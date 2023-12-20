Experienced Upright Bike

Collection

45 Min Rhythm Ride #47

46:24

Intermediate level rhythm ride with sprints up to 100 rpm and moderate resistance. Set to a pop playlist.

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #44

45:49

Intermediate level rhythm ride with moderate speed and max resistance of 15/30. Set to a pop and electronic playlist.

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #41

43:50

Intermediate level rhythm ride with speeds up to 90 rpm and medium resistance. Set to a pop and electronic playlist.

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #38

46:46

Intermediate level rhythm ride with speeds up to 120 spm and medium resistance. Set to a pop and electronic playlist.

45 Min Intro to Rhythm Ride #36 (Part 6)

46:09

Intro to Rhythm (part 6): Learn the basics of riding to the beat of the music during this longer intermediate Upright Bike ride.

20 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #34

20:05

Shorter rhythm Upright Bike ride focused on a full blown workout in a short amount of time while moving your feet to the beat of the music.

45 Min Adv Endurance Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #33

45:27

Longer advanced endurance based rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of the music.

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #32

29:10

Hills & Drills ride featuring speed & resistance based intervals that progressively decrease in length while increasing in intensity.

45 Min Adv Endurance Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #31

47:22

Longer endurance based rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of the music.

30 Min HIIT Upright Bike Ride #30

30:27

HIIT Upright Bike ride stacked to the brim with intense speed based intervals.

30 Min Intro to Rhythm Ride #27 (Part 3)

30:40

Intro to Rhythm (part 3): Learn the basics of riding to the beat of the music during this intermediate Upright Bike ride.

30 Min Intro to Rhythm Ride #28 (Part 4)

30:59

Intro to Rhythm (part 4): Learn the basics of riding to the beat of the music during this intermediate Upright Bike ride.

45 Min Upright Bike Ride #26

45:37

Longer Upright Bike ride filled with a series of challenging speed & resistance based intervals.

30 Min 80's Pop Upright Bike Ride #24

30:38

Upright Bike ride split up into 2 sections: part 1 focuses on endurance with longer intervals while part 2 is all about speed work.

45 Min Adv Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #23

46:11

Longer advanced rhythm based Upright Bike ride focused on endurance during 3 blocks of work.

30 Min Rhythm Upright bike Ride #21

30:51

Fun but challenging rhythm Upright Bike ride with varying resistances and speed challenges to the beat of the music.

45 Min Endurance Upright Bike Ride #20

45:37

Longer endurance based ride with challenging speed & resistance based intervals.

30 Minute Upright Bike Ride #18

30:27

Upright Bike ride filled with speed & resistance based intervals that gradually increase in difficulty as the class progresses.

45 Min Endurance Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #17

45:55

Longer endurance based rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of the music.

20 Min Hills & Drills Upright Bike Ride #16

21:32

Shorter Hills & Drills Upright Bike ride with intense speeds and resistance based intervals.

45 Min Endurance Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #14

49:53

Longer rhythm based Upright Bike class featuring a challenging endurance building ride with lenghty speed & resistance based intervals.

45 Min Hills & Drills Upright Bike Ride #13

44:47

Longer Upright Bike ride with challenging endurance based intervals, riding both in and out of the saddle.

30 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #11

29:52

Rhythm Upright Bike ride with short and long speed intervals combined with alternating resistances, riding both in and out of the saddle.

30 Min Adv Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #9

30:56

Advanced level rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of a fun Pop playlist.

45 Min Triple 7s Ride #8

45:35

Longer Upright Bike ride with challenging speed & resistance based intervals, broken up into 7 minute segments that repeat 3 times each.

45 Min Adv Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #6

47:09

Advanced level rhythm ride filled with speed & resistance based intervals. Matched with a fun Pop playlist.

30 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #5

32:48

Rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of a fun Pop playlist.

45 Min Adv Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #4

45:58

Advanced level rhythm based ride featuring intense speed & resistance intervals while moving to the beat of a fun Pop playlist.

30 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #3

30:19

Rhythm based ride filled with speed & resistance intervals combined with position & grip changes to add to the challenge.

Pair Your Metrics And Ride Smarter In The Experienced Upright Bike Collection

Connect your bike and heart rate monitor via Bluetooth FTMS to see live watts, cadence and heart rate during every rhythm, HIIT, hills and endurance ride. Start a free trial to stream in the Fitscope app, then choose your best time block: browse 45 minute Upright Bike rides for longer endurance work or jump into high-output bursts with the 20 minute options. Prefer to keep exploring beyond this collection? Check out all Upright Bike classes across formats and music styles, including pop, electronic and throwback playlists.

 

Use your on-screen stats to pace rhythm sprints around 90 to 100 rpm, then recover to a steady Zone 2 before the next block. You will see structures like repeating seven minute segments and hill ladders that get shorter as intensity rises—nudge resistance so watts climb while cadence stays smooth. Accuracy reminder: match the app’s resistance scale to your bike and secure your cadence sensor on the inside of the crank for clean readings. Building up to beat-perfect timing? Warm up technique in the Intro to Rhythm series, then come back here to progress. Pair and go.

 

FAQs: Experienced Upright Bike Questions

I’m just getting started with these upright bike rhythm and endurance workouts — how do I pick a class that matches my current fitness and schedule? Pick classes labeled intro or beginner when available, read level descriptors like rhythm, endurance, HIIT or hills, and check the class length and coach notes so the session fits your available time and comfort level.

 

Can I see my real-time power, pace and heart rate while following these bike classes, and what gear do I need? Fitscope displays live watts, pace and calories and accepts Bluetooth FTMS connections and compatible heart rate monitors, and it can often connect using a RUNN or similar sensor if your bike model isn’t listed.

 

What differences should I expect between rhythm, endurance and hills or HIIT sessions in this collection so I can plan my week? Rhythm rides focus on cadence and musical timing, endurance sessions emphasize sustained intervals, and hills or HIIT alternate resistance and speed for variety. Mix them to balance recovery with higher-intensity efforts.

 

How can I track progress across repeated classes in this upright bike collection using the app’s metrics? Compare average watts, pace and calories between repeats and pair a heart rate monitor to watch how your recovery and zones change. Look for higher average power with similar perceived effort.

 

I want to stream classes on my TV and tablet — what membership and device setup do I need to start watching this collection? Create a Fitscope account to activate your free trial, log in on your phone, tablet or smart TV, and pair Bluetooth or a compatible sensor so your live metrics show on screen during class.

