhythm (part 3): Learn the basics of riding to the beat of the music during this intermediate Upright Bike ride.
Intro to Rhythm (part 4): Learn the basics of riding to the beat of the music during this intermediate Upright Bike ride.
Longer Upright Bike ride filled with a series of challenging speed & resistance based intervals.
Upright Bike ride split up into 2 sections: part 1 focuses on endurance with longer intervals while part 2 is all about speed work.
Longer advanced rhythm based Upright Bike ride focused on endurance during 3 blocks of work.
Fun but challenging rhythm Upright Bike ride with varying resistances and speed challenges to the beat of the music.
Longer endurance based ride with challenging speed & resistance based intervals.
Upright Bike ride filled with speed & resistance based intervals that gradually increase in difficulty as the class progresses.
Longer endurance based rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of the music.
Shorter Hills & Drills Upright Bike ride with intense speeds and resistance based intervals.
Longer rhythm based Upright Bike class featuring a challenging endurance building ride with lenghty speed & resistance based intervals.
Longer Upright Bike ride with challenging endurance based intervals, riding both in and out of the saddle.
Rhythm Upright Bike ride with short and long speed intervals combined with alternating resistances, riding both in and out of the saddle.
Advanced level rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of a fun Pop playlist.
Longer Upright Bike ride with challenging speed & resistance based intervals, broken up into 7 minute segments that repeat 3 times each.
Advanced level rhythm ride filled with speed & resistance based intervals. Matched with a fun Pop playlist.
Rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of a fun Pop playlist.
Advanced level rhythm based ride featuring intense speed & resistance intervals while moving to the beat of a fun Pop playlist.
Rhythm based ride filled with speed & resistance intervals combined with position & grip changes to add to the challenge.
